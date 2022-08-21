2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Eight (Final) – Coolum

A great crowd welcomed riders and teams to the picturesque Coolum circuit on the Sunshine Coast, with a contrasting race track of deep and treacherous sand that kept riders on the edge all weekend.

Thor MX1 Race One

Red Plate holder Aaron Tanti, on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, entered Coolum with a comfortable advantage over his rival, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. However, with qualifying and two Moto’s to get through, it was not a sealed deal until Tanti delivered under pressure on race day.

In Moto 1, Wilson Todd claimed the holeshot, continuing his momentum from setting the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout earlier in the morning.

As Todd began to sprint away from the field, there was a freight train of Factory riders battling for the podium spots early on. Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters blitzed through the field from outside of the top 5 into 2nd position early on, closing in on the race leader in the process.

Dean Ferris ran in 3rd position, whilst Tanti rode a smart race and stayed out of any possible complications to his Championship run, electing to circulate in 6th position for the majority of the Moto.

Todd claimed victory from the opening Moto, with Todd Waters in 2nd and Dean Ferris in 3rd. Aaron Tanti crossed the line in 7th.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 450 27m18.897 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +10.767 3 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 +41.650 4 Kyle WEBSTER Honda CRF 450 +47.060 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +54.612 6 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +56.254 7 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 +1m32.842 8 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m33.136 9 Ricky LATIMER KTM SXF 450 +1m40.990 10 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 +1m43.168 11 Cody COOPER Kawasaki KX 450 +1m51.582 12 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 13 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 14 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 15 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 16 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 17 Cody SCHAT GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 18 Liam JACKSON GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 19 Oliver MARCHAND Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 20 Julian CUTAJAR KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 21 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 22 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 23 Travis SILK KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 24 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 2 Laps 25 Tyson WHILLAS KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 26 Steven POCOCK KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 27 Brock NINNESS KTM SXF 450 3 Laps 28 Jordan DOCTOR Kawasaki KX 450 4 Laps 29 Bradley ACE GasGas MC 450 4 Laps DNF Dylan WOOD KTM SXF 450 4 Laps DNF Mitchell NORRIS GasGas MC 450 5 Laps DNF Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 7 Laps DNF Hayden SMITH KTM SXF 450 10 Laps DNF Blake WALDON Yamaha YZF 450 12 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two

In Moto 2, it was the HRC Honda Racing Australia team-mates Kyle Webster and Wilson Todd who battled on the first lap from the gate drop.

Webster emerged from the first lap battle with the lead and begin to break from the field early.

Todd Waters again surged through the field, passing into 2nd position and then into the lead at the 10-minute mark of the Moto. But it was not over, as Todd caught Webster, the HRC team-mates worked together to catch a slowing Waters, with Webster reclaiming the lead with four minutes to go. Wilson Todd tried to follow suit, however Waters would cross rut in the sand and run wide, pushing Wilson off the track and to the ground in the back section of the track.

At the chequered flag, it was Webster taking victory from Waters in 2nd and Todd remounting for 3rd.

1-3 Moto scores would give Wilson Todd his first overall victory in THOR MX1, whilst the Championship belonged to Tanti who crossed the line in 6th position, one behind Ferris, to claim the title.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda CRF 450 28m12.684 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna FC 450 +3.257 3 Wilson TODD Honda CRF 450 +19.530 4 Kirk GIBBS KTM SXF 450 +52.866 5 Dean FERRIS Honda CRF 450 +1m18.088 6 Aaron TANTI Yamaha YZF 450 +1m28.532 7 Brett METCALFE KTM SXF 450 +1m32.187 8 Ricky LATIMER KTM SXF 450 +1m35.762 9 Joel EVANS Honda CRF 450 +1m45.378 10 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 11 Zachary WATSON Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 12 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 13 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 14 Joben BALDWIN Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 15 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 16 Siegah WARD Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 17 Liam JACKSON GasGas MC 450 2 Laps 18 Travis SILK KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 19 Julian CUTAJAR KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 20 Cody SCHAT GasGas MC 450 2 Laps 21 Riley STEPHENS Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 22 Oliver MARCHAND Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 23 Cory WATTS Honda CRF 450 2 Laps 24 Steven POCOCK KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 25 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki KX 450 2 Laps 26 Brock NINNESS KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 27 Tyson WHILLAS KTM SXF 450 3 Laps 28 Jordan DOCTOR Kawasaki KX 450 3 Laps DNF Cody COOPER Kawasaki KX 450 11 Laps DNF Bradley ACE GasGas MC 450 11 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 25 20 45 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 22 22 44 3 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 18 25 43 4 Dean FERRIS Honda 20 16 36 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 16 18 34 6 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 14 15 29 7 Brett METCALFE KTM 15 14 29 8 Ricky LATIMER KTM 12 13 25 9 Joel EVANS Honda 13 12 25 10 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 11 11 22 11 Zachary WATSON Honda 9 10 19 12 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 8 9 17 13 Joben BALDWIN Honda 7 7 14 14 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 6 6 12 15 Siegah WARD Honda 5 5 10 16 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 10 10 17 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 8 8 18 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 3 4 7 19 Cody SCHAT GasGas 4 1 5 20 Travis SILK KTM 3 3 21 Julian CUTAJAR KTM 1 2 3 22 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 2 2

