2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Three – Assen, Netherlands

Almost six weeks since the last round in Indonesia, the 2023 Superbike World Championship prepares for round three, which will see teams and riders competing on European soil for the first time this year, at the historic TT Circuit Assen in The Netherlands. This will also mark the first round of the year for WorldSSP300.

Track action begins at Assen on Friday 21 April. As ever there will be three WorldSBK races over the weekend, with a ten-lap Tissot Superpole ‘sprint’ race on Sunday morning, complementing the two full distance 18-lap races – one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Weather conditions at Assen can change with great frequency but most riders will be hoping for consistent dry conditions, however on current forecasts that is extremely doubtful.

Andrew Pitt, Crew Chief for Andrea Locatelli, is intimately acquainted with Assen himself as a race-winning rider and now in his senior technical role. Pitt says the keys to perform include tyre choice for the abrasive surface along with a bike set-up that is stable at high speeds and able to change direction. He expects the latest 2023 Yamaha YZF-R1M WorldSBK race machine set-up used in Mandalika to also work well in Assen, shored up with a solid Assen base setting that saw “Loka” step onto the podium in both 2021 and 2022.

Andrea Locatelli

“After the test in Barcelona, we have more experience with this year’s R1 and we did a lot of work to evaluate further new parts. It was not easy but it was important to return on the bike and ride to continue development. Now, we will see what happens in Assen. In the past it was interesting here! We were fast in 2021 and 2022, I had my first podium in WorldSBK and last year we finished on the podium again with P2. The target is to continue to improve and try to get more podiums like the start of the season. I know the track very well, because I have been riding many years in Assen, also with Moto2 and Moto3. It’s a flowing track, a fast track and I like this type of layout – normally the R1 also works really well so I think we have something to be competitive and we will try to get the maximum results that we can.”

Team-mate Razgatlıoğlu is no stranger to the Assen podium either, with four top-three results at the Dutch venue since he joined Yamaha, but a race win in the premier category has so far proven elusive.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“It has been a long break after Mandalika and the Barcelona test, I am happy to be back again for Assen! Last year was a bit unlucky, but like always I just try my best, enjoy the race and focus on my job. We need to close the gap to Alvaro but I am not looking at this, just try to fight for the win and we will see what is possible. The test in Barcelona was not so easy, but there was some good points with the electronics – we are always learning, my team are working to improve my R1 and I hope we can take a step in Assen.”

And on the recent test on the Yamaha MotoGP machine….?

“For the MotoGP test, I can say I enjoyed it and finally, I rode in good weather, as last year I only did 28 laps due to the weather. Thanks to Yamaha for the opportunity. It’s still a dream but we will see in the future. This is just testing, for me to understand the bike and for Yamaha to see the potential. It’s all young riders’ dream to one day, ride a MotoGP bike. I’ve done it, enjoyed it but now I come back and do my job again, because for me, WorldSBK is important this season, to fight again for the Championship. This break was a lot, I was really bored and now I am fighting again. For me, the last two years at Assen, it hasn’t been a good race weekend, especially Race 2. This year, I was thinking not to ride in Race 2, because I always end up crashing! I’ll try again for this year, for the podium or the win. Jonny is always very strong at this track. Every year, this race weekend is different and I’ll try to do my best.”

Paul Denning – Pata Yamaha Team Principal

“Phillip Island and Mandalika were together our best ever start to a WorldSBK season, with either one or both of our riders on the podium in every single race – and outstanding qualifying results. But this is WorldSBK, and with three races every weekend we know anything can happen, which is why we always need to be at the top of our game. The recent test in Barcelona was tricky to be honest, but Yamaha’s engineers and the team came away with a wealth of information to keep pushing the development of the R1 forward. We have a great, balanced package which suits circuits like Assen that are both fast and flowing. Through misfortune, Toprak hasn’t quite been able to win here but we will be doing everything we can to give him a package that can allow him to fight for a Dutch victory this time out. “Loka” should also not be forgotten as he has a lot of experience at this circuit and showed what he is capable of even in his first season as a rookie, taking his debut podium in the WorldSBK category in 2021 and backing it up with a superb second-place finish in 2022. Whatever happens, we are looking forward to returning to the race track after the extended break, and to welcoming more partners and fans to enjoy the Europe.”

Defending World Champion Alvaro Bautista has been on a roll across the first couple of rounds, with five wins from the six races held, allowing him to arrive in Europe with 112 points, 37 ahead of Razgatlioglu. The Spanish rider’s objective is to defend his leadership on a circuit where his main rivals have always proved to be extremely competitive.

