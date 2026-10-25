Australian MotoGP Cancelled

A hardened, sell-out crowd braved hours of traffic, muddy car parks and soaking rain at Phillip Island, only for the cancellation of Sunday’s Australian MotoGP to deny them the final Grand Prix race they came to see.

After hours of rolling delays, the MotoGP race was officially cancelled due to limited visibility affecting the operation of the medical helicopter. The decision followed the earlier cancellation of the ASBK support race and the Moto3 and Moto2 contests.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has promised full refunds for Sunday ticketholders and partial refunds for multi-day ticketholders, and says it is working with its ticketing partners to arrange the process.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Statement

Poor visibility prevented the medical helicopter from operating safely today, resulting in the cancellation of Sunday’s on-track activities at the MotoGP Grand Prix of Australia 2026. We know this is an incredibly disappointing outcome for fans, teams and everyone who has contributed to the event. Safety must always come first, and racing cannot take place without the medical helicopter able to operate. To every fan who came to Phillip Island today, despite the conditions, thank you. Your support is a powerful reminder of the love for MotoGP and the special place Phillip Island holds in Australian motorsport. We are working with our ticketing partners to facilitate the process for full refunds for Sunday ticketholders and partial refunds for multi-day ticketholders. While this is not the way anyone wanted MotoGP’s time at Phillip Island to conclude, it does not diminish the incredible legacy of this event. We thank the fans, riders, teams, officials, volunteers, partners and the Phillip Island community who have made it so special over so many years.

Rolling delays and a long day for the faithful

A provisional 1630 MotoGP start had offered the faithful one last reason to keep waiting as officials looked for an improvement in visibility. That hope eventually disappeared with confirmation that the main event would not go ahead.

For many spectators, the ordeal had begun long before they reached a spectator bank.

Hours in traffic gave way to muddy car parks that had filled, with thousands diverted towards Cowes to park and catch a bus back to the circuit. For some, that meant another hour or more waiting for transport before they could even get through the gates.

Then came the trudge through more mud, followed by hours standing in the rain while each update pushed the prospect of racing further into the afternoon.

Those who had made the trip for Phillip Island’s final MotoGP meeting had plenty of reason to stay. Leaving meant giving up the chance to see that last race if conditions improved. Staying meant more waiting in the cold and wet, with no certainty there would be a race to watch.

They had braved just about everything the day could throw at them. Their persistence deserved a better reward.

Riders farewell the Island fans

The on-track farewell gave the MotoGP riders an opportunity to acknowledge the crowd, with parade laps behind the safety car and a stop on the main straight to greet the fans who had waited through such a miserable day.

Riders raised their hands to spectators as they toured the wet circuit, returning a little of the support that had kept people trackside through the delays.

A final gathering on the grid

The bikes lined up on the soaked main straight, with the riders and teams joining the farewell beneath umbrellas. Bagnaia gave the crowd a thumbs-up, while Quartararo and the VR46 riders also acknowledged the fans.

Miller’s thank-you to Phillip Island

Jack Miller’s helmet carried a message that summed up the occasion: ‘Thanks Phillip Island’. The Australian held it up and pointed to the words for the fans, then continued acknowledging those who had stayed to see the riders off.

His yellow-and-green Pramac Yamaha added some colour to the wet grid, while a Turn Four burnout gave the crowd a smoky salute.

Those gestures offered a small consolation after such a frustrating day. The medical helicopter’s inability to operate had made the delays about more than whether the riders could cope with a wet circuit. Safety had to come first, however bitter the disappointment for the crowd.

A reprieve for Jorge Martin

If there was a silver lining for anyone, it was Jorge Martin. Already ruled out following his Sprint crash, the Aprilia rider had faced watching Marc Marquez race for as many as another 25 points while he was unable to answer.

Marquez’s Sprint victory had put him ten points clear of Martin. A Grand Prix win would have stretched that advantage to 35 points. Instead, cancellation leaves the gap at ten, sparing the injured Martin a potentially significant further blow to his championship campaign.

Saturday gave us one last great race

Phillip Island deserved a much better farewell than this. At least we can look back on a great Sprint Race on Saturday, when Marquez and Martin went toe to toe before the Aprilia rider’s crash, and Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio kept the winner honest all the way to the flag.

Just 0.590 seconds covered the Ducati trio on the podium, a reminder of the close racing this circuit has given us so often. You can revisit it in our full Phillip Island Sprint report, results and championship standings.

That is the Phillip Island we will miss.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 365 2 J. Martin 355 3 M. Bezzecchi 315 4 P. Acosta 263 5 A. Ogura 259 6 F. Di Giannantonio 252 7 R. Fernandez 236 8 A. Marquez 181 9 F. Bagnaia 166 10 F. Aldeguer 125 11 E. Bastianini 122 12 L. Marini 108 13 B. Binder 108 14 D. Moreira 76 15 F. Quartararo 74 16 F. Morbidelli 59 17 J. Zarco 51 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 31 20 A. Rins 25 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 10 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0 32 A. Espargaro 0

MotoGP Calendar