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 14 15 325 2 Dean FERRIS Honda 20 16 308 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 22 22 296 4 Brett METCALFE KTM 15 14 287 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 16 18 260 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 11 11 206 7 Joel EVANS Honda 13 12 181 8 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 8 9 157 9 Joben BALDWIN Honda 7 7 154 10 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 147 11 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 18 25 141 12 Dylan WOOD KTM 104 13 Zachary WATSON Honda 9 10 103 14 Matt MOSS KTM 81 15 Wilson TODD Honda 25 20 77 16 Lochie LATIMER KTM 69 17 Ricky LATIMER KTM 12 13 60 18 Siegah WARD Honda 5 5 55 19 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 20 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 41 21 Cory WATTS Honda 41 22 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 8 39 23 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 3 4 39 24 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki 38 25 Hamish HARWOOD KTM 30 26 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 2 26 27 Levi McMANUS Honda 26 28 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 29 Caleb WARD Honda 22 30 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 31 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 6 6 20 32 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 33 Cody SCHAT GasGas 4 1 14 34 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 35 Cody COOPER Kawasaki 10 10 36 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 37 Jake COBBIN Yamaha 8 38 Brock NINNESS KTM 7 39 Joshua WHITEHEAD KTM 7 40 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 41 Travis SILK KTM 3 3 42 Julian CUTAJAR KTM 1 2 3 43 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 3 44 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 45 Troy MORA Kawasaki 2 46 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2 47 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2

Pirelli MX2 Race One

The Pirelli MX2 Championship may have been decided at QMP, but there was no shortage of riders looking to make a claim on the top step of the podium at Coolum.

KTM Australia’s Nathan Crawford picked up where he left off a week ago at QMP, taking the holeshot in Moto 1 and establishing solid track position early in the Moto. As Crawford pulled away, New Zealand wild card Hayden Smith on the GAS GAS 250 two stroke factored into the front pack early, running in 2nd. SERCO Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson would pass Smith for 2nd, however a nagging shoulder injury would reappear for Dobson forcing him out of the Moto by the halfway point.

Jayce Cosford on his Yamaha YZ250f was having another incredible Moto, moving into 2nd position following Dobson’s exit with the Yamaha duo of Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd in 3rd and SERCO Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz in 4th respectively.

As Crawford claimed the Moto win, the Yamaha riders would remain in the same order in the final laps to close out the Moto, as GAS GAS Noah Ferguson fought through to 5th position at the flag.

