2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round One – Phillip Island

World Superbike Race Two

A track temperature approaching 40-degrees and an ambient of 21-degrees were the conditions confronting riders as they lined up on the grid for the final race of the season opening weekend at Phillip Island. The distance 22-laps, 97.79 kilometres, and almost the entire grid were on the standard SC1 front and SC1-A (A1126) rear, the sole exception being Lorenzo Baldassarri running an SC2 on the front.

It was a Ducati 1-2 through Southern Loop for the first time as Rinaldi chased Bautista while Andrea Locatelli and Toprak Razgatlioglu gave chase. Fifth was Axel Bassani ahead of Iker Lecuona, Jonathan Rea in seventh and Alex Lowes in eighth.

Remy Gardner was 13th early on but his chances for this race were already annulled thanks to a long lap penalty that he must serve as punishment for colliding with team-mate Dominique Aegerter in the Superpole race.

Andrea Locatelli moved up to third place, Axel Bassani fourth and Jonathan Rea then pushed Razgatlioglu back to sixth on lap three. Locatelli then sneaked way from that group, leaving them to tussle over fourth.

Jonathan Rea took that fourth spot from Bassiani with 18 laps to run, Razgatlioglu then followed him through to further relegate Bassani to sixth. Lowes and Lecuona were also with that group.

Further back there was another battle unfolding for ninth place with Aegerter sneaking past Petrucci, that pair had Oettl and Van der Mark in close company.

Alex Lowes then made some progress, moving past Bassani and Razgatlioglu to claim fifth place right behind his KRT team-mate.

It was a Ducati show up front. Bautista leading Rinaldi by 1.4-seconds with 14 laps to run. Andrea Locatelli was a further two-seconds back in third place but with two-seconds over fourth placed Jonathan Rea.

Lowes got the better of Rea and the team-mates traded places a couple of times with 13 laps to run. That battle over fourth was intense. Right behind the KRT duo Razgatlioglu, Oettl, Bassani and Lecuona were bashing fairings to stick right with the Kawasaki pair.

The leading trio were well spread out by half-race distance. Bautista leading Rinaldi by 2.6-seconds, Locatelli a further four-seconds behind in third place. That podium order looked pretty settled unless something untoward should happen to the triumvirate.

Fourth place though was still very much a subject up for discussion though as while Lowes, Rea, Razgatlioglu, Bassani, Oettl and Lecuona were treading on each others toes, Danilo Petrucci and Dominique Aegerter were coming along to join the party!

Lowes and Razgatlioglu then reduced the party number by two as they went down together at turn four. Lowes lost the front on entry and skittled Razgatlioglu.

With five laps to run Bautista led Rinaldi by five-seconds, Locatelli was a further five-seconds back in third. The battle over fourth place was being waged four-seconds behind Locatelli and at this juncture Axel Bassani was holding sway after a big balls move up the inside of Jonathan Rea on the entry to turn one.

With two laps to go Bassani still led that second group and along with Peter Oettl had started to break away. A little further back Lecuona had got the better of Rea to push the KRT man back seventh.

At the flag we had another Ducati 1-2, Bautista crossing the stripe six-seconds over Rinaldi. Locatelli a further three-seconds back in third.

Axel Bassani won that tussle for fourth with a strong end to the race, Oettl fifth. That pair breaking away from their pursuers in the final stages. Lecuona sixth, and Aegerter got Rea on the final lap to push the Northern Irishman back to eighth.

Danilo Petrucci ninth ahead of Xavi Vierge while Remy Gardner just missed out on a top ten despite that long lap penalty. Hold the press… After the race Xavi Vierge was deemed to have overtaken at turn four under yellow flags so was dropped a position, promoting Gardner to tenth.

Bautista takes a 28-point lead in the championship to Mandalika next weekend. Talk about a flying start… But if you think conditions can be mixed at Phillip Island, you haven’t been to Indonesia….

World Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 33m40.779 322.4 2 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +6.191 314.9 3 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +9.099 314.0 4 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +11.680 314.9 5 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +12.020 311.2 6 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +13.701 314.0 7 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +14.316 312.1 8 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +14.753 314.9 9 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +18.745 323.4 10 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +21.331 313.0 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +21.500 322.4 12 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000 RR +29.790 320.5 13 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +34.265 321.4 14 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +34.444 321.4 15 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +34.846 313.0 16 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +45.568 309.5 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m02.330 317.6 18 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m02.589 305.1 19 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m04.168 306.8 Not Classified RET A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 6 Laps 314.9 RET T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 6 Laps 315.8 RET T Sykes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 18 Laps 305.1

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 62 2 Andrea Locatelli 34 3 Jonathan Rea 31 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 31 5 Axel Bassani 25 6 Toprak Razgatlioglu 23 7 Iker Lecuona 22 8 Philipp Oettl 20 9 Danilo Petrucci 15 10 Xavi Vierge 14 11 Dominique Aegerter 12 12 Scott Redding 10 13 Remy Gardner 10 14 Garrett Gerloff 8 15 Alex Lowes 6 16 Michael Van Der Mark 4 17 Loris Baz 1 18 Hafizh Syahrin 1

Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule