Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

2024 First Half

January 1 through June 30, 2024

Over the first six months of last year, 2023, motorcycle sales were down six per cent compared to the fist six months of 2022, during the first six months of this year, 2024, that trend has continued with sales down a further 5.6 per cent compared to 2023.

A total of 42,541 motorcycles and Off Highway Vehicles (OHV) were sold from January to June 2024, while 45,085 sales were recorded in Australia during the same period in 2023. In 2022 the figure was 47,929. 55,840 sales were recorded in the first half of 2021.

Road motorcycles represented 39.0 per cent of total sales with 16,568 units sold, a decrease of 5 per cent on 2023 figures.

OHV (off highway vehicles – ATV/SxS) made up 16.8 per cent of total sales with 7,155 units sold, representing a decrease of 12.2 per cent on 2023 figures.

Off Road Bikes (ORB) accounted for 38.2 per cent of total sales with 16,248 units, showing a decrease of 3.8 per cent on 2023 figures.

Scooters made up 6.0 per cent of total sales with 2,570 units, which is a decrease of 1.8 per cent compared to 2023.

Yamaha remains the number one selling brand, followed by Honda, Kawasaki, and KTM.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

2023 First Half

January 1 through June 30, 2023

YTD Total Sales 2024 First Half – 42,541 (2023 First Half was 45,085 – 2022 First Half was 47,929 – 2021 First Half was 55,840)

YTD Total Road Sales 2024 First Half – 16,568 (2023 First Half was 17,432, 2022 First Half was 18,164 – 2021 First Half was 17,331)

YTD Total Off-Road Sales 2024 First Half – 16,248 (2023 First Half was 16,884, 2022 First Half was 19,406 – 2021 First Half was 22,231)

YTD Total Scooter Sales 2024 First Half – 2570 (2023 First Half was 2618, 2022 First Half was 2784 – 2021 First Half was 2499)

YTD Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales 2024 First Half – 7155 (2023 First Half was 8151, 2022 First Half was 7575 – 2021 First Half was 13,779)

Industry Comment

“The results highlight the economic pressures impacting Australian households including cost of living increases and interest rate rises. We continue to monitor economic conditions and their potential impact on sales across all market segments. The slight decline in scooter sales, despite their typically steady performance in recent months, suggests that consumers are feeling the pinch more acutely this year.”

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au. New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 42,541 total sales in the Australian market not including sales from those brands the real figure is quite likely somewhere in the region of 55,000.