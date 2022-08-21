2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Eight (Final) – Coolum
Images RbMotoLens
A great crowd welcomed riders and teams to the picturesque Coolum circuit on the Sunshine Coast, with a contrasting race track of deep and treacherous sand that kept riders on the edge all weekend.
Thor MX1 Race One
Red Plate holder Aaron Tanti, on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, entered Coolum with a comfortable advantage over his rival, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris. However, with qualifying and two Moto’s to get through, it was not a sealed deal until Tanti delivered under pressure on race day.
In Moto 1, Wilson Todd claimed the holeshot, continuing his momentum from setting the fastest time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout earlier in the morning.
As Todd began to sprint away from the field, there was a freight train of Factory riders battling for the podium spots early on. Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters blitzed through the field from outside of the top 5 into 2nd position early on, closing in on the race leader in the process.
Dean Ferris ran in 3rd position, whilst Tanti rode a smart race and stayed out of any possible complications to his Championship run, electing to circulate in 6th position for the majority of the Moto.
Todd claimed victory from the opening Moto, with Todd Waters in 2nd and Dean Ferris in 3rd. Aaron Tanti crossed the line in 7th.
Thor MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 450
|27m18.897
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+10.767
|3
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+41.650
|4
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 450
|+47.060
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+54.612
|6
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+56.254
|7
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m32.842
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m33.136
|9
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m40.990
|10
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas MC 450
|+1m43.168
|11
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1m51.582
|12
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|14
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|15
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|16
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|17
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|18
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|19
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|20
|Julian CUTAJAR
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|21
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|22
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|23
|Travis SILK
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|24
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2 Laps
|25
|Tyson WHILLAS
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|26
|Steven POCOCK
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|27
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM SXF 450
|3 Laps
|28
|Jordan DOCTOR
|Kawasaki KX 450
|4 Laps
|29
|Bradley ACE
|GasGas MC 450
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas MC 450
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Hayden SMITH
|KTM SXF 450
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Blake WALDON
|Yamaha YZF 450
|12 Laps
Thor MX1 Race Two
In Moto 2, it was the HRC Honda Racing Australia team-mates Kyle Webster and Wilson Todd who battled on the first lap from the gate drop.
Webster emerged from the first lap battle with the lead and begin to break from the field early.
Todd Waters again surged through the field, passing into 2nd position and then into the lead at the 10-minute mark of the Moto. But it was not over, as Todd caught Webster, the HRC team-mates worked together to catch a slowing Waters, with Webster reclaiming the lead with four minutes to go. Wilson Todd tried to follow suit, however Waters would cross rut in the sand and run wide, pushing Wilson off the track and to the ground in the back section of the track.
At the chequered flag, it was Webster taking victory from Waters in 2nd and Todd remounting for 3rd.
1-3 Moto scores would give Wilson Todd his first overall victory in THOR MX1, whilst the Championship belonged to Tanti who crossed the line in 6th position, one behind Ferris, to claim the title.
Thor MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 450
|28m12.684
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+3.257
|3
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 450
|+19.530
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM SXF 450
|+52.866
|5
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m18.088
|6
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m28.532
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m32.187
|8
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m35.762
|9
|Joel EVANS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m45.378
|10
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|11
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|13
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|14
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|15
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|16
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|17
|Liam JACKSON
|GasGas MC 450
|2 Laps
|18
|Travis SILK
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|19
|Julian CUTAJAR
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|20
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas MC 450
|2 Laps
|21
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|22
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|23
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|2 Laps
|24
|Steven POCOCK
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|25
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2 Laps
|26
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|27
|Tyson WHILLAS
|KTM SXF 450
|3 Laps
|28
|Jordan DOCTOR
|Kawasaki KX 450
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Bradley ACE
|GasGas MC 450
|11 Laps
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|25
|20
|45
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|18
|25
|43
|4
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|20
|16
|36
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|16
|18
|34
|6
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|12
|13
|25
|9
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|13
|12
|25
|10
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|11
|11
|22
|11
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|9
|10
|19
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|8
