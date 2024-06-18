WorldSBK 2025

After several years with two teams, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team will be the sole team in BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s factory effort in WorldSBK from 2025.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) will continue with the team through season 2025.

Jürgen Röder, owner of the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, will not continue his involvement in WorldSBK for personal reasons.

Jürgen Röder

“I will be stepping down for personal reasons from 2025 on, and consequently, Bonovo action will withdraw as a factory team from BMW. I would like to personally thank all the fans who have remained so loyal to us, who have shared in our joys and our hard times. Many, many thanks, because without the enthusiasm of the spectators and fans, such an endeavour would not be possible. You are carried by the euphoria and enthusiasm, which I have enjoyed over the past years, whether in the IDM or the World Championship. It was a wonderful feeling to bring joy to others with our riders and provide entertainment and happy moments.

“I would also like to thank our entire team under our team manager Michael Galinski, which has always done an excellent job. We hope that we can still make more impact this year. We are doing everything, our best, to move forward, and we hope that we can still provide a few signs of life from our side this year. My thanks also go to BMW. BMW has always been a fair and very reliable partner, supporting us with everything. Even this year, we are receiving the same parts as our colleagues at SMR, so we are well-equipped. Therefore, my sincerest thanks go to BMW and especially Marc Bongers for the support over these years. He has accompanied us through highs and lows, motivating us during the lows and looking forward with us. I think this cannot be valued highly enough. I also want to thank our sponsors for their loyalty and strong support over the past years.

“I wish all the teams in the entire WorldSBK paddock all the best for the future, always a safe ride, which is the most important thing, and of course, much success for everyone,” Röder concluded.

Marc Bongers – Sporting Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“We regret Jürgen Röder’s decision not to continue his involvement in WorldSBK but understand it at the same time,” said Marc Bongers. “We thank the entire Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, Jürgen Röder, and team manager Michael Galinski, who have led the team with great passion and dedication, the riders, technicians, and mechanics, as well as all other involved parties for the excellent and professional collaboration in recent years. Now we will continue to give it our all together, in order to achieve success and secure strong results in the remaining races of this season.”