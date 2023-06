BMW M 1000 XR

BMW have given us a teaser of an up-spec M variant of the 1000 XR that promises ‘more than 200 horsepower and a wet weight of 223 kg fully fuelled and fires a shot across the Italian border at the Multistrada V4 S.

M spec aerodynamics wings, bells and whistles will feature on the M 1000 XR along with M brakes with their radial master cylinder.

BMW Motorrad have told us that they will provide further information on the new BMW M 1000 XR in the second half of 2023.