Pirelli MX2 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM SXF 250 27m35.929 2 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +12.880 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +15.291 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +21.740 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +32.039 6 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +1m01.987 7 Isaac FERGUSON Gasgas MC 250 +1m12.514 8 Hugh McKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +1m20.637 9 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 +1m31.397 10 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +1m38.468 11 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 +1m46.487 12 Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 13 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 14 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 15 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 16 Caleb GOULLET GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 17 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 18 Liam ATKINSON KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 19 James BESTON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 20 Braeden KREBE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 22 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 1 Lap 24 Shane MASON Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 25 Max BARRASS Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 26 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 2 Laps 27 James JAFER Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 28 James DAVISON Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 29 Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 30 Aaron MASON Honda CRF 250 2 Laps DNF Hayden SMITH GasGas MC 250 1:29.409 DNF Tomas RAVENHORST KTM SXF 250 1 Lap DNF Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZF 250 3 Laps DNF Beau RALSTON Yamaha YZF 250 6 Laps DNF Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 6 Laps DNF Curtis KING KTM SXF 250 10 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

Moto 2 saw a repeat holeshot from Crawford who again, began to sprint away from the field early. Dobson returned to the front after his first Moto DNF running impressively in 2nd place, but it was not Dobson’s day as a big crash at the 10-minute mark would end his 2nd Moto and his run at 3rd place in the Pirelli MX2 Championship standings.

In the final Moto of the season, we saw the emergence of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Levi Rogers. Rogers would close on Crawford and make the move to seize control of the Moto and open up a comfortable lead to the chequered flag, with Crawford in 2nd and Malkiewicz in 3rd for the Moto. Budd crossed in 4th and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama finished in 5th.

Pirelli MX2 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Levi ROGERS Yamaha YZF 250 27m11.981 2 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM SXF 250 +7.319 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha YZF 250 +16.091 4 Rhys BUDD Yamaha YZF 250 +17.405 5 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki KX 250 +28.050 6 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki KX 250 +32.305 7 Noah FERGUSON GasGas MC 250 +41.062 8 Isaac FERGUSON Gasgas MC 250 +46.743 9 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha YZF 250 +52.434 10 Hugh McKAY Yamaha YZF 250 +1m23.778 11 Ben NOVAK Honda CRF 250 +1m43.025 12 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna FC 250 +1m52.687 13 Chandler BURNS Honda CRF 250 +1m54.761 14 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 15 Caleb GOULLET GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 16 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 17 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 18 Jacob SWEET Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 19 Liam ATKINSON KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 20 Braeden KREBS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 James BESTON Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 22 Aaron MASON Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 23 Max BARRASS Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 24 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 25 Harrison FOSTER Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 26 James DAVISON Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 27 James JAFER Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps DNF Hayden SMITH GasGas MC 250 5 Laps DNF Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna FC 250 8 Laps DNF Jesse DOBSON Yamaha YZF 250 9 Laps DNF Harrison FINLAY-SMITH Yamaha YZF 250 10 Laps DNF Shane MASON Honda CRF 250 11 Laps DNF Curtis KING KTM SXF 250 12 Laps DNF Wilson GREINER-DAISH Honda CRF 250 13 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Name Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 22 47 2 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 18 20 38 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 20 18 38 4 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 22 12 34 5 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 15 15 30 6 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 16 14 30 7 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 14 13 27 8 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 25 25 9 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 13 11 24 10 Ben NOVAK Honda 12 10 22 11 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 11 9 20 12 Chandler BURNS Honda 10 8 18 13 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 16 16 14 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 8 5 13 15 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 4 7 11 16 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 5 6 11 17 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 6 4 10 18 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 7 3 10 19 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 9 9 20 Liam ATKINSON KTM 3 2 5 21 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 1 1 2 22 James BESTON Yamaha 2 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 311 2 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 20 18 271 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 18 20 245 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 217 5 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 16 14 210 6 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 16 203 7 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 15 15 177 8 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 22 12 160 9 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 13 11 146 10 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 11 9 146 11 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM 25 22 137 12 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 13 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 14 13 129 14 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 119 15 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 25 118 16 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 17 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 18 Blake FOX GasGas 80 19 Chandler BURNS Honda 10 8 78 20 Ben NOVAK Honda 12 10 54 21 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 8 5 46 22 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 9 46 23 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 24 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna 4 7 34 25 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 7 3 32 26 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 27 Caleb GOULLET GasGas 5 6 19 28 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 1 1 17 29 John BOVA KTM 16 30 Joel PHILLIPS GasGas 6 4 15 31 Charli CANNON Yamaha 14 32 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 12 33 Reid TAYLOR KTM 11 34 Hayden SMITH GasGas 9 35 James BESTON Yamaha 2 8 36 Bailey MIDDLETON Yamaha 8 37 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 38 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 39 Liam ATKINSON KTM 3 2 5 40 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 4 41 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 42 Jai WALKER KTM 1 43 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3 Moto One

Red Plate holder and 15-year-old phenom, Kayden Minear on the KTM Australia machine entered Coolum on the verge of claiming his first Championship title in Maxxis MX3. After a quiet but consistent few rounds of racing for Minear, the renowned sand specialist from WA looked to make a statement at Coolum in Moto 1.