Alvaro Bautista

“I look forward to this weekend as I started the year so well. The feeling at the Barcelona test was incredible, I’m very happy. I have good memories at this track as I won with Ducati three times and last year, we were competitive, fighting with Toprak and Jonathan. I haven’t thought about my future because right now, we have only had two races; maybe after this round, I start to think about what I want to do. I am not old, but I have a lot of experience in motorcycle racing. At the moment, it’s not my first worry, I just want to be focused on this weekend. I don’t have a clear of idea about my future. I will decide very soon, not just for me but for my team. In the case I don’t want to stay, they have to know as soon as possible and also for my side. We’ll see, but at the moment, I don’t have an idea. About Toprak, for sure he wants to go to MotoGP, at least what I heard. It’s a different Championship, different bikes, different tyres… I know he’s doing some tests with the Yamaha, but he has to understand if he has the potential to go there and do well. Otherwise, he has a big name in WorldSBK and he’s an important rider here, so he has to choose, but it’s not an easy decision. Every rider wants to try MotoGP at least once, but it’s not easy, now that the category is so close with a gap at almost nothing between first and last. He has to understand if he can also be fast there.”

Michael Rinaldi wants to find continuity after a start to the season in which, despite a couple of mistakes, he proved to be very fast. The Italian rider (twice on the podium in Australia) is currently fifth in the standings with 47 points.

Michael Rinaldi

“The first race in Europe always has a special flavor. Assen is a circuit that I like a lot even if obviously the rain could change things. The tests in Barcelona gave us positive indications, providing us with higher awareness. If we were to race in dry conditions the goal would be to get on the podium, but I think we can achieve good results in wet conditions too“.

Six-times WorldSBK champion Rea counts Assen as the most successful circuit over his long and record breaking career. He has taken 17 of his total of 118 WorldSBK race victories there, the most recent being a double in 2022 on his official Ninja ZX-10RR.

Jonathan Rea

“I’m excited about Assen. I have a pretty good track record here, it’s a track I enjoy. I rode for a team based just up the road for many years of my career. I don’t know why I work so well here, it’s also a combination with the bike. I know Kawasaki is very strong here as well. While one eye’s on performance, you have to keep an eye on what the weather’s doing. Tough’s a great word. Although we have to try and start from zero and reset, and the results have been pretty poor, we can also draw positives from some of the races we’ve had; steps forward we’ve made with the bike. We haven’t put it all together. We’ve had two tests at Aragon and Barcelona to try a different direction with the bike and to focus on our weaknesses. This season, it’s been overstressing the front and the front tyre especially in the latter stages of races. We showed some good speed in Australia and Indonesia. The speed’s not in doubt, it’s about the longevity in the race. I think here at Assen should suit us especially with cooler conditions. It’s a hard situation to be in. All I know is that Toprak’s an incredible talent and given the right opportunity to go to MotoGP™, with the right people around him, he could do a great job.”

Alex Lowes has scored a podium at the unique 4.542km long Assen in the past and is as much of a fan of the unique circuit as his fellow riders. After two successful recent private tests with his team-mate, at Motorland Aragon and Barcelona-Catalunya, he is out to add more podiums to his third place score at the most recent race in Mandlika.

Alex Lowes

“I’m excited to get back going in Assen. We have had a couple of tests, at Motorland Aragon and Barcelona, since the last race weekend in Indonesia, and I believe we’ve improved the bike set-up a little bit. Assen is a track that personally I enjoy a lot. The bike should work well there and my target is to challenge for the podium. The atmosphere and fans are great there too, so I’m looking forward to the first European-based round of the year.”

Team HRC has made a strong start to the season with both Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge. The latter came away from Indonesia with a podium to his name, having powered his Fireblade to an impressive third-place finish in race 2. And while Lecuona struggled with health problems at Mandalika, he was able to score a double sixth at the season-opener in Australia. Both riders are keen to return to action in The Netherlands where Lecuona scored his first WorldSBK podium in 2022, when he finished third in race 2.

Xavi Vierge

“The next round is Assen and I’m really looking forward to getting there because last year the Dutch round was only the second event of my rookie season and I still wasn’t 100% fit after sustaining injury just before the start of the season, so I struggled a lot throughout the weekend. This year I’m in great shape and we’ve had some positive testing sessions so I’m eager to start work in FP1 and feel ready to give it my best shot. We’ll also be able to count on good references because Iker was very fast already last year so the aim will be to try and make a strong start to the weekend and then stick with the front group in the races.”

