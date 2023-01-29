2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Three – Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, California
Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualifying, and set the fastest laps in all three Mains overnight when Monster Energy Supercross returned to Anaheim for the A2 Triple Crown, but it was Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen that won the overall after Jett made mistakes in the two opening races.
Kitchen won the Triple Crown despite not winning any of the three bouts, the 21-year-old carding 4-2-2 results to best Jett’s 3-6-1. Stilez Robertson made it two Yamaha men on the podium.
Despite not taking the outright win Jett Lawrence still increased his 250 West Championship lead from six-points to 16-points. Cameron McAdoo moves up to second in the championship chase while RJ Hampshire slips to third a singe point behind McAdoo.
250 Main One
RJ Hampshire took the holeshot after Levi Kitchen ran into turn one a little too wide which allowed the Husqvarna man to sweep under him to take the early lead. Jett Lawrence was third ahead of Mitch Oldenburg, Pierce Brown and Stilez Robertson.
Lawrence moved past Kitchen for second place two-minutes into the opening bout and at this early juncture Hampshire led that pair by two-seconds. Jett had that gap down to almost nothing less than a minute later but then the championship leader went down and by the time he was up and running again he had been shuffled down to eighth place behind Cameron McAdoo.
Pierce Brown moved up to second place, pushing Kitchen down to third place just before half-race distance.
Jett Lawrence was back up to fifth by the halfway point before then working his way past Mitch Oldenburg and Levi Kitchen to claim third place at the flag.
RJ Hampshire the clear victor after backing things off markedly on the final lap, Pierce Brown just holding on to second place from a charging Jett Lawrence.
250 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|12 Laps
|2
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+01.038
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+02.257
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+11.042
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.906
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+21.442
|7
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+23.489
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+29.495
|9
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+30.057
|10
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+31.752
|11
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.134
|12
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.655
|13
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+40.152
|14
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+46.456
|15
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+48.987
|16
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+52.376
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+53.535
|18
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+54.315
|19
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+55.836
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.580
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|10 Laps
250 Main Two
Cameron McAdoo and Phil Nicoletti led the field around turn one while Jett Lawrence was eighth off the start but then fell before the end of lap one and was demoted down to 20th place.
Three-minutes into the race 33-year-old Nicoletti enjoyed a six-second lead over Stilez Robertson, Max Vohland was third and Levi Kitchen fourth. Vohland then moved up to second place just as race one winner RJ Hampshire went down hard after his hand came off the bars. Moments later Pierce Brown then got crossed up and went down in the whoops.
Max Vohland went down while in second place with just over three-minutes left on the shot clock. That allowed Stilez Robertson through to that second place and Levi Kitchen up to third. Jett Lawrence was now up to tenth.
Stilez Robertson managed to chase down and pass Nicoletti for the lead three laps from the end and Levi Kitchen pushed Nicoletti further back to third place as they started the penultimate lap and that was how they finished, Robertson the winner ahead of Kitchen and Nicoletti.
Jett Lawrence got the better of Vohland and McAdoo on the final lap to take a sixth place finish.
250 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11 Laps
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+02.222
|3
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.410
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+08.211
|5
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+12.523
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.518
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+14.253
|8
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+14.679
|9
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+23.143
|10
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+24.697
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+28.698
|12
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+32.498
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+35.141
|14
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+38.385
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+40.867
|16
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+43.504
|17
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+45.134
|18
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|+56.543
|19
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|10 Laps
|20
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+55.158
|21
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6 Laps
|22
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3 Laps
250 Main Three
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Levi Kitchen, Josh Varize, Max Vohland and Stilez Robertson.
Kitchen stuck with Lawrence over the opening couple of laps but the Aussie teenager eventually started pulling away from Kitchen and eventually took the chequered flag more than 12-seconds ahead of Kitchen.
Stilez Robertson was a further eight-seconds back in third place ahead of Max Vohland and Cameron McAdoo.