|9
|17
|13
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|7
|7
|14
|14
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|12
|15
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|5
|5
|10
|16
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki
|10
|10
|17
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|18
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|3
|4
|7
|19
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|4
|1
|5
|20
|Travis SILK
|KTM
|3
|3
|21
|Julian CUTAJAR
|KTM
|1
|2
|3
|22
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|2
|2
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|14
|15
|325
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|20
|16
|308
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|22
|22
|296
|4
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|15
|14
|287
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|16
|18
|260
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|11
|11
|206
|7
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|13
|12
|181
|8
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|8
|9
|157
|9
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|7
|7
|154
|10
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|147
|11
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|18
|25
|141
|12
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|104
|13
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|9
|10
|103
|14
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|81
|15
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|25
|20
|77
|16
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|69
|17
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|12
|13
|60
|18
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|5
|5
|55
|19
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|20
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|41
|21
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|41
|22
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|8
|39
|23
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|3
|4
|39
|24
|Kye ORCHARD
|Kawasaki
|38
|25
|Hamish HARWOOD
|KTM
|30
|26
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|2
|26
|27
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|26
|28
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|29
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|30
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|31
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|6
|6
|20
|32
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|33
|Cody SCHAT
|GasGas
|4
|1
|14
|34
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|35
|Cody COOPER
|Kawasaki
|10
|10
|36
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|37
|Jake COBBIN
|Yamaha
|8
|38
|Brock NINNESS
|KTM
|7
|39
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|KTM
|7
|40
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|41
|Travis SILK
|KTM
|3
|3
|42
|Julian CUTAJAR
|KTM
|1
|2
|3
|43
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|3
|44
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|45
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki
|2
|46
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
|47
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
Pirelli MX2 Race One
The Pirelli MX2 Championship may have been decided at QMP, but there was no shortage of riders looking to make a claim on the top step of the podium at Coolum.
KTM Australia’s Nathan Crawford picked up where he left off a week ago at QMP, taking the holeshot in Moto 1 and establishing solid track position early in the Moto. As Crawford pulled away, New Zealand wild card Hayden Smith on the GAS GAS 250 two stroke factored into the front pack early, running in 2nd. SERCO Yamaha’s Jesse Dobson would pass Smith for 2nd, however a nagging shoulder injury would reappear for Dobson forcing him out of the Moto by the halfway point.
Jayce Cosford on his Yamaha YZ250f was having another incredible Moto, moving into 2nd position following Dobson’s exit with the Yamaha duo of Yamalube Yamaha’s Rhys Budd in 3rd and SERCO Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz in 4th respectively.
As Crawford claimed the Moto win, the Yamaha riders would remain in the same order in the final laps to close out the Moto, as GAS GAS Noah Ferguson fought through to 5th position at the flag.
Pirelli MX2 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM SXF 250
|27m35.929
|2
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+12.880
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+15.291
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+21.740
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+32.039
|6
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m01.987
|7
|Isaac FERGUSON
|Gasgas MC 250
|+1m12.514
|8
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m20.637
|9
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m31.397
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m38.468
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m46.487
|12
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|13
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|14
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|15
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|16
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|19
|James BESTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Braeden KREBE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|25
|Max BARRASS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|26
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2 Laps
|27
|James JAFER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|28
|James DAVISON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|29
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|30
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Hayden SMITH
|GasGas MC 250
|1:29.409
|DNF
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Beau RALSTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Curtis KING
|KTM SXF 250
|10 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Race Two
Moto 2 saw a repeat holeshot from Crawford who again, began to sprint away from the field early. Dobson returned to the front after his first Moto DNF running impressively in 2nd place, but it was not Dobson’s day as a big crash at the 10-minute mark would end his 2nd Moto and his run at 3rd place in the Pirelli MX2 Championship standings.
In the final Moto of the season, we saw the emergence of WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Levi Rogers. Rogers would close on Crawford and make the move to seize control of the Moto and open up a comfortable lead to the chequered flag, with Crawford in 2nd and Malkiewicz in 3rd for the Moto. Budd crossed in 4th and Empire Kawasaki’s Haruki Yokoyama finished in 5th.
