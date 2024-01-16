BCperformance Kawasaki 2024

The BCperformance Racing Team is gearing up for the 2024 ASBK while introducing a fresh face and embracing new challenges as they contest the 2024 Australian Supersport Championship with the newly homologated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (636).

Hayden Nelson showcased remarkable potential during his debut year in the Supersport category and made headlines with an impressive pole position at Morgan Park in 2023, his first year in the Championship.

Hayden Nelson – BCperformance ZX-6R

“I’m really excited to join BCperformance for 2024. Although the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 636 has not been raced in ASBK before, its recent Australian debut at the Sydney Summer Night Series has shown it to be a competitive bike. I can’t wait to ride the bike and continue the development process with the team. I will be working hard to get up to speed with the bike and tyres as quickly as I can and pushing to be ready to achieve strong results from the opening round.”

In the Superbike category, BCperformance is again backing 2023 Rookie of the Year Paris Hardwick. Using Kawasaki machinery for a 12th year, BCperformance will be throwing all their weight behind Paris with their ZX-10RR machines.

Paris Hardwick – BCperformance ZX-10RR

“2024 will be my second year with BCperformance, I’m feeling really settled in the team and really appreciate Kelvin and the team helping me learn my way around the superbike. I’m looking forward to my second year in ASBK and really want to make the move up to be in the mix of the top ten.”

BCperformance Team Manager Kelvin Reilly

“It’s going to be a busy and challenging year with 2 riders in 2 different classes and I am keen to get started, we are excited to have Hayden onboard and looking forward to seeing what we can do with the new ZX-6R 636. Paris has been working really hard in the off-season and with his rookie season behind him, I feel he will start to show his speed. Thanks to Kawasaki Motors Australia, Landscapesupplies.com.au, Australian United Timbers, Maximair and New Holland for their continued support.”

The first round kicks off alongside the World Superbike event at Phillip Island on the weekend of February 25.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar