BMW Motorrad Motorsport Changes

As of June 1st, Sven Blusch will take over as the new head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport. Marc Bongers will fully concentrate on the operational management of the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) engagement.

As the new head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Sven Blusch will focus on the strategic realignment and enhance the solid base for successful motorsport in the future.

Due to his previous responsibility for race and test organisation at BMW M Motorsport, he contributes over a decade of motorsport expertise to his new role.

Since joining BMW M Motorsport in 2013 he has celebrated several motorsport successes with the teams. Blusch has also been highly successful in promoting young talent at BMW, developing Dan Harper, Max Hesse, and Neil Verhagen into BMW M factory drivers. His professional career also includes positions as a race engineer and data engineer, underlining his comprehensive understanding of racing dynamics.

From June 1st Marc Bongers will focus on the WorldSBK and lead BMW Motorrad Motorsports factory engagements to further successes. He has built the base for today’s factory-supported teams in the WorldSBK and FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC), top-notch racers were brought to BMW Motorrad Motorsport, and the BMW Motorrad Motorsport project was set on track to success.

The goal is clear: to continue living the racing spirit, to strengthen the brand on and beside the racetrack and to share the passion for motorcycle racing with fans and partners worldwide.