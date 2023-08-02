Bimota KB2 TT

With Phil Aynsley

The Bimota KB2 Laser utilised Kawasaki’s Z500 motor and was the “little brother” to the first, Kawasaki Z1000 powered, Bimota – the KB1. The KB1 was a great success for the company with 827 produced between 1978 and 1982.

With the KB2 Tamburini decided to concentrate on light weight rather than high horsepower and the result was reportedly his favourite model.

The first KB1 Laser used the stock Z500 motor which made 48 hp at 8500 rpm. 29 complete bikes plus eight kits were made.

The KB2S had the Z550 motor and its output was 54 hp at 8800 rpm. 50 bikes and 22 kits produced.

The final variant, the KB2 TT (as seen here) employed the 550 motor but bored out to 593 cc and made 63 hp at 10,000 rpm. Alloy rotors replaced the steel items. 28 were built plus 34 kits.

A further six units (five bikes and one kit) were reserved for competition use. A total of 177 bikes and kits were produced.

A small number of Z400 bikes – the KB2J – were made for the Japanese market.

The TT was one of the first bikes to use carbon fibre for all of the bodywork. All three versions used the same tubular steel frame (over 70 straight pieces!) that cradled the motor from the sides with no top tubes.

The swingarm pivots inline with the countershaft sprocket providing constant chain tension. 16 inch wheels were used. The front Italia forks used 40mm tubes and a DeCarbon shock controlled the monoshock rear end. Wet weight 166 kg.

The majority (168) of the KB2s used the white/red stripes colour scheme as per this bike. However 10 bikes featured grey/red stripes and four were white with a red checkerboard pattern.

Bimota KB2 TT Specifications