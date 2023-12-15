Bimota Tesi H2 & KB4 Australian Reveal

Bimota and Kawasaki Motors Australia unveiled the latest Tesi H2 and KB4 models at Procycles in St Peters overnight. These highly exclusive motorcycles offer a unique option for the discerning motorcyclist, combining Italian passion and design, with Kawasaki engines and electronics.

The Tesi H2, as the name suggests, is an off-its-chops performance machine running a H2 engine and dripping in carbon-fibre, complete with hub-centre steering and front and rear swing-arms, to name just a few features.

The KB4 in comparison offers a more classically inspired package, with a single round headlight, more rounded and perhaps timeless features, without losing any of the Bimota eccentricity we’d expect.

Here’s a look at the two motorcycles which are now available to order in Australia through Procycles:

Bimota Tesi H2

Naturally the Tesi H2 grabbed the limelight once the covers came off, despite originally being revealed at EICMA a number of years ago, with the bike even easier to appreciate in person, and offering enough eye-catching details to be worth a lengthy gawk.

That supercharged 998 cc inline-four produces 230 horsepower, with a wet weight of 214 kg with a third of a tank of fuel, ensuring that 1:1 hp to kg magic number is well and truly met, even if you fill that 17 L tank to the brim.

Those front and rear swing-arms are mounted directly to the engine, with a single bar linking the front and rear, with the front-end steering kept separate from the suspension, as the trademark advantage of the hub-centre steering set-up.

That front swing-arm is also billet aluminium – a common component seen across the bike – with a carbon-fibre bridge. The rear is formed from three pieces of billet aluminium and runs a pair of Ohlins shocks.

Ride height can even be adjusted 20 mm at the rear without affecting geometry, with two external pre-load adjusters also mounted to the rear. That’s actually a pair of Ohlins TTX36 shocks at both ends.

Naturally Brembo provide the braking systems, hydraulically controlled, with Stylema monobloc calipers hidden away under the front guard on 330 mm rotors. The KIBS (Kawasaki ABS essentially) system is also adopted here.

There’s certainly some shared DNA with the Kawasaki H2, however the Bimota Tesi H2 does very much strike out on its own, absolutely dripping in carbon-fibre, complete with some serious wings.

A TFT dash is alongside a conventional analogue tacho, and featuring the full Kawasaki electronics package ensures that the Bimota isn’t giving anything away in the tech stakes.

Other details included adjustable foot controls, Oz Racing wheels and Ohlins steering damper, but you’ve really got to see this bike in the metal to truly appreciate the level of detail and workmanship. The bikes are put together in Italy with every component checked, approved and fitted by hand.

The suggested figure for a Bimota Tesi H2 in Australia was $85K + ORC – which is subject to change due to exchange rates and other circumstances.

All models are also built to order, so you can head into Procycles to check out the bike, and they’ll give a definitive personal arrival time for anyone lucky enough to be ordering one. Only 250 are to be produced.

Bimota KB4

Prior to the appearance of the Tesi, the Bimota KB4 had all the attention, offering an eccentrically classic take, again dripping in carbon-fibre but this time powered by a 1043 cc Ninja 1000 engine and running all the top-end components.

That means a more restrained 140 hp output, with 111 Nm of torque. Like the Tesi, the KB4 is a single-seat only motorcycle.

Running a more traditional chassis, we see a trellis frame and Ohlins NIX30 fork set-up, Oz Racing forged wheels once again, and a much more front-end orientated weight bias, 53.6 per cent over that front wheel to 46.4 per cent at the rear, with a notably short wheelbase of 1390 mm – shorter even than the ZX-6R.

To achieve this, the radiator is actually moved under the seat, and the air intakes at the front aren’t just for looks, they direct air back and through the radiator, and are designed to create a pressurising effect to further achieve that goal.

At the rear an Ohlins TTX36 shock is utilised, just the one, with an adjuster for ride-height built into the three-piece aluminium swing-arm. We also see adjustable footpegs on the KB4, as on the Tesi.

That real leather seat can also be adjusted from the 810 mm standard position, up or down 8 mm, with a strong focus on adjustability throughout the bike.

The kerb weight is an impressive 194 kg, which may not seem that light, but the comparison must be made to the Ninja 1000 with which this bike shares an engine, which is some 40 kg heavier.

Add that short wheelbase, and you can bet the KB4 will be a much more agile handler as a result.

Further details include the Brembo monobloc calipers, 320 mm rotors, and Ohlins steering damper.

The dash is a full-colour TFT display, with the bike equipped with an IMU and Kawasaki’s electronics package including ride modes, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Kawasaki Traction Control, KIBS, a bi-directional quick-shifter, electronic throttle valves, cruise control and the Kawasaki Economical Riding indicator, the challenge with the last being to never see it.

The Bimota KB4 will apparently be priced around $55K + ORC AUD, again marking an exclusive machine and built to order.

You can keep up to date with everything Bimota Australia on their social channels, with a website to launch soon.

For now, you can also head into Procycles to check out the Tesi H2 and KB4 in person.

Bimota Tesi H2 Australian Reveal Gallery

Bimota KB4 Australian Reveal Gallery

Bimota Tesi H2 Specifications

Bimota Tesi H2 Specifications Engine Four-stroke, four-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve, liquid-cooled, supercharged Displacement 998cc / 60,9 cu-in Bore x Stroke 76 x 55 mm Compression Ratio 8.5:1 Power 170 kW (231 hp) @ 11500 rpm Torque 141.7 Nm (104.51 lb-ft) @ 11,000 rpm Fuel System DFI with 50mm throttle bodies (4) with dual injection, Euro-4 Ignition TCBI with digital advance Ignition Timing 10° BTDC @ 1.100 rpm > 33° BTDC @ 11,000 rpm Starting System Electric starter Cylinder Numbering Method Left to right 1-2-3-4 Firing Order 1-2-4-3 Lubrication System Forced lubrication (wet sump) Engine Oil Capacity 5.0 L Coolant Capacity 2.5 L Transmission Six-speed, return shift, dog-ring, constant mesh Clutch Wet, multi disc Final Drive Sealed chain drive Primary Reduction Ratio 1.551 (76/49) Final Reduction Ratio 2.444 (44/18) Overall Drive Ratio 5.110 (Top gear) Gear Ratios 1st 3.188 (51/16), 2nd 2.526 (48/19), 3rd 2.045 ((45/22), 4th 1.727 (38/22), 5th 1.524 (32/21), 6th 1.348 (31/23) Frame Type Aluminum alloy plates billet machined, with rear swingarm mounting plate Front Suspension Öhlins TTX 36 nitrogen gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir, 24-way compression and rebound damping and adjustability and hand-turn spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring, 100 mm travel Rear Suspension Öhlins TTX36 nitrogen gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir, 24-way compression and rebound damping and adjustability and hand-turn spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring, 130 mm travel Front Brakes Dual radial-mount, opposed four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers, dual semi-floating 330 mm discs, KIBS ABS, opposed 2-piston calipers, single 220 mm disc, KIBS ABS Tyres 120/70 ZR17, 200/55 ZR17 Rake/Trail 21.3° / 117 mm Overall Length 2.074 mm Overall Width 770 mm Overall Height 1155 mm (+/-10 mm) Ground Clearance 140 mm (+/-10 mm) Wheelbase 1445 mm Seat Height 840 mm (+/-10 mm) Curb Weight 219 kg (1/3 tank fuel) Fuel Capacity 17 lt Electronic Rider Aids Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Launch, Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) (upshift & downshift), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper, LED Cornering Lights

Bimota KB4 Specifications