2024 Penrite Australian ProMX Championship

Round One – Wonthaggi, VIC

If the opening round of the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, at Wonthaggi in Victoria is any indication, the 2024 series is going to be one for the books.

Honda Racing has set the tone as the team to beat, as Kyle Webster claimed a double-moto victory in the premier Thor MX1 class, and Brodie Connolly and Noah Ferguson traded race wins and tied on points in Pirelli MX2.

In MAXXIS MX3 it was an all-WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing podium led by Koby Hantis, while in EZILIFT MXW there was no denying defending two-time champion Charli Cannon in her official debut as part of Honda Racing.

Thor MX1 Race One

Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster lived up to the pre-season hype by claiming an emphatic victory and round win. Webster was flanked by CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton (second) and national number one Dean Ferris (third) on the podium.

Beaton led the early charge with a blistering qualifying time in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout, setting a lap time that was 1.95s faster than Empire Kawasaki’s new pilot, Luke Clout. Honda pairing Webster (who led the regular qualifying session) and Wilson Todd finished the shootout ahead of KTM Racing Team’s fifth-placed Nathan Crawford.

When the gate dropped on the first MX1 race of the 2024 season, Webster surged off the line to an enormous WP Holeshot ahead of Todd and Clout.

It only took a couple of laps for Beaton to muscle his way up to second, but Webster was able to hold the CDR signing at bay for the entire race to take the opening moto win.

A full 44-seconds behind Beaton was Todd, who had a reasonably lonely ride in third as he finished five-seconds ahead of defending champion Ferris, who only got stronger as the race progressed. Clout finished the opening moto in P5.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 27m33.701 2 Jed BEATON Yamaha +1.973 3 Wilson TODD Honda +44.042 4 Dean FERRIS Yamaha +49.720 5 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki +54.688 6 Todd WATERS Husqvarna +1m10.763 7 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM +1m12.260 8 Kirk GIBBS GasGas +1m23.582 9 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki +1m29.013 10 Joel EVANS Yamaha +1m53.681 11 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna 1 Lap 12 John DARROCH Yamaha 1 Lap 13 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 1 Lap 14 Ricky LATIMER Yamaha 1 Lap 15 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 1 Lap 16 Siegah WARD Honda 1 Lap 17 Luke ZIELINSKI Husqvarna 1 Lap 18 Levi ROGERS Beta 1 Lap 19 Cody O’LOAN Honda 1 Lap 20 Robbie MARSHALL Husqvarna 1 Lap 21 Lochie LATIMER Yamaha 1 Lap 22 Levi McMANUS Honda 1 Lap 23 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 1 Lap 24 Joel PHILLIPS Husqvarna 1 Lap

Thor MX1 Race Two

In the final MX1 race of the day, Webster scored the holeshot but was quickly overtaken by Ferris, who then put his head down to try and build a gap over the chasing field.

Beaton charged to get past both riders and into the lead, but it all came undone in the final stages of the race when a mistake around the rutted circuit saw the Yamaha rider fall into Webster’s clutches.

Webster pounced, passing Beaton and claiming both the moto and round win in the process. Beaton crossed the line two-seconds later, while Ferris finished a distant third.

Encouraging performances by class rookies Crawford and Todd saw them finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 27m45.954 2 Jed BEATON Yamaha +2.031 3 Dean FERRIS Yamaha +34.981 4 Nathan CRAWFORD KTM +39.688 5 Wilson TODD Honda +57.401 6 Luke CLOUT Kawasaki +59.053 7 Brett METCALFE Kawasaki +1m20.536 8 Kirk GIBBS GasGas +1m32.549 9 Todd WATERS Husqvarna +1m39.068 10 Zachary WATSON Husqvarna +1m58.196 11 Luke ZIELINSKI Husqvarna 1 Lap 12 Joel EVANS Yamaha 1 Lap 13 Siegah WARD Honda 1 Lap 14 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 1 Lap 15 Ricky LATIMER Yamaha 1 Lap 16 Cody O’LOAN Honda 1 Lap 17 John DARROCH Yamaha 1 Lap 18 Lochie LATIMER Yamaha 1 Lap 19 Sam LARSEN Yamaha 1 Lap 20 Joel PHILLIPS Husqvarna 1 Lap 21 Levi McMANUS Honda 1 Lap 22 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 1 Lap 23 Riley FUCSKO Husqvarna 1 Lap 24 Navrin GROTHUES Yamaha 1 Lap

