ASBK SMP Test Entry List
Alpinestars Superbike Championship
|No
|Rider
|State
|Make
|Model
|Capacity
|1
|Mike Jones
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|2
|Mark Chiodo
|VIC
|Honda
|CBR1000SP
|1000
|4
|Broc Pearson
|QLD
|Ducati
|V4-R
|1000
|15
|Nicholas Marsh
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|QLD
|Honda
|CBR1000SP
|1000
|21
|Josh Waters
|VIC
|Ducati
|V4-R
|1000
|27
|Max Stauffer
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|28
|Joshua Soderland
|NSW
|Ducati
|V4-R
|1000
|29
|Ted Collins
|VIC
|BMW
|M1000RR
|1000
|37
|Michael Edwards
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|63
|Domonic De Leon
|NSW
|Kawasaki
|ZX-10RR
|1000
|64
|Michael Kemp
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|65
|Cru Halliday
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R1
|1000
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|NSW
|Kawasaki
|ZX-10RR
|1000
|81
|Senna Aguis
|NSW
|Honda
|CBR1000SP
|1000
|83
|Lachlan Epis
|NSW
|BMW
|M1000RR
|1000
|227
|Ben Angelidis
|NSW
|BMW
|M1000RR
|1000
Michelin Supersport Championship
|No
|Rider
|State
|Make
|Model
|Capacity
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|4
|Simone Boldrini
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|8
|Hunter Ford
|NSW
|Kawasaki
|ZX-6R
|600
|10
|Noel Mahon
|VIC
|Kawasaki
|ZX-6R
|600
|12
|Luca Durning
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|26
|Sean Condon
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|29
|Harrison Voight
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|33
|Jack Favelle
|NSW
|Honda
|CBR600RR
|600
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|42
|Jack Passfield
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|44
|Tom Bramich
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|47
|Giuseppe Scarcella
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|72
|Ben Baker
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|85
|Ty Lynch
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
|308
|John Lytras
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R6
|600
SuperTwin Cup
|No
|Rider
|State
|Make
|Model
|Capacity
|22
|Brian Bolster
|NSW
|Suzuki
|SV650
|650
|226
|Dan Hughes
|WA
|Yamaha
|YZFR7
|700
Supersport 300
|No
|Rider
|State
|Make
|Model
|Capacity
|2
|Luke Jhonston
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|12
|Henry Snell
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR3
|300
|15
|Daley Mills
|QLD
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|17
|Joshua Newman
|NSW
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZFR3
|300
|26
|Cameron Swain
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|WA
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|28
|Casey Middleton
|QLD
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|30
|Stephany Kapliawi- James
|QLD
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|55
|Steve Sforzin
|VIC
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|57
|Cooper Rowntree
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|65
|Will Nassif
|NSW
|Kawaski
|Ninja400
|400
|88
|Abbie Cameron
|WA
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
|95
|Tara Morrison
|SA
|Kawasaki
|Ninja400
|400
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZF-R3
|300
Moto3
|No
|Rider
|State
|Make
|Model
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|NSW
|/
|/
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|NSW
|Honda
|NSF250
|41
|Hudson Thompson
|NSW
|Honda
|Moriwaki
|46
|Marianos Nikolis
|NSW
|/
|/
|50
|Carter Thompson
|NSW
|Honda
|NSF250
Oceania Junior Cup
|No
|Rider
|State
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Capacity
|7
|Sam Drane
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|WA
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|NZ
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|36
|Rikki Henry
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|37
|Alexander Codey
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|40
|Hunter Corney
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|42
|Riley Nauta
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|43
|John Pelgrave
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|48
|Valentino Knezovic
|NSW
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|55
|Jake Paige
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|61
|Ella McCausland
|VIC
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|SA
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|NZ
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|74
|Bodie Paige
|QLD
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
|99
|Nixon Frost
|NZ
|Yamaha
|YZFR15
|150
Sydney Motorsport Park Official ASBK Test
Official Schedule
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW – Official ASBK Test – Official Schedule
|Wednesday, February 1
|12.00
|13.00
|Sign-On (All Classes)
|Sign-On
|60 mins
|12.00
|13.00
|Technical – Motorcycle Safety Checks
|Technical
|60 mins
|13.00
|13.20
|Riders Briefing (ALL)
|Briefing 1
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.15
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|14.20
|14.45
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|14.50
|15.15
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.20
|15.45
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|15.50
|16.05
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|16.10
|16.35
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|16.40
|17.05
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.10
|17.35
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|17.35
|18.30
|Dinner Break – ASBK Media
|55 mins
|18.30
|18.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|18.50
|19.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.20
|19.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|19.50
|19.55
|Lighting System – Safety Check
|5 mins
|19.55
|20.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|20.25
|20.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|20.45
|21.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.15
|21.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|21.45
|22.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|Thursday, February 2
|8.30
|8.45
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 1
|15 mins
|8.50
|9.15
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.20
|9.45
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|9.50
|10.15
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 1
|25 mins
|10.20
|10.35
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 2
|15 mins
|10.40
|11.05
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.10
|11.35
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|11.40
|12.05
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 2
|25 mins
|12.05
|12.35
|Lunch
|30 mins
|12.35
|12.50
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 3
|15 mins
|12.55
|13.20
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.25
|13.50
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|13.55
|14.20
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 3
|25 mins
|14.25
|14.40
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Practice 4
|15 mins
|14.45
|15.10
|Michelin Supersport (inc. SuperTwins)
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.15
|15.40
|Dunlop Supersport 300 – Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|15.45
|16.10
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Practice 4
|25 mins
|16.10
|17.00
|All Teams & Riders to Exit the Circuit by 5pm
|Pitlane
|50 mins
|All Times Listed are Australian Eastern Daylight-Saving Time (NSW local time)
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|Test
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|NSW
|Feb 1-2
|R1
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Feb 24-26
|R2
|Sydney Motorsports Park
|NSW
|Mar 24-25
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3
2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK)