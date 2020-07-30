Australian Historic Road Race Championships

The news we have been expecting finally dropped today when Motorcycling Australia, in consultation with the Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club, confirmed that the 2020 Australian Historic Road Race Championships, scheduled to be held at McNamara Park Raceway, November 12-15, will be postponed until 2021.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 situation and border closures, the Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club have decided the situation is simply not viable to ask members, volunteers, and competitors to commit to this event.

“This has not been an easy decision to make, and while we apologise for any inconvenience, we trust that everyone understands the reasons behind the decision,” said Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club President, Alex Trnovsky.

“On behalf of the club I would like to thank everyone who has contributed their efforts in planning the event.”

Discussions are being held with MA for the Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club to hold the 2021 Australian Historic Road Race Championship at Mac Park next year.

“Fear not, these efforts will not be in vain, as we remain committed to running the best possible event in 2021,” said Mr Trnovsky.

“As soon as we are in a position to announce a date we will, and one thing certainly won’t change – our desire to make the event a spectacle worth attending.”

The decision to cancel any Australian Championship is not taken lightly by and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.