As Husqvarna Australia’s Brock Flynn took the holeshot in Moto 1, Minear would execute an impressive pass for the lead on the big double jump following turn 2. However, in turn 3 Minear would carry too much entry speed, losing the front end and going down. As Minear scrambled back to his bike, Flynn would retake the lead, from KTM privateer Myles Gilmore in 3rd.

Later in the Moto, it was Flynn’s turn to crash whilst leading as he ploughed the front end in the deep sand, going over the bars. Gilmore would take the lead and not look back, taking the chequered flag from Flynn in 2nd and Ryan Alexanderson on his KTM in 3rd. Minear fought back to 5th position and enter Moto 2 with a comfortable lead in the Championship chase.

Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 22m50.747 2 Myles GILMORE KTM SXF 250 +11.834 3 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 +14.113 4 Liam OWENS Husqvarna FC 250 +27.726 5 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 +34.093 6 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 +39.188 7 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 +54.539 8 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 +56.034 9 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 +56.935 10 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 +57.669 11 Kobe DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +1m22.803 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 250 +1m29.006 13 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 +1m47.718 14 Logan DENIZE GasGas MC 250 +1m54.389 15 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 16 Rian KING KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 17 Blake HAIDLEY KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 18 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 19 Jack McLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 20 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 21 Justin HARROW KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 22 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 23 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 24 Braden PLATH Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 25 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 26 Hixson McINNES Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 27 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 28 Oliver PATERNO Yamaha YZ 125 1 Lap 29 Damon ERBACHER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 30 Ki HENDRICKSON GasGas MC 125 2 Laps 31 Aiden BLOOM KTM SXF 250 2 Laps DNF Zac O’LOAN KTM SXF 250 4 Laps DNF Kynan ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 4 Laps DNF Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 6 Laps DNF Casey WILMINGTON Husqvarna FC 125 7 Laps DNF Connor ROSSANDICH KTM SXF 250 11 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two

Moto 2 put any nerves and doubt aside that Minear was ready to win, the youngster took a huge holeshot with impressive speed early. As the Moto progressed, Minear succumbed to a late race charge from Flynn with two laps to go. At the chequered flag it was Flynn first, Minear in 2nd and Myles Gilmore in 3rd.

Flynn claimed the overall victory on the day as Minear took third overall for the round which was good enough to secure him his first Maxxis MX3 Championship crown.

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna FC 250 23m01.250 2 Kayden MINEAR KTM SXF 250 15.671 3 Myles GILMORE KTM SXF 250 18.862 4 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM SXF 250 22.461 5 Jack MATHER Husqvarna FC 250 55.832 6 Byron DENNIS GasGas MC 250 1:04.553 7 Jet ALSOP KTM SXF 250 1:19.555 8 Liam OWENS Husqvarna FC 250 1:29.353 9 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha YZF 250 1:52.416 10 Logan DENIZE GasGas MC 250 1 Lap 11 Koby HANTIS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 12 Angus PEARCE Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 13 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 14 Rian KING KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 15 Thynan KEAN Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 16 Braden PLATH Husqvarna FC 250 1 Lap 17 Frederick TAYLOR KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 18 Justin HARROW KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 19 Hixson McINNES Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 20 Jack McLEAN Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 21 Blake HAIDLEY KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 22 Damon ERBACHER Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 23 Jake RUMENS Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 24 Connar ADAMS KTM SXF 250 2 Laps 25 Casey WILMINGTON Husqvarna FC 125 2 Laps 26 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna FC 250 2 Laps 27 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 28 Ki HENDRICKSON GasGas MC 125 2 Laps 29 Aiden BLOOM KTM SXF 250 2 Laps DNF Oliver PATERNO Yamaha YZ 125 3 Laps DNF Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas MC 250 6 Laps DNF Jack BYRNE Honda CRF 250 8 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 25 25 50 2 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 22 20 42 3 Kayden MINEAR KTM 16 22 38 4 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 20 18 38 5 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 18 13 31 6 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 13 16 29 7 Jet ALSOP KTM 14 14 28 8 Byron DENNIS GasGas 12 15 27 9 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 9 12 21 10 Logan DENIZE GasGas 7 11 18 11 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 8 10 18 12 Thynan KEAN Honda 11 6 17 13 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 15 15 14 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 6 8 14 15 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 3 9 12 16 Rian KING KTM 5 7 12 17 Kobe DREW Yamaha 10 10 18 Braden PLATH Husqvarna 5 5 19 Frederick TAYLOR KTM 1 4 5 20 Blake HAIDLEY KTM 4 4 21 Justin HARROW KTM 3 3 22 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 2 1 3 23 Hixson McINNES Honda 2 2

