ASBK 2023

Round Seven – The Bend

Supersport 300

Supersport 300 Race One

After a forced restart following an Abbie Cameron crash which brought out the red flag, the racing in the Supersport 300 opener was as tight as ever before boiling down to a three-way fight between Cameron Swain, Brodie Gawith and Marcos Hamod.

And that’s how they finished, Swain victorious by a narrow 13-thousandths of a second to take a nine-point lead in the championship.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 13m04.308 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +0.013 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha +0.069 4 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki ++2.081 5 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki +3.076 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha +3.105 7 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha +3.377 8 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha +3.470 9 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +9.878 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +11.386 11 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki +12.935 12 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha +14.989 13 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +17.963 14 Harrison WATTS Yamaha +20.454 15 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +20.790 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +29.747 17 Will NASSIF Yamaha +29.939 18 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha +45.670 19 Jiabin ZHANG Kawasaki +51.608 20 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki +51.813 21 Daley MILLS Kawasaki +56.531 22 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki +58.511 23 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha 1m00.234 24 Justin KAISER Kawasaki 1m10.050 25 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha 1m16.169

Supersport 300 Race Two

Henry Snell went down at turn two, his championship aspiration ending up in the dirt with him and his YZF-R3. Ryan Larkin also an early faller.

Leading at the start of lap two was Marcus Hamod ahead of Jordy Simpson, Brodie Gawith and Cam Swain. That quartet broke away from the rest of the field and started swapping positions between themselves.

Nothing separated them over the following laps but Swain looked more efficient than his fellow protagonists.

In the midst of the busy to and fro up front, it appeared that while tucked in behind Hamod, both Swain and Gawith had missed a yellow flag, thus both overtook Hamod who had slowed in response to seeing the yellow. On the footage we have seen there were no yellow flags evident, but Tara Morrison was clearly on the grass after crashing at that point of the circuit, which would generally see a yellow flag produced. Further to that, people on the ground reported seeing the yellow flag and confirmed it had been shown. However, it is not surprising that in the tight cut and thrust of battle in this crazy class riders could easily miss a flag while tucked in behind each other. No boards were shown by officials for either Swain or Gawith to give up a position, as, at the time, officials were unaware of any pass under yellow happening.

In the final couple of laps Swain took up a rearguard position in that top four, biding his time for the final lap charge, a nine-point lead in the championship up his sleeve and on his mind…

Swain made his move early on the final lap though and immediately stretched away from his pursuers. Gawith managed to inch back up on the tail of Swain around the back of the circuit. Three abreast into turn 13, Swain, Gawith and Hamod, but Swain takes charge and swoops across to defend his lead.

Brodie Gawith put it all on the line at the final turn but he ended up out on the grass and very sideways, his challenge for victory was done.

It was then a run to the line between Hamod and Swain but it was Swain with his nose in front to take the victory, and with it Swain extended his championship lead to 16-points over Hamod.

Jordy Simpson rounded out the podium after being in that mix-up front all race, crossing the line half-a-second behind, while Brodie Gawith recovered from his final turn excursion to claim fourth place.

Sam Pezzetta headed the second group across the line, nine-seconds behind the race winner, but ahead of Brandon Demmery, Tayla Relph and Calvin Moylan. That foursome tussling over those positions throughout the seven-lap distance in their own separate battleground.

However, a protest was lodged by Marcus Hamod’s team alleging that Cameron Swain passed under a yellow flag in race two. That protest was initially dismissed as we believe at the time stewards did not have access to any footage that showed a yellow flag at that point of the circuit. The timing loops were also of no help due to their position in relation to the incident.

Hamod’s team later appealed that decision not to penalise Swain. Their protest was subsequently upheld (after racing had finished for the day), and thus Hamod was deemed the winner of this second race. Subsequently, Swain was demoted to second. That would ultimately end up deciding the championship…

Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 15m16.362 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha +0.102 3 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha +0.658 4 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +1.395 5 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +8.666 6 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha +8.791 7 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +9.019 8 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +9.096 9 Will NASSIF Yamaha +16.785 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha +17.029 11 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +20.039 12 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki +32.937 13 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +42.481 14 Daley MILLS Kawasaki +47.375 15 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki +48.079 16 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha +54.472 17 Justin KAISER Kawasaki +1m01.784 18 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki +1m02.076 19 Jiabin ZHANG Kawasaki +1m02.502 20 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha +1m18.733 21 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha +1m26.450 22 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Henry SNELL Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 6 Laps

Supersport 300 Race Three

Brodie Gawith and Josh Newman were the chief early protagonists in the final Supersport 300 contest, but that pair were being chased hard by Marcus Hamod, Jordy Simpson, Cam Swain and Henry Snell.