Pirelli MX2 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|27m11.981
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM SXF 250
|+7.319
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+16.091
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+17.405
|5
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+28.050
|6
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+32.305
|7
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+41.062
|8
|Isaac FERGUSON
|Gasgas MC 250
|+46.743
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+52.434
|10
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m23.778
|11
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m43.025
|12
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m52.687
|13
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m54.761
|14
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|15
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|16
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|James BESTON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|23
|Max BARRASS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|24
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|25
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|26
|James DAVISON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|27
|James JAFER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Hayden SMITH
|GasGas MC 250
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Curtis KING
|KTM SXF 250
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Honda CRF 250
|13 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|38
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|12
|34
|5
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|15
|15
|30
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|16
|14
|30
|7
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|14
|13
|27
|8
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|9
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|24
|10
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|11
|9
|20
|12
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|10
|8
|18
|13
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|16
|16
|14
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|8
|5
|13
|15
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|4
|7
|11
|16
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|5
|6
|11
|17
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|6
|4
|10
|18
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|7
|3
|10
|19
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|9
|9
|20
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|21
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|2
|22
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|2
|2
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|311
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|20
|18
|271
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|245
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|217
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|16
|14
|210
|6
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|16
|203
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|15
|15
|177
|8
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|12
|160
|9
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|13
|11
|146
|10
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|11
|9
|146
|11
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|KTM
|25
|22
|137
|12
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|13
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|14
|13
|129
|14
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|119
|15
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|25
|118
|16
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|17
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|18
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|80
|19
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|10
|8
|78
|20
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|12
|10
|54
|21
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|8
|5
|46
|22
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|9
|46
|23
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|24
|Jack KUKAS
|Husqvarna
|4
|7
|34
|25
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|7
|3
|32
|26
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|27
|Caleb GOULLET
|GasGas
|5
|6
|19
|28
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|17
|29
|John BOVA
|KTM
|16
|30
|Joel PHILLIPS
|GasGas
|6
|4
|15
|31
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|14
|32
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|12
|33
|Reid TAYLOR
|KTM
|11
|34
|Hayden SMITH
|GasGas
|9
|35
|James BESTON
|Yamaha
|2
|8
|36
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha
|8
|37
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|38
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|39
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|40
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna
|4
|41
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|42
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|43
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3 Moto One
Red Plate holder and 15-year-old phenom, Kayden Minear on the KTM Australia machine entered Coolum on the verge of claiming his first Championship title in Maxxis MX3. After a quiet but consistent few rounds of racing for Minear, the renowned sand specialist from WA looked to make a statement at Coolum in Moto 1.
As Husqvarna Australia’s Brock Flynn took the holeshot in Moto 1, Minear would execute an impressive pass for the lead on the big double jump following turn 2. However, in turn 3 Minear would carry too much entry speed, losing the front end and going down. As Minear scrambled back to his bike, Flynn would retake the lead, from KTM privateer Myles Gilmore in 3rd.
Later in the Moto, it was Flynn’s turn to crash whilst leading as he ploughed the front end in the deep sand, going over the bars. Gilmore would take the lead and not look back, taking the chequered flag from Flynn in 2nd and Ryan Alexanderson on his KTM in 3rd. Minear fought back to 5th position and enter Moto 2 with a comfortable lead in the Championship chase.
Maxxis MX3 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|22m50.747
|2
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM SXF 250
|+11.834
|3
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+14.113
|4
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+27.726
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|+34.093
|6
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|+39.188
|7
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|+54.539
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+56.034
|9
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|+56.935
|10
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+57.669
|11
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m22.803
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m29.006
|13
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m47.718
|14
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m54.389
|15
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|16
|Rian KING
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Blake HAIDLEY
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Justin HARROW
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|24
|Braden PLATH
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|25
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|26
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|27
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|28
|Oliver PATERNO
|Yamaha YZ 125
|1 Lap
|29
|Damon ERBACHER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|30
|Ki HENDRICKSON
|GasGas MC 125
|2 Laps
|31
|Aiden BLOOM
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Zac O’LOAN
|KTM SXF 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Kynan ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Casey WILMINGTON
|Husqvarna FC 125
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM SXF 250
|11 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two
Moto 2 put any nerves and doubt aside that Minear was ready to win, the youngster took a huge holeshot with impressive speed early. As the Moto progressed, Minear succumbed to a late race charge from Flynn with two laps to go. At the chequered flag it was Flynn first, Minear in 2nd and Myles Gilmore in 3rd.
Flynn claimed the overall victory on the day as Minear took third overall for the round which was good enough to secure him his first Maxxis MX3 Championship crown.