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Kayden MINEAR KTM 16 22 297 2 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 20 18 280 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 13 16 261 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 12 15 236 5 Thynan KEAN Honda 11 6 225 6 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 25 25 220 7 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 195 8 Jet ALSOP KTM 14 14 181 9 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 15 160 10 Connor TOWILL KTM 155 11 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 9 12 146 12 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 22 20 142 13 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 18 13 136 14 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 8 10 98 15 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 6 8 87 16 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 84 17 Jake CANNON Yamaha 79 18 Kobe DREW Yamaha 10 71 19 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 58 20 Rian KING KTM 5 7 54 21 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 50 22 Hunter COLLINS KTM 44 23 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 3 9 41 24 Logan DENIZE GasGas 7 11 37 25 Hixson McINNES Honda 2 35 26 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 27 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 2 1 19 28 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 29 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 30 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna 13 31 Cooper ROWE Husqvarna 11 32 Finley MANSON KTM 9 33 Frederick TAYLOR KTM 1 4 8 34 Blake HAIDLEY KTM 4 6 35 Braden PLATH Husqvarna 5 5 36 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 37 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 38 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 39 Justin HARROW KTM 3 3 40 Connar ADAMS KTM 3 41 Noah MORGAN Yamaha 2 42 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 43 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 44 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 45 Jake RUMENS Yamaha 1 46 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna 1 47 Lachlan MORRIS KTM 1 48 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1 49 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1

EziLift MXW

The EZILIFT MXW storyline was the dominance of Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon versus the returning Taylah McCutcheon from injury.

In the first Moto, McCutcheon grabbed the holeshot as Cannon got held up in the gate. With Cannon fighting through traffic on the opening two laps, McCutcheon would seize the opportunity to sprint from the field and open up a small margin as Cannon found her way to 2nd place by lap two.

The lead duo would battle until lap five, where Cannon’s speed and fitness overcame the resilience of McCutcheon who fought hard to stay closer to Cannon than any other MXW competitor has this season.

At the chequered flag, Cannon took victory with a comfortable margin over McCutcheon in 2nd. Emma Milesevic braved a return from injury to claim a solid 3rd in Moto 1 on the HRC Honda Racing Australia ride, with Kawasaki’s Megan Rutledge in 4th and Ride Red Honda’s Maddy Brown in 5th.

EziLift MXW Moto One Results

Pos Rider Machine Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 17m07.794 2 Taylah McCUTCHEON Honda CRF 250 +15.185 3 Emma MILESEVIC Honda CRF 250 +1m00.775 4 Meghan RUTLEDGE Kawasaki KX 250 +1m01.180 5 Madison BROWN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m22.991 6 Madison HEALEY Honda CRF 250 +1m24.093 7 Tahlia DREW Yamaha YZF 250 +2m07.572 8 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna TE 250 1 Lap 9 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 10 Ebony HARRIS Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 11 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 12 Megan BAGNALL Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 13 Abbey MORRIC KTM SXF 250 1 Lap 14 Jasmine STAGG KTM SXF 250 2 Laps 15 Tarja MORRIS Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 16 Brooke McMAHON Kawasaki KX 250 2 Laps 17 Holli GEEVES Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 18 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM SXF 150 2 Laps 19 Sienna GIUDICE KTM SXF 150 2 Laps 20 Charlotte BERRILL Honda CRF 250 3 Laps

EziLift MXW Moto Two

In Moto 2, Cannon was determined to not be challenged and round out the season with a perfect string of Moto victories.