Iker Lecuona

“I started training and I don’t have any pain; I’ve been training with the practice bike and I don’t feel pain, so this is positive. I am here, ready to fight again. Honestly, I am very happy with the direction; I think we did a very good step with race distance, this is the area we’ve improved a lot because last year, we struggled with the tyre performance as it was dropping a lot in the last laps. Almost every race, we lost this potential to fight for the podium or good results. I am really happy, also the team and Japan have done a very good step so then, the reality is that if the tyre life makes it to the end with a good performance or not, but we are happy. I spoke with my crew chief Pete this morning and we said that I’m very excited, so I need to be calmer; last year, I went fast with the old bike but and got a podium. So, if you put this into 2023 when in Australia, with the improved tyre performance, we overtook Jonny in the last two laps, and the fact it’s a new season, testing went well and I’m excited, I know the package was amazing, so we need to see day by day. I think I am ready; I think we can fight for top positions.”

The races at the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ are a home outing for Michael van der Mark (NED) from the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

Michael van der Mark

“I am obviously happy to be racing again. It has been a long break since Indonesia but for me it was good to cure my injured fingers. It takes some time and is still not perfect but it will be no problem when riding. So it’s great to race again, especially at Assen in front of the Dutch fans. This year I am much fitter than last year so I am looking forward to it. The weather seems to be perfect so I can’t wait to go fast in front of my home fans.”

BMW Motorrad Motorsport has used the break in action to make more progress with the new BMW M 1000 RR. At the end of March, both teams attended tests at Barcelona, where they were able to evaluate various components and set-up solutions.

Scott Redding

“Assen is a circuit that has been good for us in the past. I did not too bad there last year and hopefully we can improve a little bit. We have had a bit of time off which has been nice to regroup a little bit. Now let’s see what we can do. You never know what the weather will do at Assen, that is always a tricky one, but we will be there to do our best anyway.”

Loris Baz (FRA) was unable to take part in the test, due to the injuries he sustained to his right leg at the second round of the season at Mandalika (IDN) at the start of March. However, he plans to return to the Assen grid, if the race doctors give him the green light to do so.

Loris Baz

“I was trying everything to be in Assen. I got the final approval from the surgeon on Friday morning, so all is good on this side. Now it’s all about how I’ll feel on the bike and we will see how it’s going to be. For sure, I have a lack of movement on the ankle and the knee, so especially in the right corners, I have to see how it’s going to be. It’s definitely not dangerous at all, there is no risk, at least no more risk than normal. I am training and working as hard as I can with the physio and all the people around me. I’m really looking forward to being in Assen. I really love that track! It would have been a heartbreak for me not to be at Assen. I’ll just do the best I can. If I feel good, I’ll push as hard as I can to go and improve the bike. If the ankle is a bit of a problem on Friday, then we’ll maybe decide to just take it more easy. At the moment it’s very hard to understand what to expect, but I’m just really happy to be back on the bike. It’s been tough six weeks, but we were lucky with the calendar.”

Garrett Gerloff travels straight to Assen from his native USA. Last weekend, he visited the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin (USA), where he performed a demonstration run on the new BMW M 1000 RR MotoGP Safety Bike.

Garrett Gerloff

“I’m really excited to head to Assen this weekend straight from MotoGP at Austin. I had a great weekend at the Grand Prix with BMW, doing some PR stuff, but I’m obviously looking forward to getting back to racing myself. We had a test with the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team at Assen not so long ago and it was really good and productive. I had the feeling we figured out a bunch of stuff that we can use for the race weekend. So, I’m looking forward to it and will just try to go fast.”

WorldSBK rookies Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will enjoy their Yamaha R1 machines on Dutch soil for the first time, with both knowing the circuit well from their previous experience in other championships. Indeed, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair have fond memories there, with the Swiss rider being successful in his WorldSSP and MotoE campaigns, and the Australian finishing on the rostrum during his Moto2 career.

Finally, both Aegerter and Gardner feel ready to come back to racing after a long break, showing confidence ahead of the third round. Indeed, the Swiss rider says he has trained a lot during the gap, focusing on the areas he needs most to ride a Superbike. On the other side, his Australian team-mate is happy with the progress made in the last months and believes he can quickly adapt to the Assen circuit with his R1.

Danilo Petrucci will work with some new components previously tested at Barcelona in late March, specifically a new tank cover and a lower seat compared to that using during rounds one and two in Australia and Indonesia. It is essential for him to quickly identify an effective set-up and a weight distribution which allows him to be competitive as he was in Indonesia.