Maxxis MX3 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|23m01.250
|2
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM SXF 250
|15.671
|3
|Myles GILMORE
|KTM SXF 250
|18.862
|4
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SXF 250
|22.461
|5
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|55.832
|6
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas MC 250
|1:04.553
|7
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM SXF 250
|1:19.555
|8
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1:29.353
|9
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1:52.416
|10
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas MC 250
|1 Lap
|11
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|12
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|13
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|14
|Rian KING
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|15
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|16
|Braden PLATH
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Lap
|17
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|18
|Justin HARROW
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|19
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|20
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|21
|Blake HAIDLEY
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|22
|Damon ERBACHER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|23
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|24
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|25
|Casey WILMINGTON
|Husqvarna FC 125
|2 Laps
|26
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2 Laps
|27
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|28
|Ki HENDRICKSON
|GasGas MC 125
|2 Laps
|29
|Aiden BLOOM
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Oliver PATERNO
|Yamaha YZ 125
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas MC 250
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jack BYRNE
|Honda CRF 250
|8 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|20
|18
|38
|5
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|18
|13
|31
|6
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|13
|16
|29
|7
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|12
|15
|27
|9
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|21
|10
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas
|7
|11
|18
|11
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|8
|10
|18
|12
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|15
|15
|14
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|6
|8
|14
|15
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|3
|9
|12
|16
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|7
|12
|17
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|10
|10
|18
|Braden PLATH
|Husqvarna
|5
|5
|19
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM
|1
|4
|5
|20
|Blake HAIDLEY
|KTM
|4
|4
|21
|Justin HARROW
|KTM
|3
|3
|22
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|2
|1
|3
|23
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|2
|2
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|22
|297
|2
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|20
|18
|280
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|13
|16
|261
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|12
|15
|236
|5
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|11
|6
|225
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|25
|25
|220
|7
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|195
|8
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|14
|14
|181
|9
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|15
|160
|10
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|155
|11
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|146
|12
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|22
|20
|142
|13
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|18
|13
|136
|14
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|8
|10
|98
|15
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|6
|8
|87
|16
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|84
|17
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|79
|18
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|10
|71
|19
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|58
|20
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|7
|54
|21
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|50
|22
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|44
|23
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|3
|9
|41
|24
|Logan DENIZE
|GasGas
|7
|11
|37
|25
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|2
|35
|26
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|27
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|2
|1
|19
|28
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|29
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|30
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|13
|31
|Cooper ROWE
|Husqvarna
|11
|32
|Finley MANSON
|KTM
|9
|33
|Frederick TAYLOR
|KTM
|1
|4
|8
|34
|Blake HAIDLEY
|KTM
|4
|6
|35
|Braden PLATH
|Husqvarna
|5
|5
|36
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|37
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|38
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|39
|Justin HARROW
|KTM
|3
|3
|40
|Connar ADAMS
|KTM
|3
|41
|Noah MORGAN
|Yamaha
|2
|42
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|43
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|44
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|45
|Jake RUMENS
|Yamaha
|1
|46
|Jack DEVESON
|Husqvarna
|1
|47
|Lachlan MORRIS
|KTM
|1
|48
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
|49
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
EziLift MXW
The EZILIFT MXW storyline was the dominance of Yamalube Yamaha’s Charli Cannon versus the returning Taylah McCutcheon from injury.
In the first Moto, McCutcheon grabbed the holeshot as Cannon got held up in the gate. With Cannon fighting through traffic on the opening two laps, McCutcheon would seize the opportunity to sprint from the field and open up a small margin as Cannon found her way to 2nd place by lap two.
The lead duo would battle until lap five, where Cannon’s speed and fitness overcame the resilience of McCutcheon who fought hard to stay closer to Cannon than any other MXW competitor has this season.
At the chequered flag, Cannon took victory with a comfortable margin over McCutcheon in 2nd. Emma Milesevic braved a return from injury to claim a solid 3rd in Moto 1 on the HRC Honda Racing Australia ride, with Kawasaki’s Megan Rutledge in 4th and Ride Red Honda’s Maddy Brown in 5th.
EziLift MXW Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|17m07.794
|2
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Honda CRF 250
|+15.185
|3
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m00.775
|4
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m01.180
|5
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m22.991
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m24.093
|7
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2m07.572
|8
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna TE 250
|1 Lap
|9
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|10
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|11
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|12
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|13
|Abbey MORRIC
|KTM SXF 250
|1 Lap
|14
|Jasmine STAGG
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|15
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|16
|Brooke McMAHON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|2 Laps
|17
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|18
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM SXF 150
|2 Laps
|19
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM SXF 150
|2 Laps
|20
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda CRF 250
|3 Laps
EziLift MXW Moto Two
In Moto 2, Cannon was determined to not be challenged and round out the season with a perfect string of Moto victories.