After a brief holeshot and challenge from McCutcheon, Cannon would take control of the Moto and open up a massive buffer over her competitors to claim the final Moto win of the season. McCutcheon would finish 2nd, with a resurgent Maddy Brown in 3rd.

Charli Cannon claimed the EZILIFT MXW championship crown and the overall victory on the day with another 1-1 Moto score.

EziLift MXW Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha YZF 250 18m13.657 2 Taylah McCUTCHEON Honda CRF 250 +30.463 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha YZF 250 +1m43.133 4 Meghan RUTLEDGE Kawasaki KX 250 +1m47.242 5 Emma MILESEVIC Honda CRF 250 +1m52.865 6 Madison HEALEY Honda CRF 250 +2m02.347 7 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna TE 250 1 Lap 8 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 9 Tahlia DREW Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 10 Ebony HARRIS Honda CRF 250 1 Lap 11 Holli GEEVES Yamaha YZF 250 1 Lap 12 Abbey MORRICE KTM SXF 250 2 Laps 13 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha YZF 250 2 Laps 14 Amy BARTSCH KTM SXF 250 2 Laps 15 Megan BAGNALL Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 16 Tarja MORRIS Honda CRF 250 2 Laps 17 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM SXF 150 2 Laps 18 Sienna GIUDICE KTM SXF 150 2 Laps 19 Charlotte BERRILL Honda CRF 250 3 Laps DNF Brooke McMAHON Kawasaki KX 250 5 Laps

EziLift MXW Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 25 25 150 2 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 20 16 124 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha 16 20 116 4 Madison HEALEY Honda 15 15 96 5 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna 13 14 84 6 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha 12 13 84 7 Taylah McCUTCHEON Yamaha 22 22 80 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 14 12 66 9 Amy BARTSCH KTM 7 59 10 Holli GEEVES Yamaha 4 10 54 11 Megan BAGNALL Honda 9 6 49 12 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 10 8 48 13 Meghan RUTLEDGE Kawasaki 18 18 36 14 Tarja MORRIS Honda 6 5 29 15 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 2 3 28 16 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 3 4 27 17 Taylor THOMPSON Yamaha 27 18 Emma HAYLOCK Husqvarna 24 19 Tanesha HARNETT Honda 24 20 Ebony HARRIS Honda 11 11 22 21 Abbey MORRICE KTM 8 9 17 22 Charlotte BERRILL Honda 1 2 16 23 Keira COLLINS Husqvarna 16 24 Brooke MARCUS Yamaha 15 25 Jasmine STAGG KTM 7 7 26 Samantha BEECROFT Yamaha 7 27 Ellie BEECROFT Yamaha 6 28 Stefanie TEIXEIRA Honda 6 29 Brooke McMAHON Kawasaki 5 5 30 Naomi FINDLAY Yamaha 2

EziLift MXW Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 Charli CANNON Yamaha 25 25 50 2 Taylah McCUTCHEON Yamaha 22 22 44 3 Madison BROWN Yamaha 16 20 36 4 Meghan RUTLEDGE Kawasaki 18 18 36 5 Emma MILESEVIC Honda 20 16 36 6 Madison HEALEY Honda 15 15 30 7 Danielle FOOT Husqvarna 13 14 27 8 Tahlia DREW Yamaha 14 12 26 9 Amie ROBERTS Yamaha 12 13 25 10 Ebony HARRIS Honda 11 11 22 11 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 10 8 18 12 Abbey MORRICE KTM 8 9 17 13 Megan BAGNALL Honda 9 6 15 14 Holli GEEVES Yamaha 4 10 14 15 Tarja MORRIS Honda 6 5 11 16 Amy BARTSCH KTM 7 7 17 Samantha MACARTHUR KTM 3 4 7 18 Jasmine STAGG KTM 7 7 19 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 2 3 5 20 Brooke McMAHON Kawasaki 5 5 21 Charlotte BERRILL Honda 1 2 3