250 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|11 Laps
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+12.433
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.786
|4
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+22.630
|5
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|+25.252
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.580
|7
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+33.193
|8
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+35.621
|9
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.082
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.658
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+45.251
|12
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|+45.960
|13
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|+50.322
|14
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+53.217
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+55.329
|16
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+56.553
|17
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+58.225
|18
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m05.656
|19
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10 Laps
|20
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+31.700
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+39.667
|22
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|DNF
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|2
|2
|26
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|6
|1
|23
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|1
|3
|21
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|4
|6
|19
|5
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|7
|8
|4
|18
|6
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|7
|5
|17
|7
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|5
|7
|16
|8
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|2
|13
|8
|15
|9
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
|3
|19
|14
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|14
|11
|10
|13
|11
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|1
|22
|13
|12
|12
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|10
|9
|11
|13
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
|9
|18
|10
|14
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|16
|14
|9
|15
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|19
|12
|8
|16
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|16
|12
|16
|7
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|22
|14
|11
|6
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|17
|15
|15
|5
|19
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|15
|20
|20
|4
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|21
|17
|3
|21
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
|17
|21
|2
|22
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|19
|18
|22
|1
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|26
|26
|23
|75
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Sioux City, IA
|21
|21
|17
|59
|3
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|23
|23
|12
|58
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Godley, TX
|19
|16
|19
|54
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|14
|17
|21
|52
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Chesterfield, SC
|17
|19
|10
|46
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Havana, FL
|16
|2
|26
|44
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|15
|15
|14
|44
|9
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|13
|14
|16
|43
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|Wildomar, CA
|12
|12
|13
|37
|11
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|18
|0
|18
|36
|12
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|18
|15
|33
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|10
|13
|9
|32
|14
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Tallahassee, FL
|9
|8
|11
|28
|15
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|6
|9
|8
|23
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|8
|10
|18
|17
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|11
|2
|13
|18
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|5
|0
|7
|12
|19
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|3
|4
|5
|12
|20
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|11
|0
|11
|21
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|0
|7
|22
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, GER
|0
|7
|7
|23
|Mitchell Harrison
|Leesburg, FL
|0
|1
|6
|7
|24
|Wilson Todd
|Barrine, QLD
|6
|6
|25
|Geran Stapleton
|Clyde North, VIC
|0
|5
|5
|26
|Hunter Cross
|Discovery Bay, CA
|4
|4
|27
|Brandon Scharer
|Gentry, AR
|4
|4
|28
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|0
|3
|3
|29
|Dylan Woodcock
|Rayleigh, ENG
|3
|3
|30
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|2
|2
|31
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|1
|1
|32
|Austin Forkner
|Nevada, MO
|1
|1
250 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|57.998
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|58.784
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|58.842
|4
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|59.064
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|59.183
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|59.663
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki KX250
|59.708
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|59.884
|9
|Max Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|1m00.186
|10
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m00.206
|11
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m00.222
|12
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m00.313
|13
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m00.545
|14
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m00.561
|15
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m00.612
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m00.764
|17
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Honda CRF250R
|1m00.942
|18
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m01.186
|Top 18 Riders Qualify
|19
|Brandon Scharer
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m01.300
|20
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m01.401
|21
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m01.440
|22
|Austin Politelli
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m01.493
|23
|Robbie Wageman
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|1m01.506
|24
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m01.664
|25
|Brandon Ray
|Honda CRF250R
|1m02.115
|26
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m02.148
|27
|Luke Kalaitzian
|Honda CRF250R
|1m02.287
|28
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m02.520
|29
|Dylan Woodcock
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m02.548
|30
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m02.617
|31
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m02.920
|32
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m03.023
|33
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m03.219
|34
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|1m03.273
|35
|Chris Howell
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m03.311
|36
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m03.408
|37
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|1m03.550
|38
|Devin Harriman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m03.642
|39
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m03.757
|40
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m04.055
|41
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m04.118
|42
|Hugo Manzato
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m04.229
|43
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|1m04.375
|44
|Nicholas Nisbet
|Honda CRF250R
|1m04.720
|45
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m05.025
|46
|Parker Eales
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1m05.530
|47
|Chance Blackburn
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m05.564
|48
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m06.359
|49
|Ty Freehill
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1m06.731
|50
|Todd Bannister
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m08.277
|51
|Ryan Carlson
|Kawasaki KX250
|1m13.108
450 Main One
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot in the opening bout of the night ahead of Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis while championship leader Eli Tomac had to work his way past Christian Craig and Justin Barcia on the opening lap to move up to fifth.
Ken Roczen was aggressive on the opening laps in his quest to challenge Sexton but the Honda man had the speed to eventually start stretching away from the German. Sexton taking the victory by five-seconds at the chequered flag.
Eli Tomac worked his way through to third place ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson.
Cooper Webb had been running fifth but a coming together with Jason Anderson on the final lap left the KTM man on the deck. Webb recovering to finish seventh.
450 Main One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+05.190
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.995
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+12.838
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+16.587
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+20.019
|7
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+22.349
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+22.779
|9
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+25.417
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+29.876
|11
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+31.215
|12
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+33.233
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+41.508
|14
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+51.488
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+54.450
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+55.520
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+58.872
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1:06.633
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|13 Laps
|20
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+10.938
|21
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+20.854
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+28.756
450 Main Two
Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac came together on the run towards turn one as the second 450 bout got underway as Jason Anderson led Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger on the opening lap.
Chase Sexton was fourth early on while Webb and Tomac were running seventh and eighth. That pair were soon up to fourth and fifth while Sexton was pushed back to eighth after making a mistake. Aaron Plessinger also made a mistake which saw him slip from third back to eighth.
Jason Anderson had a two-second buffer over Ken Roczen by the halfway point of the race. Tomac was third, Webb fourth and Chase Sexton back up to fifth at that same juncture.
Tomac eventually chased down and passed Ken Rozcen for second place, the pair had a great battle before Roczen lost the rear and briefly ran off the track which allowed Tomac to sweep past into that second position. However, Tomac failed to get on terms with Jason Anderson, the Kawasaki man taking the chequered flag 1.6-seconds ahead of the defending champ.
Roczen managed to hold off Cooper Webb to take the final step on the rostrum. Chase Sexton fifth ahead of Dylan Ferrandis.
450 Main Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|14 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+01.589
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+03.455
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+03.610
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+07.645
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+15.064
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+15.993
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+20.672
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+22.294
|10
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+23.718
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+26.655
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+38.185
|13
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+43.727
|14
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+45.659
|15
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+50.479
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+56.489
|17
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m00.875
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+1m03.097
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|13 Laps
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+06.236
|21
|Joshua Cartwright Fort Worth, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+19.262
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+35.409
450 Main Three
Jason Anderson scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac in the final bout of the night. Ken Roczen got squeezed on the run to turn one which left the German with some work to do if he was to challenge Tomac, Sexton and Anderson for the round victory.
Eli Tomac was working hard to get past Cooper Webb but the KTM man refused to relinquish that third position. Tomac then made a mistake and landed on some tough blocks alongside the track after Webb ran him a little wider than he would have liked out of the previous turn which messed up his line to the up-ramp.
Chase Sexton eventually got the better of Jason Anderson and managed to pull away from the Kawasaki man, who was being chased hard by Cooper Webb.
Anderson made a mistake with just over two-minutes left on the clock which allowed Webb to sweep on by and into that seconds position, but Sexton now had a five-second lead and that gap proved insurmountable, the Honda man going on to take the race and round victory despite backing things right off on the final lap.
Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen both chased Anderson hard in the dying stages to try and steal that third place from the Kawasaki man but Anderson held on, while Roczen got the better of Ferrandis for fourth.