After a brief holeshot and challenge from McCutcheon, Cannon would take control of the Moto and open up a massive buffer over her competitors to claim the final Moto win of the season. McCutcheon would finish 2nd, with a resurgent Maddy Brown in 3rd.
Charli Cannon claimed the EZILIFT MXW championship crown and the overall victory on the day with another 1-1 Moto score.
EziLift MXW Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|18m13.657
|2
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Honda CRF 250
|+30.463
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m43.133
|4
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m47.242
|5
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m52.865
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda CRF 250
|+2m02.347
|7
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna TE 250
|1 Lap
|8
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|9
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|10
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda CRF 250
|1 Lap
|11
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha YZF 250
|1 Lap
|12
|Abbey MORRICE
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|13
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha YZF 250
|2 Laps
|14
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM SXF 250
|2 Laps
|15
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|16
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda CRF 250
|2 Laps
|17
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM SXF 150
|2 Laps
|18
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM SXF 150
|2 Laps
|19
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda CRF 250
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Brooke McMAHON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|5 Laps
EziLift MXW Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|150
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|20
|16
|124
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|116
|4
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|15
|15
|96
|5
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna
|13
|14
|84
|6
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha
|12
|13
|84
|7
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|80
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|66
|9
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|7
|59
|10
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha
|4
|10
|54
|11
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|9
|6
|49
|12
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|10
|8
|48
|13
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|Kawasaki
|18
|18
|36
|14
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|6
|5
|29
|15
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|2
|3
|28
|16
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|3
|4
|27
|17
|Taylor THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|27
|18
|Emma HAYLOCK
|Husqvarna
|24
|19
|Tanesha HARNETT
|Honda
|24
|20
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda
|11
|11
|22
|21
|Abbey MORRICE
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|22
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda
|1
|2
|16
|23
|Keira COLLINS
|Husqvarna
|16
|24
|Brooke MARCUS
|Yamaha
|15
|25
|Jasmine STAGG
|KTM
|7
|7
|26
|Samantha BEECROFT
|Yamaha
|7
|27
|Ellie BEECROFT
|Yamaha
|6
|28
|Stefanie TEIXEIRA
|Honda
|6
|29
|Brooke McMAHON
|Kawasaki
|5
|5
|30
|Naomi FINDLAY
|Yamaha
|2
EziLift MXW Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Charli CANNON
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Madison BROWN
|Yamaha
|16
|20
|36
|4
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|Kawasaki
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda
|20
|16
|36
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|Honda
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Danielle FOOT
|Husqvarna
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Tahlia DREW
|Yamaha
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Amie ROBERTS
|Yamaha
|12
|13
|25
|10
|Ebony HARRIS
|Honda
|11
|11
|22
|11
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|Yamaha
|10
|8
|18
|12
|Abbey MORRICE
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|13
|Megan BAGNALL
|Honda
|9
|6
|15
|14
|Holli GEEVES
|Yamaha
|4
|10
|14
|15
|Tarja MORRIS
|Honda
|6
|5
|11
|16
|Amy BARTSCH
|KTM
|7
|7
|17
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|KTM
|3
|4
|7
|18
|Jasmine STAGG
|KTM
|7
|7
|19
|Sienna GIUDICE
|KTM
|2
|3
|5
|20
|Brooke McMAHON
|Kawasaki
|5
|5
|21
|Charlotte BERRILL
|Honda
|1
|2
|3
Veterans 30-39 / 40+
In the VMX 30-39 class it was a case of split Moto victories between Ryan Hardman and Beau Ralston that would decide the overall and Championship on the day. After winning Moto 1, Hardman would suffer an unfortunate mechanical issue that would see him DNF the Moto and derail both his chain and Championship hopes. Ralston would capitalise with a win in Moto 2 and with a constant 2nd place in the opening Moto, he would be crowned overall winner and 30+ Champion at Coolum in the VMX class. Oliver Smith and Charles Brett round out the Championship podium in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
In the VMX 40+ Class, it was America’s Mike Sleeter who would dominate proceedings on his GAS GAS. Taking 1-1 Moto scores on the day, Sleeter was not challenged as he ran times highly competitive in the younger 30+ class. Behind Sleeter, it was Ashley Erbacher who would take 2nd position and Travis Regeling in 3rd.