Veterans 30-39 / 40+

In the VMX 30-39 class it was a case of split Moto victories between Ryan Hardman and Beau Ralston that would decide the overall and Championship on the day. After winning Moto 1, Hardman would suffer an unfortunate mechanical issue that would see him DNF the Moto and derail both his chain and Championship hopes. Ralston would capitalise with a win in Moto 2 and with a constant 2nd place in the opening Moto, he would be crowned overall winner and 30+ Champion at Coolum in the VMX class. Oliver Smith and Charles Brett round out the Championship podium in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In the VMX 40+ Class, it was America’s Mike Sleeter who would dominate proceedings on his GAS GAS. Taking 1-1 Moto scores on the day, Sleeter was not challenged as he ran times highly competitive in the younger 30+ class. Behind Sleeter, it was Ashley Erbacher who would take 2nd position and Travis Regeling in 3rd.

Veterans 30-39 / 40+ Moto One

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Ryan HARDMAN U40 KTM SXF 450 21m15.204 2 Beau RALSTON U40 Yamaha YZF 250 +23.066 3 Oliver SMITH U40 KTM SXF 450 +1m46.803 4 James MASLIN U40 KTM SXF 250 +1m59.318 5 Shane BLINKSELL U40 SNB R 450 +2m16.310 6 Michael SLEETER 40+ GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 7 Charles BRETT U40 KTM SXF 350 1 Lap 8 Sam BAKER U40 Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 9 Ashley ERBACHER 40+ Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 10 Colby CAMPBELL U40 KTM SXF 350 1 Lap 11 Wade IRWIN U40 GasGas MC 350 1 Lap 12 Shayne MORRISSEY U40 Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 13 Travis REGELING 40+ Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 14 Tom LEACH U40 Kawasaki KX 450 1 Lap 15 Christopher HALL U40 KTM SXF 350 1 Lap 16 Mark OBERTHUR 40+ KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 17 Daniel PHILLIPS 40+ Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 18 Ron HENDRICKSON 40+ GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 19 Samuel LYTTLE U40 Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 20 Paul BODDINGTON 40+ Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 21 Matthew LYALL U40 KTM SXF 450 2 Laps 22 Paul McLEAN 40+ Yamaha YZF 450 2 Laps 23 Matthew SAIKOVSKI U40 Kawasaki KX 450 3 Laps DNF Anthony ROUTLEDGE U40 Yamaha YZF 450 7 Laps DNF Dean HAY (NSW) U40 Husqvarna FC 450 7 Laps

Veterans 30-39 / 40+ Moto Two

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 Beau RALSTON U40 Yamaha YZF 250 18:04.351 2 Charles BRETT U40 KTM SXF 350 32.047 3 Oliver SMITH U40 KTM SXF 450 53.602 4 Michael SLEETER 40+ GasGas MC 450 1:00.183 5 James MASLIN U40 KTM SXF 250 1:05.700 6 Sam BAKER U40 Kawasaki KX 450 1:13.596 7 Shane BLINKSELL U40 SNB R 450 1:15.635 8 Wade IRWIN U40 GasGas MC 350 1:24.421 9 Ashley ERBACHER 40+ Yamaha YZF 450 2:05.407 10 Shayne MORRISSEY U40 Yamaha YZF 450 2:09.740 11 Christopher HALL U40 KTM SXF 350 2:14.208 12 Tom LEACH U40 Kawasaki KX 450 2:33.199 13 Travis REGELING 40+ Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 14 Samuel LYTTLE U40 Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 15 Daniel PHILLIPS 40+ Honda CRF 450 1 Lap 16 Ron HENDRICKSON 40+ GasGas MC 450 1 Lap 17 Matthew LYALL U40 KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 18 Paul BODDINGTON 40+ Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 19 Paul McLEAN 40+ Yamaha YZF 450 1 Lap 20 Mark OBERTHUR 40+ KTM SXF 450 1 Lap 21 Dean HAY U40 Husqvarna FC 450 1 Lap 22 Matthew SAIKOVSKI U40 Kawasaki KX 450 2 Laps DNF Colby CAMPBEL U40 KTM SXF 350 3 Laps DNF Ryan HARDMAN U40 KTM SXF 450 7 Laps

MXV (Veterans 30-39 / 40+) Points