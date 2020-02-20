2020 MotoGP

Official Jerez Test – Day 2

The second day of the Official Moto2 and Moto3 test at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto saw Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) storm to the top in the intermediate class, with Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) claiming P1 in the lightweight class – as both had done last week at the private test at the venue. The conditions allowed plenty of running once again, with the day warmer still and the field making the most of the southern Spanish weather.

Moto2

In Moto2, Bezzecchi set the timing screens alight in the second session of Day 2 to set a new lap record. The Italian’s 1:40.448 was enough to beat an incredible performance from rookie Aron Canet (Aspar Team) by 0.262 on Thursday, with the injured Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo) claiming an equally impressive P3.

MotoGP Jerez Test D Aron Canet
Aron Canet

Both Bezzecchi and Canet beat Remy Gardner’s (ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team) new lap record time set on Day 1, the Australian finishing P13 on the second day of action. Fourth on Thursday was the experienced Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP) as both the Swiss rider and Spaniard Jorge Navarro (Speed Up Racing) dipped below the 1:41 barrier.

MotoGP Jerez Test D Jorge Navarro
Jorge Navarro

Aron Canet

“This second day has gone very well: I am happy because I have improved my time and my pace, but what I liked most is that I begin to understand the category, the laps, the tyres… We still have a lot to do, tomorrow I will try to complete a race simulation to see how I feel physically.”

MotoGP Jerez Test D Aron Canet
Aron Canet

Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) ended the day sixth fastest to finish 0.666 off Bezzecchi’s benchmark, but it wasn’t the day his teammate Jake Dixon would have been looking for. The British rider suffered a crash at Turn 2 in the second session which damaged his right-hand ring finger, the Moto2 sophomore will now miss Day 3 as he flies back to the UK for further medical checks.

MotoGP Jerez Test D Xavi Vierge
Xavi Vierge

Seventh fastest went the way of Tetsuta Nagashima (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Italians Lorenzo Baldassarri (FlexBox HP 40) and Luca Marini (SKY Racing Team VR46) next up, also finishing seventh tenths off top spot. Completing the top 10 was American Racing’s Joe Roberts, the American setting his best lap in the final session of the day.

One thing spotted in the EG 0,0 Marc VDS box was two extra bikes under Kalex covers for Augusto Fernandez. One of the two is expected to be testing Kalex’s 2020 chassis, something that Edgar Pons (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) tried on Day 1 and impressed with.

Moto2 Combined Times – Jerez Test Day 2

Combined Sessions Day 2

Pos. Rider Team. Gap
1 Marco BEZZECCHI SKY Racing Team VR46 01:40.4
2 Aron CANET Aspar Team 0.262
3 Jorge MARTIN Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.459
4 Thomas LUTHI Liqui Moly Intact GP 0.462
5 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up Racing 0.533
6 Xavi VIERGE Petronas Sprinta Racing 0.666
7 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.741
8 Lorenzo BALDASARRI Flexbox HP 40 0.759
9 Luca MARINI SKY Racing Team VR46 0.784
10 Joe ROBERTS American Racing 0.853
11 Edgar PONS Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 0.858
12 Enea BASTIANINI Italtrans Racing Team 0.869
13 Remy GARDNER Onexox TKKR SAG Team 0.965
14 Nicolo BULEGA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 0.974
15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up Racing 1.092
16 Marcel SCHROTTER Liqui Moly Intact GP 1.095
17 Somkiat CHANTRA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1.203
18 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS RW Racing GP 1.268
19 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta Forward Racing 1.486
20 Augusto FERNANDEZ EG 0.0 Marc VDS 1.572
21 Hector GARZO Flexbox HP 40 1.603
22 Simone CORSI MV Agusta Forward Racing 1.658
23 Hafizh SYAHRIN Aspar Team 1.679
24 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Italtrans Racing Team 1.839
25 Jake DIXON Petronas Sprinta Racing 1.94
26 Marcos RAMIREZ American Racing 2.02
27 Jesko RAFFIN NTS RW Racing GP 2.226
28 Andi FARID IZDIHAR Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 2.317

Combined Days 1 & 2

Pos. Rider Team. Gap
1 Marco BEZZECCHI SKY Racing Team VR46 01:40.4
2 Aron CANET Aspar Team 0.262
3 Remy GARDNER Onexox TKKR SAG Team 0.4
4 Jorge MARTIN Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.459
5 Thomas LUTHI Liqui Moly Intact GP 0.462
6 Jorge NAVARRO Speed Up Racing 0.533
7 Xavi VIERGE Petronas Sprinta Racing 0.666
8 Enea BASTIANINI Italtrans Racing Team 0.669
9 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.741
10 Lorenzo BALDASARRI Flexbox HP 40 0.759
11 Luca MARINI SKY Racing Team VR46 0.784
12 Joe ROBERTS American Racing 0.853
13 Edgar PONS Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 0.858
14 Nicolo BULEGA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 0.974
15 Simone CORSI MV Agusta Forward Racing 1.028
16 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Speed Up Racing 1.092
17 Marcel SCHROTTER Liqui Moly Intact GP 1.095
18 Somkiat CHANTRA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1.203
19 Bo BENDSNEYDER NTS RW Racing GP 1.268
20 Augusto FERNANDEZ EG 0.0 Marc VDS 1.315
21 Stefano MANZI MV Agusta Forward Racing 1.486
22 Hector GARZO Flexbox HP 40 1.603
23 Hafizh SYAHRIN Aspar Team 1.679
24 Jake DIXON Petronas Sprinta Racing 1.683
25 Jesko RAFFIN NTS RW Racing GP 1.834
26 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Italtrans Racing Team 1.839
27 Marcos RAMIREZ American Racing 2.02
28 Andi FARID IZDIHAR Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 2.317

Moto3

In Moto3, Rodrigo set his 1:45.170 – the fastest lap of the test so far – in the final session of Day 2, just pipping John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) to the post as the Scotsman was second fastest for the second day in a row, just 0.005 off. Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) was up the sharp end again to finish P3 on Thursday, another impressive showing from the 2019 rookie and podium finisher.