Danilo Petrucci

“Assen is one of my favourite tracks and it’s always great to go back there. I’m really keen to race again after this long break and would like to pick up where we left off, with the good sensations I had in Indonesia. We just have to wait for Friday and then give 100 per cent over the weekend.”

Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) will be back in action at Assen as he continues his return to WorldSBK after racing in BSB in 2022. Young Czech rider Oliver König (Orelac Racing Movisio Kawasaki) will again join his WorldSBK peers, looking for his first points score of the season.

2022 British Superbike Champion but WorldSBK rookie Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) embarks on his first campaign in the Championship as he races the Yamaha YZF-R1 machine for 2023. Although two rounds of WorldSBK have been completed, Ray did not take part in Australia and Indonesia with him and the team competing only in the European rounds this season.

Bradley Ray

“I’m feeling good. It’ll be nice to go to Assen, into a full race weekend, and understand the way it all goes and get my first race under my belt. You always want to win, don’t you? That’s the trouble! We’ve got to be realistic. I think we can look at fighting in the top ten. I know who the people are around me that I need to be fighting with and I think it’ll be difficult in the first round. I need to get more time under my belt with the bike. Going into an actual race weekend will be different. I think we can definitely learn a lot more there and get some races under our belt, understand the package more and I think we can do a very good job from maybe mid-season onwards; we can start pushing to where we need to be. Just steady away until we find our feet. A little bit nervous but in a good way. I’m excited.”

Assen is a circuit Ray knows from his time in BSB when the championship visited the Netherlands between 2017 and 2019. He raced there six times in those three years, taking a best result of sixth place in 2017. He has finished in the top ten there on five occasions with his only race not in the top ten in 2018, in the first race, when he was 17th

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 112 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 75 3 Andrea Locatelli 70 4 Axel Bassani 51 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 47 6 Jonathan Rea 44 7 Xavi Vierge 43 8 Danilo Petrucci 36 9 Iker Lecuona 33 10 Dominique Aegerter 24 11 Philipp Oettl 23 12 Alex Lowes 22 13 Remy Gardner 19 14 Scott Redding 17 15 Michael Van Der Mark 16 16 Garrett Gerloff 15 17 Loris Baz 6 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri 3 19 Hafizh Syahrin 2

WorldSSP

After the drama of Australia and Indonesia, the FIM Supersport World Championship resumes in the Netherlands with plenty up for grabs across the two races over the Dutch Round.

The Dutch Round marks Ten Kate Racing Yamaha’s home round and the team will also go in search of their 100th WorldSSP victory with riders Jorge Navarro and Stefano Manzi. Both enjoyed a test at the circuit between the Indonesian and Dutch rounds to prepare in the best possible way for the team’s home round with new items to try, while it was also another chance for Navarro to be on the bike in search of full fitness. Another Yamaha rider to potentially look out for is Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) after the Dutch rider narrowly missed out on his first WorldSSP win at Assen last year, after he was overtaken by Dominique Aegerter mere seconds before red flags were shown. Second in Race 1 last year, could he go one better this year?

Two wins and three podiums in 2023 means Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) leads the Championship standings after two rounds, 18 points clear of Manzi. The Italian took third and fourth in Race 1 and Race 2 respectively in 2022 and he will be aiming to build on that in 2023. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) comes into the Dutch Round off the back of his first WorldSSP victory in Indonesia and, with a podium finish at Assen to his name from 2022, will be looking to add to that and close the gap in the Championship standings. Mandalika Race 2 winner, Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) is a race winner at Assen from 2019 and he will be looking to extend his winning run after a strong start to the 2023 campaign.

Both Triumph and MV Agusta will be hoping they are in the fight for victory having been so in Australia and Indonesia. Niki Tuuli (Dynavolt Triumph) has been in the top eight in his last three races at Assen, and four times in his last five outings here, and he has a podium to his name this season. For MV Agusta, Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) is currently leading their charge in his rookie campaign. Although he hasn’t been to Assen in WorldSSP, it’s a circuit he knows very well from his time in the 125cc World Championship, Moto3 and Moto2 with a best result of fourth.

The WorldSSP Challenge begins at Assen and it will mark the WorldSSP debut of 2022 WorldSSP300 Champion Alvaro Diaz (Arco Yart Yamaha WorldSSP) as he graduates with the same team that took him to the 2022 World Championship. Yuta Okaya (Prodina Kawasaki Racing WorldSSP) also makes the step up in 2023. Maiki Abe (VFT Racing WEBIKE Yamaha), son of the late, great Norick Abe, makes his WorldSSP debut, as does Luke Power (MOTOZOO ME AIR RACING TEAM) this season while Tom Edwards (Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP Team) will take part in his first full campaign.

