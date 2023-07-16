ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Michelin Supersport

Supersport Qualifying

Hayden Nelson took his maiden pole position at Morgan Park, the 16-year-old punting his Pirelli shod YZF-R6 to 1m15.143 to earn that pole position ahead of Ty Lynch on his Michelin backed Yamaha. Young Cameron Dunker rounded out the front row ahead of Tom Bramich and Jonathan Nahlous. John Lytras made a gamble with set-up in qualifying that didn’t work out so was set to start from P6 ahead of hugely experienced championship leader Olly Simpson.

Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.143 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.230 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.336 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.364 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.498 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.507 7 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.529 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.794 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.831 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.865 11 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.181 12 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.513 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.536 14 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.584 15 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR 1m16.597 16 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.378 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuaki GSX-R 1m17.429 18 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.479

Supersport Race One

Olly Simpson made an awesome start from the third row to lead the field towards turn one but Ty Lynch had his elbows out to lead Cameron Dunker around the opening lap but the youngster got the better of the South Australian for the lead as they started lap two. Tom Bramich also had his elbows out on the opening lap to march his way forward to third place by lap two.

Ty Lynch pushed his way past Dunker for the lead again around the back section as Glenn Nelson tumbled out of eighth place at turn nine. Scott Nicholson then went down at turn one.

Olly Simpson was back by Bramich on lap three to move back up to third place and was all over the back of Dunker as Lynch continued to lead. Simpson parked it under Dunker on the entry to turn one next time around to take second from the youngster, but Dunker repaid the favour a few turns later to show he was not going to be any pushover.

Ty Lynch then pushed a little too hard at turn six and fell. Further behind Dallas Skeer had also gone down. Lynch eventually rejoined the race in a quest to salvage some important championship points.

Inheriting the lead was Cam Dunker from Simpson and Bramich, but looming large and getting stronger as the race progressed was defending champ John Lytras…

Dunker and Simpson side-by-side across the stripe but it is Simpson that leads through turn one as they broached half-race distance. Bramich, Lytras and Hayden Nelson also in close formation, less than a second covering that top five with seven laps to run.

Hayden Nelson then started to make some moves… The youngster pushing his way past Lytras, then doing the same on Bramich up the inside to move up to third place but still nothing separated the top five.

Dunker back through to the lead thanks to his diminutive size helping his YZF-R6 to a higher top speed down the chute but he then ran in a little too deep a few turns later and was gazumped by both Hayden Nelson and Olly Simpson. Nelson then went through to the lead and Dunker moved back up to second place, relegating Simpson to third in the process.

Tom Bramich then crashed at turn four to reduce the number of front runners down to a quartet.

Dunker moved back through to the lead at turn one with two laps to run. Nelson then went down at turn nine, his machine cartwheeling across the grass and the Taree youngster left with his head in his hands ruing what might have been…

The red flag then came out due to possible oil on track, and that fluid may have been what brought Nelson down…

Cameron Dunker credited with the victory ahead of Olly Simpson and John Lytras rounded out the podium.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 16m34.983 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.298 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.863 4 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.654 5 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.738 6 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +16.915 7 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +22.788 8 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +27.168 9 Declan CARBERRY Suzuaki GSX-R +30.415 10 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +32.677 11 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +46.473 NC Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +8 Laps NC Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +8 Laps NC Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +9 Laps NC Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +10 Laps DSQ Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.052 DSQ Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +16.688 DSQ Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +43.273

Supersport Race Two

Hayden Nelson’s crew had been working desperately to try and repair his machine after he crashed on oil in the opening stanza but unfortunately they couldn’t quite pull it off and the second 14-lap bout got underway without the pole-sitter.

Ty Lynch dislocated his shoulder in a race one crash but the South Aussie had popped it back in for this one, ahead of what was going to be a case of grimace and bear it…

Lynch got the holeshot to lead Cam Dunker and Olly Simpson through the first turns as Jonathan Nahlous, John Lytras and Tom Bramich gave chase.

Cam Dunker moved through to the lead on lap two despite the best efforts of Lynch to stay on terms with the youngster. Olly Simpson got past Lynch on the main straight to start lap three but Simpson got pretty untidy under brakes for turn one which allowed Lynch back through. Not for long though as Simpson then moved up to second place once again and started hounding the back of Dunker. John Lytras was striving hard to gain entry to that party, closing in on Lynch. Tom Bramich was still not out of the picture either.

Simpson put a great move on Dunker to steal the lead with 11 laps to run after the youngster opened the door, Simpson needed no second invite. Lytras was now up to third and lining up for an attack on Dunker for second after putting in a new fastest lap of the race.

Tom Bramich snuck up the inside of Lynch to take fourth place with eight laps to run but Lynch got him back next time around.

Up front little changed for the next few laps but Lynch started to make progress back towards the front, his Michelins proving their longevity and perhaps giving him an advantage over the final laps…

Dunker up the inside of Simpson at turn one with three laps to run, nothing separating the top four, Dunker leading Simpson, Lytras and Lynch. Ty Lynch had a look up the inside of Lytras but pulled out of the move.

Dunker still in the lead as they started the penultimate lap, Simpson up the inside before the bridge after Dunker had a rear end slide, Lytras then through to the lead, it was on like Donkey Kong and I couldn’t keep up! Lynch then pushed Dunker back to fourth late on that lap.

Lytras almost took the lead off Simpson into turn one but the South Australian held on… Nothing separating the top four… Still Simpson from Lytras… The defending champ closes right onto the tail of Simpson through the final complex and it looked as though Lytras might indeed do it on the run to the flag but Simpson held on for the victory by two-hundredths of a second in an almost photo finish.

A great win for Simpson for the round win to extend his championship lead over Dunker to 13-points.

Ty Lynch denied Dunker a race two podium but the 15-year-old still claimed second overall for the round ahead of Lytras.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 17m52.095 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.024 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.329 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.864 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.322 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.946 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.344 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +14.740 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.110 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.631 11 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +21.003 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +25.681 13 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +29.920 14 Declan CARBERRY Suzuaki GSX-R +31.841 15 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 +31.927 DNF Trbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +5 Laps

Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R2 R3 Points 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 20 25 45 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 25 17 42 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha 18 20 38 4 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 17 16 33 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 13 18 31 6 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 16 13 29 7 Jack FAVELLE Honda 15 9 24 8 Ben BAKER Yamaha 11 8 19 9 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 12 7 19 10 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 10 6 16 11 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 15 15 12 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 14 14 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 14 14 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 12 12 15 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 11 11 16 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 10 10 17 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1 1

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 164 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 151 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 147 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha 122 5 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 102 6 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 101 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 96 8 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 95 9 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 84 10 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 78 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 77 12 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 13 Ben BAKER Yamaha 70 14 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 67 15 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 63 16 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 58 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 56 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 53 19 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 20 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 40 21 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 22 Luca DURNING Yamaha 26 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 25 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3

