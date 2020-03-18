Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup round postponed

Earlier today Motorcycling Australia announced the postponement of the second round of the 2020 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship at Goulburn’s Wakefield Park Raceway.

Obviously the viability of ASBK round three at The Bend is also under consideration.

The Bend event would see ASBK once again joined by the Asian Road Racing Championships at the South Australian venue.

This year an Asia Talent Cup round was also to be held for the first time on Australian soil. This series was also slated to be held as part of The Bend event which is promoted by organisers as the 2020 International MotoFest.

This afternoon though the Asia Talent Cup organisation confirmed their withdrawal from the event on its currently scheduled dates of May 8-10. Their statement below indicates however that their involvement is postponed rather than cancelled.

ASBK was also to join the V8 Supercars on the following weekend at Western Australia’s Barbagallo Raceway. Earlier today V8 Supercars management announced that the Barbagallo event, originally scheduled for the weekend of May 17th, had been postponed.

Those observations suggest that not only the Wakefield Park round of the ASBK Championship will be postponed as annnounced, but also the South Australian and Western Australian events on the calendar are also being evaluated by Motorcycling Australia, with official announcements expected to be forthcoming in due course.

Asia Talent Cup Statement

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Australian Round of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has been postponed.

The round was set to take place at The Bend Motorsport Park from the 8th to the 10th of May 2020, alongside the Australian Superbike Championship and the Asia Road Racing Championship.

Aided by the support of government health authorities, Dorna Sports is closely monitoring the ongoing outbreak. A new calendar with a rescheduled date will be published as soon as available.