2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Three – Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, California

Jett Lawrence was fastest in qualifying, and set the fastest laps in all three Mains overnight when Monster Energy Supercross returned to Anaheim for the A2 Triple Crown, but it was Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen that won the overall after Jett made mistakes in the two opening races.

Kitchen won the Triple Crown despite not winning any of the three bouts, the 21-year-old carding 4-2-2 results to best Jett’s 3-6-1. Stilez Robertson made it two Yamaha men on the podium.

Despite not taking the outright win Jett Lawrence still increased his 250 West Championship lead from six-points to 16-points. Cameron McAdoo moves up to second in the championship chase while RJ Hampshire slips to third a singe point behind McAdoo.

250 Main One

RJ Hampshire took the holeshot after Levi Kitchen ran into turn one a little too wide which allowed the Husqvarna man to sweep under him to take the early lead. Jett Lawrence was third ahead of Mitch Oldenburg, Pierce Brown and Stilez Robertson.

Lawrence moved past Kitchen for second place two-minutes into the opening bout and at this early juncture Hampshire led that pair by two-seconds. Jett had that gap down to almost nothing less than a minute later but then the championship leader went down and by the time he was up and running again he had been shuffled down to eighth place behind Cameron McAdoo.

Pierce Brown moved up to second place, pushing Kitchen down to third place just before half-race distance.

Jett Lawrence was back up to fifth by the halfway point before then working his way past Mitch Oldenburg and Levi Kitchen to claim third place at the flag.

RJ Hampshire the clear victor after backing things off markedly on the final lap, Pierce Brown just holding on to second place from a charging Jett Lawrence.

250 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 12 Laps 2 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +01.038 3 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +02.257 4 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +11.042 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +17.906 6 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +21.442 7 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +23.489 8 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +29.495 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +30.057 10 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +31.752 11 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +32.134 12 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +32.655 13 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +40.152 14 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +46.456 15 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +48.987 16 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +52.376 17 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +53.535 18 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +54.315 19 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +55.836 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +56.580 21 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 22 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 10 Laps

250 Main Two

Cameron McAdoo and Phil Nicoletti led the field around turn one while Jett Lawrence was eighth off the start but then fell before the end of lap one and was demoted down to 20th place.

Three-minutes into the race 33-year-old Nicoletti enjoyed a six-second lead over Stilez Robertson, Max Vohland was third and Levi Kitchen fourth. Vohland then moved up to second place just as race one winner RJ Hampshire went down hard after his hand came off the bars. Moments later Pierce Brown then got crossed up and went down in the whoops.

Max Vohland went down while in second place with just over three-minutes left on the shot clock. That allowed Stilez Robertson through to that second place and Levi Kitchen up to third. Jett Lawrence was now up to tenth.

Stilez Robertson managed to chase down and pass Nicoletti for the lead three laps from the end and Levi Kitchen pushed Nicoletti further back to third place as they started the penultimate lap and that was how they finished, Robertson the winner ahead of Kitchen and Nicoletti.

Jett Lawrence got the better of Vohland and McAdoo on the final lap to take a sixth place finish.

250 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 11 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +02.222 3 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F +06.410 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +08.211 5 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +12.523 6 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +13.518 7 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +14.253 8 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +14.679 9 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +23.143 10 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +24.697 11 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +28.698 12 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +32.498 13 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +35.141 14 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +38.385 15 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +40.867 16 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +43.504 17 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +45.134 18 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +56.543 19 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 10 Laps 20 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +55.158 21 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 22 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 3 Laps

250 Main Three

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Levi Kitchen, Josh Varize, Max Vohland and Stilez Robertson.

Kitchen stuck with Lawrence over the opening couple of laps but the Aussie teenager eventually started pulling away from Kitchen and eventually took the chequered flag more than 12-seconds ahead of Kitchen.

Stilez Robertson was a further eight-seconds back in third place ahead of Max Vohland and Cameron McAdoo.

250 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 11 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +12.433 3 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F +20.786 4 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +22.630 5 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 +25.252 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +31.580 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +33.193 8 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +35.621 9 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R +43.082 10 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 +44.658 11 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +45.251 12 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +45.960 13 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +50.322 14 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +53.217 15 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +55.329 16 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +56.553 17 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +58.225 18 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +1m05.656 19 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 10 Laps 20 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +31.700 21 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +39.667 22 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R DNF

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 4 2 2 26 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 3 6 1 23 3 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 6 1 3 21 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 5 4 6 19 5 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 7 8 4 18 6 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 8 7 5 17 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 10 5 7 16 8 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 2 13 8 15 9 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 12 3 19 14 10 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 14 11 10 13 11 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 1 22 13 12 12 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R 18 10 9 11 13 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 11 9 18 10 14 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 9 16 14 9 15 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 13 19 12 8 16 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 16 12 16 7 17 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 22 14 11 6 18 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 17 15 15 5 19 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 15 20 20 4 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 20 21 17 3 21 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 21 17 21 2 22 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 19 18 22 1

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 26 26 23 75 2 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 21 21 17 59 3 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 23 23 12 58 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 19 16 19 54 5 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 14 17 21 52 6 Enzo Lopes Chesterfield, SC 17 19 10 46 7 Levi Kitchen Havana, FL 16 2 26 44 8 Phillip Nicoletti Bethel, NY 15 15 14 44 9 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 13 14 16 43 10 Dylan Walsh Wildomar, CA 12 12 13 37 11 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 18 0 18 36 12 Pierce Brown Sandy, UT 18 15 33 13 Cole Thompson Brigden, ON 10 13 9 32 14 Anthony Rodriguez Tallahassee, FL 9 8 11 28 15 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 6 9 8 23 16 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 8 10 18 17 Joshua Varize Perris, CA 11 2 13 18 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN 5 0 7 12 19 Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA 3 4 5 12 20 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 11 0 11 21 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD 7 0 7 22 Dominique Thury Schneeberg, GER 0 7 7 23 Mitchell Harrison Leesburg, FL 0 1 6 7 24 Wilson Todd Barrine, QLD 6 6 25 Geran Stapleton Clyde North, VIC 0 5 5 26 Hunter Cross Discovery Bay, CA 4 4 27 Brandon Scharer Gentry, AR 4 4 28 Max Miller Springfield, OR 0 3 3 29 Dylan Woodcock Rayleigh, ENG 3 3 30 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX 2 2 31 Brandon Ray Fremont, CA 1 1 32 Austin Forkner Nevada, MO 1 1

250 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 57.998 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 58.784 3 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 58.842 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 59.064 5 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 59.183 6 Stilez Robertson Yamaha YZ250F 59.663 7 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 59.708 8 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 59.884 9 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 1m00.186 10 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 1m00.206 11 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 1m00.222 12 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha YZ250F 1m00.313 13 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 1m00.545 14 Dylan Walsh Kawasaki KX250 1m00.561 15 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 1m00.612 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 1m00.764 17 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF250R 1m00.942 18 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 1m01.186 Top 18 Riders Qualify 19 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 1m01.300 20 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 1m01.401 21 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 1m01.440 22 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F 1m01.493 23 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 1m01.506 24 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 1m01.664 25 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 1m02.115 26 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 1m02.148 27 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R 1m02.287 28 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F 1m02.520 29 Dylan Woodcock GASGAS MC 250F 1m02.548 30 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 1m02.617 31 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F 1m02.920 32 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 1m03.023 33 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 1m03.219 34 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R 1m03.273 35 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ250F 1m03.311 36 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 250F 1m03.408 37 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R 1m03.550 38 Devin Harriman KTM 250 SX-F 1m03.642 39 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F 1m03.757 40 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 1m04.055 41 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX250 1m04.118 42 Hugo Manzato KTM 250 SX-F 1m04.229 43 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F 1m04.375 44 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R 1m04.720 45 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F 1m05.025 46 Parker Eales KTM 250 SX-F 1m05.530 47 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F 1m05.564 48 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 1m06.359 49 Ty Freehill Yamaha YZ250F 1m06.731 50 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 1m08.277 51 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 1m13.108

450 Main One

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot in the opening bout of the night ahead of Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis while championship leader Eli Tomac had to work his way past Christian Craig and Justin Barcia on the opening lap to move up to fifth.

Ken Roczen was aggressive on the opening laps in his quest to challenge Sexton but the Honda man had the speed to eventually start stretching away from the German. Sexton taking the victory by five-seconds at the chequered flag.

Eli Tomac worked his way through to third place ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson.

Cooper Webb had been running fifth but a coming together with Jason Anderson on the final lap left the KTM man on the deck. Webb recovering to finish seventh.

450 Main One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 14 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +05.190 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +10.995 4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +12.838 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +16.587 6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +20.019 7 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +22.349 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +22.779 9 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +25.417 10 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +29.876 11 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +31.215 12 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +33.233 13 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +41.508 14 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +51.488 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +54.450 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +55.520 17 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +58.872 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +1:06.633 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 13 Laps 20 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +10.938 21 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +20.854 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +28.756

450 Main Two

Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac came together on the run towards turn one as the second 450 bout got underway as Jason Anderson led Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger on the opening lap.

Chase Sexton was fourth early on while Webb and Tomac were running seventh and eighth. That pair were soon up to fourth and fifth while Sexton was pushed back to eighth after making a mistake. Aaron Plessinger also made a mistake which saw him slip from third back to eighth.

Jason Anderson had a two-second buffer over Ken Roczen by the halfway point of the race. Tomac was third, Webb fourth and Chase Sexton back up to fifth at that same juncture.

Tomac eventually chased down and passed Ken Rozcen for second place, the pair had a great battle before Roczen lost the rear and briefly ran off the track which allowed Tomac to sweep past into that second position. However, Tomac failed to get on terms with Jason Anderson, the Kawasaki man taking the chequered flag 1.6-seconds ahead of the defending champ.

Roczen managed to hold off Cooper Webb to take the final step on the rostrum. Chase Sexton fifth ahead of Dylan Ferrandis.

450 Main Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 14 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +01.589 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +03.455 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +03.610 5 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +07.645 6 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +15.064 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +15.993 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +20.672 9 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +22.294 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +23.718 11 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +26.655 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +38.185 13 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +43.727 14 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +45.659 15 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +50.479 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +56.489 17 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +1m00.875 18 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1m03.097 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 13 Laps 20 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +06.236 21 Joshua Cartwright Fort Worth, TX Kawasaki KX450 +19.262 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +35.409

450 Main Three

Jason Anderson scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac in the final bout of the night. Ken Roczen got squeezed on the run to turn one which left the German with some work to do if he was to challenge Tomac, Sexton and Anderson for the round victory.

Eli Tomac was working hard to get past Cooper Webb but the KTM man refused to relinquish that third position. Tomac then made a mistake and landed on some tough blocks alongside the track after Webb ran him a little wider than he would have liked out of the previous turn which messed up his line to the up-ramp.

Chase Sexton eventually got the better of Jason Anderson and managed to pull away from the Kawasaki man, who was being chased hard by Cooper Webb.

Anderson made a mistake with just over two-minutes left on the clock which allowed Webb to sweep on by and into that seconds position, but Sexton now had a five-second lead and that gap proved insurmountable, the Honda man going on to take the race and round victory despite backing things right off on the final lap.

Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen both chased Anderson hard in the dying stages to try and steal that third place from the Kawasaki man but Anderson held on, while Roczen got the better of Ferrandis for fourth.

Jason Anderson took second outright off the back of 5-1-3 results while Ken Roczen rounded out the overall podium with 2-3-4 scores ahead of Cooper Webb on 7-4-2 and Dylan Ferrandis who carded 4-6-5 results.

Eli Tomac recovered from his mistake to finish 13th giving him 3-2-13 results for the night, that final result pushing him down to sixth place overall. Tomac retains the championship lead on 69-points ahead of Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb who both tally 65-points. Ken Roczen is fourth on 58-points.

450 Main Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 14 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.234 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +08.665 4 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +09.570 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F +10.799 6 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +15.984 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +16.574 8 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +24.078 9 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR +26.799 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +30.972 11 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +31.994 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +37.011 13 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +57.145 14 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +59.404 15 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +1:03.543 16 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 13 Laps 17 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +05.698 18 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +13.590 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +18.575 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +21.141 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +21.361 22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +43.080

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 M3 Points 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 1 5 1 26 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 5 1 3 23 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 2 3 4 21 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 4 2 19 5 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ450F 4 6 5 18 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 3 2 13 17 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 7 7 16 8 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 11 8 6 15 9 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 6 11 8 14 10 Joey Savatgy Kawasaki KX450SR 10 9 9 13 11 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE 9 10 10 12 12 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 12 14 11 11 13 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 13 12 12 10 14 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 14 13 17 9 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 15 20 14 8 16 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 16 16 18 7 17 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 21 18 15 6 18 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 17 15 22 5 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 20 19 16 4 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 19 17 20 3 21 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 18 21 19 2 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 22 22 21 1

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Hometown R1 R2 R3 Points 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 26 26 17 69 2 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 21 18 26 65 3 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 23 23 19 65 4 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 18 19 21 58 5 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 16 16 23 55 6 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 19 17 18 54 7 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 12 21 15 48 8 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 15 14 16 45 9 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 14 15 14 43 10 Colt Nichols Murrieta, CA 17 11 11 39 11 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 13 13 13 39 12 Christian Craig Clermont, FL 10 12 12 34 13 Dean Wilson Menifee, CA 9 9 10 28 14 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR 8 10 9 27 15 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 7 8 15 16 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 2 4 8 14 17 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 7 7 14 18 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 0 6 6 12 19 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 11 11 20 Justin Starling Riverview, FL 4 3 4 11 21 Joshua Cartwright Fort Worth, TX 5 2 7 22 Grant Harlan Decatur, TX 6 0 6 23 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 5 5 24 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO 5 5 25 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 3 0 1 4 26 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC 0 3 3 27 Alex Ray Milan, TN 0 2 2 28 John Short Pilot Point, TX 1 1 2

450 Qualifying Results