Swain hit the lead for the first time halfway around the second lap only to then be swamped by the pack into turn one as they started lap three.

In the earlier contests, Tayla Relph had lost touch with the leading group, but this time around was keeping her hat in the ring, along with Brandon Demmery and Sam Pezzetta. The leading group still numbering nine with little separating the ennead at half-race distance.

Swain into the lead again with three laps to go. Jordy Simpson then went down and out at turn three, reducing the size of that leading group to eight.

With two laps to run the leading group now started to stretch out. Swain, Hamod and Gawith dropped the hammer and started to break away from their pursuers.

Swain took the last lap board with Gawith and Hamod right on his pipe. Gawith into the lead at turn one, Hamod up to second, Swain third. Hamod then into the lead at the end of the first sector, meanwhile Snell had caught onto the tail of that group and swelled its number to four.

Snell up the inside of Swain to take that third place late on the final lap. Hamod leads Gawith onto the main straight, closely followed by Snell and Swain….

Hamod takes the win by a nose over Gawith with Snell rounding out the podium. Swain fourth.

Swain and his crew believed that he only needed eighth place to secure the championship, and Cameron rode to that target, however, the aforementioned protest over the results of race two was not decided until well after the completion of race three.

By that time Swain had been crowned champion in parc ferme, only to be later stripped of that honour, and the championship awarded to Hamod. A bitter pill to swallow for Swain, as there is no doubt he would have played the tactical game in this bout very differently if he had known the state of play heading into it.

It is never nice for a championship to be decided in the steward’s room, especially well after the fact, but I guess the lesson learned is that if there is any slight question over any incident, protest or appeal, you must race for the best result you can obtain, rather than play it safe. Conversely though, if you crash when going too hard when not required, you would get called immature for not playing it safe. Doubled-edged sword, cruel game this racing business..

Congratulations to all competitors for an exciting hard-fought year of competition, and of course a special congratulations to Marcus Hamod for being crowned the 2023 Australian Supersport 300 Champion.

However, the final championship outcome still remains under a cloud, as the Swain family have told us they will be lodging an appeal. As it stands at the moment though, Marcus Hamod is our 2023 Australian Supersport 300 Champion.

Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 15m18.417 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha +0.011 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha +0.148 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha +0.197 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha +3.418 6 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki +3.472 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha +3.528 8 Tayla RELPH Yamaha +6.881 9 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki +10.271 10 Will NASSIF Yamaha +10.300 11 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki +20.446 12 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha +20.704 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha +20.718 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha +34.958 15 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki +46.283 16 Daley MILLS Kawasaki +46.472 17 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha +46.980 18 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha 1m00.592 19 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki 1m09.437 20 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha 1m36.842 DNF Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Jiabin ZHANG Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Justin KAISER Kawasaki 6 Laps

Supersport 300 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Points 1 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 18 25 25 68 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 1 25 20 17 63 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 20 17 20 57 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 13 15 16 44 5 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 17 9 15 41 6 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 11 16 14 41 7 Tayla RELPH Yamaha 12 14 13 39 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha 15 18 33 9 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 8 13 12 33 10 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 14 18 32 11 Will NASSIF Yamaha 4 12 11 27 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 7 11 8 26 13 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 6 10 9 25 14 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 10 10 20 15 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 5 8 7 20 16 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 16 16 17 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 1 6 6 13 18 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 7 5 12 19 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha 3 5 4 12 20 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 9 9 21 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki 3 2 5 22 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha 1 3 4 23 Justin KAISER Kawasaki 4 4 24 Jiabin ZHANG Kawasaki 2 2 4 25 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha 1 1

Supersport 300 Championship Points