In terms of returning riders, Federico Fuligni (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) returns to WorldSSP on Ducati machinery, Maximilian Kofler (D34G Racing) sticks with Ducati but switches teams to be alongside Oli Bayliss while Tom Booth-Amos (MOTOZOO ME AIR RACING TEAM) sticks with the same team for a second campaign.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) missed the Indonesian Round through injury but he is aiming to be back on a bike, subject to medical clearance, at Assen along with Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) who was injured in the same crash; Montella was riding at the recent Catalunya Test. In terms of wildcards, there is only one for the Dutch Round as Simone Corsi (Altogo Racing Team) makes his WorldSSP debut after 12 seasons in Moto2.

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 77 2 Stefano Manzi 59 3 Can Oncu 54 4 Federico Caricasulo 51 5 Niki Tuuli 46 6 Marcel Schroetter 46 7 John Mcphee 31 8 Jorge Navarro 29 9 Nicholas Spinelli 27 10 Valentin Debise 21 11 Glenn Van Straalen 18 12 Raffaele De Rosa 18 13 Oliver Bayliss 18 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 18 15 Tarran Mackenzie 15 16 Anupab Sarmoon 14 17 Adam Norrodin 9 18 Harry Truelove 5 19 Apiwath Wongthananon 4

WorldSSP300

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship returns to action to start the 2023 season at the TT Circuit Assen during the Pirelli Dutch Round with the first two races of what is set to be a thrilling and unpredictable campaign. With a new manufacturer joining the grid, the reigning Champion moving to WorldSSP, a Champion returning the class and a host of riders aiming to write their names in the history books in 2023, the Dutch Round will kick off the season in style.

The start of the 2023 campaign will mark a historic moment as Chinese manufacturer Kove join the grid with Shengjunjie Zhou (China Racing Team) making his WorldSSP debut, with four manufacturers competing in 2023. The 312RR recently raced in the Spanish championship with Zhou, giving him some experience ahead of his WorldSSP debut. The Dutch Round also marks the return of 2020 Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) to the Championship as he looks to make history and he will be joined by Loris Veneman in 2023. Buis has seven WorldSSP300 wins to his name and one more would make him the rider with the most wins in the Championship’s history. Could he make history at his home track.

After taking Alvaro Diaz to the title in 2022, the Arco Motor University Team have expanded to two bikes for 2023. Ruben Bijman and Gabriele Mastroluca look to pick up where Diaz left off in 2022 by fighting at the front consistently. The AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha squad have also expanded to two bikes with Raffaele Tragni race winner Matteo Vannucci at the team. There are also new teams on the grid: China Racing Team will make their debut with Zhou while Deza-Box 77 Racing Team will debut with Jose Manuel Osuna Saez.

There are several other rookies on the grid too with Mattia Martella (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) returning for his first full-time campaign alongside Samuel Di Sora. Like Martella, Julio Garcia (Team Flembbo-PI Performances) returns after an impressive one-off appearance in 2022 when he fought for the podium while several riders will make their debut. Clement Rouge (Sublime Racing by MS Racing), Raffaele Tragni, Devis Bergamini (ProGP Racing) – who was third in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship in 2022 – Mexican Juan Pablo Uriostegui (Team#109 Kawasaki) and Osuna Saez will all make their debuts at Assen.

There will be six riders who have won a race prior to 2023 on the grid this season including the aforementioned Buis. Three one-time winners, Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo-PI Performances), Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) and Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) will be joined by two-time winners Vannucci and Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing). Will any of these riders be able to add to their win tally, or will 2023 feature new riders standing on the top step of the podium?

There will be two wildcard riders at the TT Circuit Assen and both hail from the Netherlands and both will compete for the same team. Sven Doornebal and Thom Molenaar will both compete for the Molenaar Racing Team at the Dutch Round as they did in 2021 and 2022. Molenaar’s best result is 20th, in Race 1 in 2021, while Doornebal also has a best result of 20th which came in Race 1 last year. There are no Aussies on the WorldSSP300 entry list.

WorldSBK Assen Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Friday 1745 WorldSSP300 FP1 1830 WorldSBK FP1 1925 WorldSSP FP1 2215 WorldSSP300 FP2 2300 WorldSBK FP2 0000 (sat) WorldSSP FP2 Saturday 2025 bLUcRU FP1 0100 bLUcRU Superpole 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 Sunday 1945 bLUcRU R1 0015 bLUcRU R2 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPR 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2