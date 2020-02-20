2020 MotoGP

Official Jerez Test – Day 2

The second day of the Official Moto2 and Moto3 test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto saw Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) storm to the top in the intermediate class, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) claiming P1 in the lightweight class – as both had done last week at the private test at the venue. The conditions allowed plenty of running once again, with the day warmer still and the field making the most of the southern Spanish weather.

Moto2

In Moto2, Bezzecchi set the timing screens alight in the second session of Day 2 to set a new lap record. The Italian’s 1:40.448 was enough to beat an incredible performance from rookie Aron Canet (Aspar Team) by 0.262 on Thursday, with the injured Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claiming an equally impressive P3.

Both Bezzecchi and Canet beat Remy Gardner’s (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) new lap record time set on Day 1, the Australian finishing P13 on the second day of action. Fourth on Thursday was the experienced Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP) as both the Swiss rider and Spaniard Jorge Navarro (Speed Up Racing) dipped below the 1:41 barrier.

Aron Canet

“This second day has gone very well: I am happy because I have improved my time and my pace, but what I liked most is that I begin to understand the category, the laps, the tyres… We still have a lot to do, tomorrow I will try to complete a race simulation to see how I feel physically.”

Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) ended the day sixth fastest to finish 0.666 off Bezzecchi’s benchmark, but it wasn’t the day his teammate Jake Dixon would have been looking for. The British rider suffered a crash at Turn 2 in the second session which damaged his right-hand ring finger, the Moto2 sophomore will now miss Day 3 as he flies back to the UK for further medical checks.

Seventh fastest went the way of Tetsuta Nagashima (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Italians Lorenzo Baldassarri (FlexBox HP 40) and Luca Marini (SKY Racing Team VR46) next up, also finishing seventh tenths off top spot. Completing the top 10 was American Racing’s Joe Roberts, the American setting his best lap in the final session of the day.

One thing spotted in the EG 0,0 Marc VDS box was two extra bikes under Kalex covers for Augusto Fernandez. One of the two is expected to be testing Kalex’s 2020 chassis, something that Edgar Pons (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) tried on Day 1 and impressed with.

Moto2 Combined Times – Jerez Test Day 2