Dovi hopeful of return to racing in 2022

After the first date in Jerez, spent getting acquainted, and the one in Mugello, hindered by weather conditions, Andrea Dovizioso and Aprilia RS-GP will continue with a series of tests expected throughout the 2021 season.

The next date is schedule for 23 and 24 June in Misano, where Dovizioso will be on the track along with the Aprilia Racing test team, which already hosted him for the first two outings.

Andrea Dovizioso

“Since I wasn’t able to test at Mugello in dry conditions, I’m pleased that Aprilia Racing asked me to continue the work we started in Jerez and to be able to provide my contribution to developing the bike. I think this will be beneficial for both of us – for me, to continue training on a MotoGP bike in anticipation of a possible return in 2022, and for Aprilia to receive what they feel to be interesting information. For this reason, we decided to do more tests.”

The 2021 Aprilia RS-GP, ridden in the races by Aleix Espargaró and Lorenzo Savadori, has cut a fine figure in the initial rounds of the current championship, proving to be significantly more competitive than in previous seasons.

Work on developing the project, which was brought to an abrupt halt just after it started in 2020 due to the limitations imposed by the Covid situation, resumed this year and will be able to progress further, thanks in part to Andrea Dovizioso’s contributions.

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“Our RS-GP project underwent a huge revolution last year and now we can finally push on development. The first part of the 2021 season has been very positive and rather evident improvements have been seen. Now, being able to set up a work schedule with Andrea is a great opportunity to accelerate and consolidate this growth. In the first two outings, we already touched on a lot of issues that we will now be able to look at more in depth together, trying to get the best performance out of our very young project.”