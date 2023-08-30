Bezzecchi sticks with VR46

Marco Bezzecchi will race with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team in 2024 on a Ducati Desmosedici GP. The rider from Rimini, currently third in the overall standings with 183 points, with two wins and three podiums (four podiums in the Sprint) in the current season, will be a rider of the Tavullia based Team for the fifth consecutive year (debut in Moto2 in 2020).

A path of progressive growth that leads him first to touch the Championship podium in Moto2 in 2020 (P4), a goal he then achieved in 2021 with the third place and sealed with his MotoGP debut in 2022. A season in which Marco impresses by conquering the title of Rookie of the Year, a podium (P2 at Dutch GP) and a pole position (Thai GP).

Marco Bezzecchi

“I am really happy to confirm that in 2024 I will be on track with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. This Team has been crucial to my career until now and into the future. I arrived here in 2020, in Moto2, we then landed together in 2022 in MotoGP and this year we had an incredible season so far. Continuing to grow in this working group, with the support of Ducati, is the most natural choice for me. 2024 brings with it many expectations, but right now I want to focus on this season. We are currently fighting for the podium in the Championship, we have the Team Title open with Luca and I am sure that everyone in the Team will give their all, even more than they have done so far, to achieve these goals. Thanks to Vale, Uccio, Pablo, the VR46 Riders Academy and all those who made this possible. Remaining in the Vale Team is a great motivation as well as a pride“.

Alessio Salucci – Team Director

“I cannot hide the satisfaction of having signed this agreement with Marco. Not only because he represents a bet won within a long growth path in our Team from Moto2, but for the entire working group and also for all our partners, whom we thank for their support, and the fans who follow us. It was essential to be able to continue another year and I have to thank all those who collaborate with the management of the Team, Vale and Pablo for the collective work that has led us to achieve this goal. I’m happy because I know how much means for Marco to stay here in our Family. As a Team, together with Ducati, we will give him all the resources and commitment available to continue working with the same serenity and Team spirit that has allowed us to achieve extraordinary goals this season“.

Pablo Nieto – Team Manager

“As a Team Manager, the human aspect of a working group that spends most of the year away from home has always been a crucial aspect to take into consideration. Reason that pushed us to do our best to reach this agreement to extend the contract for another year with Marco. A rider who has really impressed from all points of view since his debut in the Top class in 2022. The signing of this contract is a source of great pride for me to share with all the people who work in the Team, with Vale, Uccio, Ducati, who will support us as best they can, and our partners who make this possible. We continue to work and stay focused: we have two important goals to achieve this season before thinking about 2024“.