MotoGP Jerez Test D Gabriel Rodrigo Moto
Gabriel Rodrigo

In terms of new parts being tested, the SIC58 Squadra Corse and Rivacold Snipers Team were trying new swingarms, and it was SIC58 Squadra Corse’s Tatsuki Suzuki who claimed P4 on the Day 2 timesheets, 0.316 off Rodrigo. Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) completed the top five, just ahead of Day 1 pacesetter Sergio Garcia (Estrella Galicia 0,0), who was sixth on Thursday.

Seventh fastest went to Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – the leading KTM rider – who finished under half a second from P1, ahead of Celestino Vietti (SKY Racing Team VR46), Darryn Binder (CIP Green Power) and Filip Salač (Rivacold Snipers Team), who were next up and within half a second or so of the top.

Unfortunately for Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse), his day would end during the morning as the Italian suffered a dislocated shoulder after a crash at Turn 9. Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) also crashed at Turn 9 but the Spaniard was unscathed, with Arenas, Alonso Lopez (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) and Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) also crashing, in those cases at Turn 2 – riders ok.

Moto3 Combined Times – Jerez Test Day 2

Combined Sessions Day 2

Pos. Rider Nat. Team Gap
1 Gabriel RODRIGO ARG Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 01:45.2
2 John McPHEE GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing 0.005
3 Ai OGURA JPN Honda Team Asia 0.192
4 Tatsuki SUZUKI JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse 0.316
5 Jaume MASIA SPA Leopard Racing 0.381
6 Sergio GARCIA SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 0.405
7 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.486
8 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 0.51
9 Darryn BINDER RSA CIP Green Power 0.539
10 Filip SALAC CZE Rivacold Snipers Team 0.596
11 Deniz ONCU TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 0.774
12 Albert ARENAS SPA Aspar Team 0.799
13 Ayumu SASAKI JPN Red Bull KTM Tech3 0.811
14 Andrea MIGNO ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 0.889
15 Jeremy ALCOBA SPA Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 0.9
16 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Rivacold Snipers Team 0.978
17 Dennis FOGGIA ITA Leopard Racing 0.997
18 Romano FENATI ITA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team 1.074
19 Kaito TOBA JPN Red Bull KTM Ajo 1.083
20 Alonso LOPEZ SPA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team 1.09
21 Stefano NEPA ITA Aspar Team 1.107
22 Niccolo ANTONELLI ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse 1.122
23 Davide PIZZOLI ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy 1.198
24 Riccardo ROSSI ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy 1.205
25 Yuki KUNII JPN Honda Team Asia 1.226
26 Ryusei YAMANAKA JPN Estrella Galicia 0.0 1.256
27 Khairul Idham PAWI MAL Petronas Sprinta Racing 1.717
28 Jason DUPASQUIER SWI CarXpert Pruestel GP 1.82
29 Carlos TATAY SPA Reale Avintia Racing 1.874
30 Maximilian KOFLER AUT CIP Green Power 1.972
31 Dirk GEIGER GER CarXpert Pruestel GP 3.613

Combined Days 1 & 2

Pos. Rider Nat. Team Gap
1 Gabriel RODRIGO ARG Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 01:45.2
2 John McPHEE GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing 0.005
3 Ai OGURA JPN Honda Team Asia 0.192
4 Sergio GARCIA SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 0.315
5 Tatsuki SUZUKI JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse 0.316
6 Jaume MASIA SPA Leopard Racing 0.381
7 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.486
8 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 0.51
9 Darryn BINDER RSA CIP Green Power 0.539
10 Filip SALAC CZE Rivacold Snipers Team 0.596
11 Niccolo ANTONELLI ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse 0.602
12 Deniz ONCU TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 0.774
13 Albert ARENAS SPA Aspar Team 0.799
14 Ayumu SASAKI JPN Red Bull KTM Tech3 0.811
15 Andrea MIGNO ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 0.889
16 Jeremy ALCOBA SPA Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 0.9
17 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Rivacold Snipers Team 0.978
18 Dennis FOGGIA ITA Leopard Racing 0.997
19 Romano FENATI ITA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team 1.074
20 Kaito TOBA JPN Red Bull KTM Ajo 1.083
21 Alonso LOPEZ SPA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team 1.09
22 Stefano NEPA ITA Aspar Team 1.107
23 Davide PIZZOLI ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy 1.198
24 Riccardo ROSSI ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy 1.205
25 Yuki KUNII JPN Honda Team Asia 1.226
26 Ryusei YAMANAKA JPN Estrella Galicia 0.0 1.256
27 Khairul Idham PAWI MAL Petronas Sprinta Racing 1.717
28 Jason DUPASQUIER SWI CarXpert Pruestel GP 1.82
29 Carlos TATAY SPA Reale Avintia Racing 1.874
30 Maximilian KOFLER AUT CIP Green Power 1.972
31 Dirk GEIGER GER CarXpert Pruestel GP 3.613

