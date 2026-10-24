MotoGP 2026

Round 18 – Phillip Island – Saturday

MotoGP Sprint Race

Marc Marquez turned a fierce fight with Jorge Martin into victory at Phillip Island, reclaiming the championship lead after the Aprilia rider crashed out on lap eight. Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio completed a Ducati 1-2-3, with only 0.590 seconds covering the podium.

Marquez had already delivered MotoGP’s biggest pole margin in seven years after crashing and switching to his spare Ducati, as detailed in our full Saturday morning qualifying coverage. The Sprint, however, would be a much closer contest.

Rain started falling as the riders formed up on the grid, around 20 minutes before the scheduled start. It was not enough to force a switch to wets, but there was plenty to keep riders watching the clouds rolling in from the northwest. The race was declared dry, with an ambient temperature of 17 degrees and the track at 31 degrees.

Marc got the jump from pole to lead Martin through Turn One, with Alex Marquez third ahead of Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta and Jack Miller.

Zarco muscled past Alex at Turn Four, but the younger Marquez reclaimed third on the following lap.

Marco Bezzecchi had work to do after slipping from ninth on the grid to 12th at the end of lap one.

Alex then swept around the outside of Martin at Lukey Heights to claim the inside line for MG and move into second. That gave Marc a little breathing space, but Martin responded into Turn One and was soon back on the Ducati’s tail. The Aprilia had tremendous drive through the final turns, and Martin worked his way into the lead before setting the fastest lap of the race, a 1m27.229, on lap four.

There was no chance of either settling into a rhythm. Martin had a front-end slide and ran wide at Turn Four, leaving an invitation Marc needed no encouragement to accept.

Martin slipstreamed back past into Turn One, only to leave another opening at Southern Loop. Marc reclaimed the lead and defended into Turn Four as the pair continued to trade places.

Behind them, Alex and Acosta had been fighting over third, allowing Di Giannantonio to close.

The VR46 rider passed Acosta on lap six, while the scrap at the front was bringing Alex back into contention. At the end of lap seven, less than seven tenths covered the leading three.

Lap eight proved decisive. Martin attacked into Turn One, Marc came back underneath him at Southern Loop, and Martin’s block pass at Turn Four forced the Ducati rider to pick the bike up. Marc struck again at Siberia, before Martin lost the front at the very fast Hayshed and tumbled through the gravel. The championship leader’s race was over.

Martin was taken to the circuit medical centre, where X-rays revealed a fractured radius and a suspected fracture of the ulna near the wrist. He has been declared unfit for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix and will undergo further examinations.

That left a Marquez brothers 1-2, Alex only three tenths behind Marc with five laps remaining.

Di Giannantonio was third, while Bezzecchi continued his recovery and passed Acosta for fourth on lap ten. The Aprilia rider then closed on Di Giannantonio, bringing the fight for the podium right back to life.

At the last lap board, Alex was just over a quarter of a second behind his brother, with Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi also within a second of the lead. Marc held firm through the final 4.448 kilometres to win by 0.323 seconds, while Di Giannantonio finished only 0.267 behind Alex. Bezzecchi had to settle for fourth, just over a second from victory.

Acosta completed the top five ahead of Ai Ogura, who climbed from 12th on the grid. Brad Binder recovered from 13th to seventh.

Miller finished eighth as the leading Yamaha and collected two points. Diogo Moreira passed Iker Lecuona on the final lap to claim the last Sprint point by just 51 thousandths.

Pecco Bagnaia’s difficult weekend continued with retirement after only two completed laps. Zarco, Maverick Viñales and Raul Fernandez also returned to the pits and retired.

Raul Fernandez has been ruled unfit for Sunday’s race. The Trackhouse rider retired from the Sprint as the right index finger he fractured at Mandalika became too painful. The fracture remains stable, but inflammation around the injury has ended his Australian weekend. He will travel to Malaysia for further medical assessment.

Both Ogura and Augusto Fernandez received eight-second penalties after their tyre pressures were found to be below the required minimum. Ogura drops from sixth to 13th, while Augusto remains 15th with his gap increased to 45.945 seconds. Binder is promoted to sixth, Miller to seventh, Moreira to eighth and Lecuona into the final points-paying position in ninth.

Marquez’s 12 points turn a two-point deficit into a ten-point championship lead ahead of Sunday’s 27-lap Grand Prix. He now has 365 points to Martin’s 355, while Bezzecchi remains third on 315, 50 behind Marquez and 40 behind his team-mate. Acosta and Ogura are tied on 263, with Acosta ranked fourth.

Revised Phillip Island Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 19m09.411 2 A. Marquez Duc +0.323 3 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.590 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.074 5 P. Acosta KTM +3.689 6 B. Binder KTM +7.433 7 J. Miller Yam +7.782 8 D. Moreira Hon +10.722 9 I. Lecuona Duc +10.773 10 F. Quartararo Yam +11.215 11 E. Bastianini KTM +11.437 12 A. Rins Yam +11.568 13 A. Ogura (+8s) Apr +14.146 14 F. Morbidelli Duc +18.277 15 A. Fernandez (+8s) Yam +45.945 DNF R. Fernandez Apr 5 laps DNF J. Martin Apr 6 laps DNF M. Viñales KTM 7 laps DNF J. Zarco Hon 10 laps DNF F. Bagnaia Duc 11 laps

Ai Ogura and Augusto Fernandez each received an eight-second time penalty for tyre-pressure infringements.

The displayed gaps include those penalties.