Jason Anderson took second outright off the back of 5-1-3 results while Ken Roczen rounded out the overall podium with 2-3-4 scores ahead of Cooper Webb on 7-4-2 and Dylan Ferrandis who carded 4-6-5 results.
Eli Tomac recovered from his mistake to finish 13th giving him 3-2-13 results for the night, that final result pushing him down to sixth place overall. Tomac retains the championship lead on 69-points ahead of Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb who both tally 65-points. Ken Roczen is fourth on 58-points.
450 Main Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|14 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+01.234
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+08.665
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+09.570
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+10.799
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+15.984
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+16.574
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+24.078
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+26.799
|10
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+30.972
|11
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.994
|12
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+37.011
|13
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+57.145
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+59.404
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+1:03.543
|16
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|13 Laps
|17
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+05.698
|18
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+13.590
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+18.575
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+21.141
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+21.361
|22
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+43.080
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|M3
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|1
|5
|1
|26
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|1
|3
|23
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|3
|4
|21
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|4
|2
|19
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|6
|5
|18
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|2
|13
|17
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
|7
|7
|16
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|11
|8
|6
|15
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|11
|8
|14
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|9
|9
|13
|11
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|9
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|12
|14
|11
|11
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|13
|12
|12
|10
|14
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
|13
|17
|9
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|15
|20
|14
|8
|16
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|16
|16
|18
|7
|17
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|21
|18
|15
|6
|18
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17
|15
|22
|5
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|20
|19
|16
|4
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|19
|17
|20
|3
|21
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|18
|21
|19
|2
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|22
|22
|21
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|26
|26
|17
|69
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|21
|18
|26
|65
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|23
|23
|19
|65
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|18
|19
|21
|58
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|16
|16
|23
|55
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|19
|17
|18
|54
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|12
|21
|15
|48
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|15
|14
|16
|45
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|14
|15
|14
|43
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Murrieta, CA
|17
|11
|11
|39
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|13
|13
|13
|39
|12
|Christian Craig
|Clermont, FL
|10
|12
|12
|34
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Menifee, CA
|9
|9
|10
|28
|14
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8
|10
|9
|27
|15
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|7
|8
|15
|16
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|2
|4
|8
|14
|17
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|7
|7
|14
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|0
|6
|6
|12
|19
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|11
|11
|20
|Justin Starling
|Riverview, FL
|4
|3
|4
|11
|21
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|5
|2
|7
|22
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|6
|0
|6
|23
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|5
|5
|24
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|5
|5
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|3
|0
|1
|4
|26
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|0
|3
|3
|27
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|0
|2
|2
|28
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|1
|1
|2
450 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|57.564
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|58.283
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|58.371
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|58.529
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|58.810
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha YZ450F
|58.933
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|59.175
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|59.295
|9
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|59.347
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|59.583
|11
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|59.588
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|59.709
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|59.863
|14
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|59.968
|15
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m00.336
|16
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m00.387
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m00.730
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1m00.732
|Top 18 Riders Qualify
|19
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m00.846
|20
|Alex Ray
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m00.898
|21
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1m00.945
|22
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m00.966
|23
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m01.506
|24
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m01.572
|25
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m01.787
|26
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m02.498
|27
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m02.897
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1m02.925
|29
|Ludovic Macler
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m03.017
|30
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m03.109
|31
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m03.232
|32
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|1m03.338
|33
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|1m03.652
|34
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m03.793
|35
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m03.972
|36
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m04.316
|37
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m04.537
|38
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|1m04.554
|39
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m04.602
|40
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|1m04.725
|41
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 450F
|1m04.784
|42
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|1m04.838
|43
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m04.867
|44
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|1m05.229
|45
|Austin Cozadd
|Kawasaki KX450
|1m06.716
|46
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 350F
|1m07.492
|47
|Johnnie Buller
|Husqvarna FC 450
|1m08.171