Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

2023 First Half

January 1 through June 30, 2023

A total of 45,085 motorcycles and Off Highway Vehicles (OHV) were sold from January–June 2023, marking a decrease of 5.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.

Road motorcycles made up 38.6 per cent of total sales with 17,432. This is a decrease of 4.0 per cent on 2022 figures.

Off road motorcycles made up 37.4 per cent of total sales with 16,884 units, a decrease of 13.0 per cent on 2022 figures. The largest contraction of any category.

Scooters accounted for 5.8 per cent of total sales, with a sales result of 2,618. This represents a decrease of 6.3 per cent on 2022 figures.

While sales across most segments fell, the OHV market grew by 7.6 per cent with sales of 8,151. This represents 18 per cent of total sales

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

2023 First Half

January 1 through June 30, 2023

YTD Total Sales 2023 First Half – 45,085 (2022 First Half was 47,929 – 2021 First Half was 55,840)

YTD Total Road Sales 2023 First Half – 17,432 (2022 First Half was 18,164 – 2021 First Half was 17,331)

YTD Total Off-Road Sales 2023 First Half – 16,884 (2022 First Half was 19,406 – 2021 First Half was 22,231)

YTD Total Scooter Sales 2023 First Half – 2618 (2022 First Half was 2784 – 2021 First Half was 2499)

YTD Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales 2023 First Half – 8151 (2022 First Half was 7575 – 2021 First Half was 13,779)

Industry Comment

“It was significant to see that the sales of road motorcycles exceeded the sales of off-road motorcycles during the first six months of this year,” according to FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber. “Also of note was the six per cent decrease in scooter sales compared with this time last year noting that sales of scooters generally held firm during challenging economic times.”

Mr Weber acknowledged that it had been a tough six months for the motorcycle industry, noting that this was in line with economy wide pressures with cost of living increases and interest rate rises.

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au. New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 45,085 total sales in the Australian market not including sales from those brands the real figure is quite likely in excess of 60,000 as these newer brands take more market share as time marches on.