BMW HP2 Enduro

With Phil Aynsley

BMW have a long history of producing off-road flat-twin powered motorcycles with varying degrees of seriousness.

The G/S then the GS series have been the mainstay and pretty much invented the modern ‘adventure bike’ category.

In 2005 the company introduced the 1200 HP2 Enduro, which while technically based on the contemporary GS model, it was, in reality, a very different beast, incorporating many of the lessons learned over years of competition in rallies such as the Paris-Dakar

For a start an entirely new trellis frame chassis was used. Also BMW’s trademark Telelever front suspension was replaced by 45mm White Power upside down telescopic forks.

In a first for mass-production motorcycles an air damped rear suspension unit was employed. No spring or oil was used in this unit, just air. Front suspension travel was 270 mm and rear 248 mm.

The motor was the ultimate evolution of the ‘oil head’ design and saw internal modifications to reduce weight and increase power to a claimed 105 hp at 7000 rpm.

The engine was later used in the HP2 Sport and HP2 Megamoto road bikes with both of them sporting a more powerful tune to suit their intended purpose.

The HP2 Enduro had a dry weight of 175 kg, making it 23kg lighter than the R 1200 GS. Top speed was 210 km/h.

Production ceased in 2008, after three years.

The HP2 Enduro was followed by the supermoto styled HP2 Megamoto in 2007. The Megamoto gained a balance shaft which made for a smoother engine.

The Megamoto also made more grunt, 113 horsepower to be exact, and sold for $28,400 in Australia.

Then the HP2 pinnacle came the following year in the delectable HP2 Sport which sold for $34,750 plus on road costs when it hit Aussie streets late in 2008 with 130 horsepower.

BMW HP2 Enduro Specifications