Veterans 30-39 / 40+ Moto One
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryan HARDMAN
|U40
|KTM SXF 450
|21m15.204
|2
|Beau RALSTON
|U40
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+23.066
|3
|Oliver SMITH
|U40
|KTM SXF 450
|+1m46.803
|4
|James MASLIN
|U40
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m59.318
|5
|Shane BLINKSELL
|U40
|SNB R 450
|+2m16.310
|6
|Michael SLEETER
|40+
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|7
|Charles BRETT
|U40
|KTM SXF 350
|1 Lap
|8
|Sam BAKER
|U40
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|9
|Ashley ERBACHER
|40+
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|10
|Colby CAMPBELL
|U40
|KTM SXF 350
|1 Lap
|11
|Wade IRWIN
|U40
|GasGas MC 350
|1 Lap
|12
|Shayne MORRISSEY
|U40
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|13
|Travis REGELING
|40+
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|14
|Tom LEACH
|U40
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1 Lap
|15
|Christopher HALL
|U40
|KTM SXF 350
|1 Lap
|16
|Mark OBERTHUR
|40+
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|17
|Daniel PHILLIPS
|40+
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|18
|Ron HENDRICKSON
|40+
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|19
|Samuel LYTTLE
|U40
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|20
|Paul BODDINGTON
|40+
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|21
|Matthew LYALL
|U40
|KTM SXF 450
|2 Laps
|22
|Paul McLEAN
|40+
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2 Laps
|23
|Matthew SAIKOVSKI
|U40
|Kawasaki KX 450
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Anthony ROUTLEDGE
|U40
|Yamaha YZF 450
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Dean HAY (NSW)
|U40
|Husqvarna FC 450
|7 Laps
Veterans 30-39 / 40+ Moto Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Beau RALSTON
|U40
|Yamaha YZF 250
|18:04.351
|2
|Charles BRETT
|U40
|KTM SXF 350
|32.047
|3
|Oliver SMITH
|U40
|KTM SXF 450
|53.602
|4
|Michael SLEETER
|40+
|GasGas MC 450
|1:00.183
|5
|James MASLIN
|U40
|KTM SXF 250
|1:05.700
|6
|Sam BAKER
|U40
|Kawasaki KX 450
|1:13.596
|7
|Shane BLINKSELL
|U40
|SNB R 450
|1:15.635
|8
|Wade IRWIN
|U40
|GasGas MC 350
|1:24.421
|9
|Ashley ERBACHER
|40+
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2:05.407
|10
|Shayne MORRISSEY
|U40
|Yamaha YZF 450
|2:09.740
|11
|Christopher HALL
|U40
|KTM SXF 350
|2:14.208
|12
|Tom LEACH
|U40
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2:33.199
|13
|Travis REGELING
|40+
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|14
|Samuel LYTTLE
|U40
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|15
|Daniel PHILLIPS
|40+
|Honda CRF 450
|1 Lap
|16
|Ron HENDRICKSON
|40+
|GasGas MC 450
|1 Lap
|17
|Matthew LYALL
|U40
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|18
|Paul BODDINGTON
|40+
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|19
|Paul McLEAN
|40+
|Yamaha YZF 450
|1 Lap
|20
|Mark OBERTHUR
|40+
|KTM SXF 450
|1 Lap
|21
|Dean HAY
|U40
|Husqvarna FC 450
|1 Lap
|22
|Matthew SAIKOVSKI
|U40
|Kawasaki KX 450
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Colby CAMPBEL
|U40
|KTM SXF 350
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan HARDMAN
|U40
|KTM SXF 450
|7 Laps
MXV (Veterans 30-39 / 40+) Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Beau RALSTON
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Oliver SMITH
|KTM
|20
|20
|40
|3
|Charles BRETT
|KTM
|15
|22
|37
|4
|James MASLIN
|KTM
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Shane BLINKSELL
|SNB
|16
|15
|31
|6
|Sam BAKER
|Kawasaki
|14
|16
|30
|7
|Wade IRWIN
|GasGas
|12
|14
|26
|8
|Ryan HARDMAN
|KTM
|25
|25
|9
|Shayne MORRISSEY
|Yamaha
|11
|13
|24
|10
|Christopher HALL
|KTM
|9
|12
|21
|11
|Tom LEACH
|Kawasaki
|10
|11
|21
|12
|Samuel LYTTLE
|Honda
|8
|10
|18
|13
|Matthew LYALL
|KTM
|7
|9
|16
|14
|Matthew SAIKOVSKI
|Kawasaki
|6
|7
|13
|15
|Colby CAMPBELL
|KTM
|13
|13
|16
|Dean HAY
|Husqvarna
|8
|8