Thor MX1 Points

Pos Rider M1 M2` Points 1 Kyle WEBSTER 25 25 50 2 Jed BEATON 22 22 44 3 Dean FERRIS 18 20 38 4 Wilson TODD 20 16 36 5 Nathan CRAWFORD 14 18 32 6 Luke CLOUT 16 15 31 7 Todd WATERS 15 12 27 8 Brett METCALFE 12 14 26 9 Kirk GIBBS 13 13 26 10 Zachary WATSON 10 11 21 11 Joel EVANS 11 9 20 12 Cooper HOLROYD 8 7 15 13 Luke ZIELINSKI 4 10 14 14 John DARROCH 9 4 13 15 Siegah WARD 5 8 13 16 Ricky LATIMER 7 6 13 17 Cody O’LOAN 2 5 7 18 Bryce OGNENIS 6 6 19 Levi ROGERS 3 3 20 Lochie LATIMER 3 3 21 Sam LARSEN 2 2 22 Joel PHILLIPS 1 1 23 Robbie MARSHALL 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Race One

Polyflor Honda Racing’s Brodie Connolly claimed the Pirelli MX2 class overall win courtesy of 2-1 result at the season opener. Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Noah Ferguson and Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) rounded out the overall podium.

Kingsford put down a scorching lap to top qualifying by almost one second over Connolly, with MX2 rookies Jack Mather (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team) and Byron Dennis (GASGAS Racing Team) starting their seasons strongly with third- and fourth-fastest lap times. Mather’s team-mate Rhys Budd finished the session in P5.

Connolly scored the WP Holeshot in the opening MX2 moto and wasted no time stretching out an early lead. However, Ferguson put in a mammoth charge to close the gap and take the lead midway through the session. Connolly threw everything at him in the final laps, but Ferguson held on to take his first-career moto win in the class.

Teenager Dennis put in an impressive come-from-behind ride to finish on the podium in his first MX2 race as he led Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) to the chequered flag.

Froth Honda Racing’s Alex Larwood put a first-turn near miss behind him to come through the field and finish a hard-fought fifth.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Noah FERGUSON Honda 28m03.474 2 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda +1.397 3 Byron DENNIS GasGas +20.490 4 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha +21.335 5 Alex LARWOOD Honda +44.519 6 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha +45.927 7 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha +47.563 8 Jack MATHER Husqvarna +48.898 9 Rhys BUDD Husqvarna +52.614 10 Jai CONSTANTINOU GasGas +54.657 11 Kayden MINEAR KTM +1n05.598 12 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha +1m16.307 13 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki +1m21.079 14 Haruki YOKOYAMA Honda +1m21.591 15 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna +1m26.922 16 Jack KUKAS Husqvarna +1m29.411 17 Rian KING Honda +1m44.817 18 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna +1m50.002 19 Wilson GREINER-DAISH GasGas +1m50.589 20 Ryley FITZPATRICK Kawasaki +1m51.299 21 Chandler BURNS Honda +1m57.227 22 Cambell WILLIAMS Yamaha +2m04.530 23 Thynan KEAN Other 1 Lap 24 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas 1 Lap 25 Ben NOVAK Honda 1 Lap 26 George KNIGHT GasGas 1 Lap

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

Connolly grabbed the moto two holeshot and never looked back as he charged to a comfortable win. The Kiwi quickly established and managed a 12-second lead over the rest of the field, cruising to the overall ahead of Kingsford.

Around the chopped-up Wonthaggi circuit, moto one winner Ferguson, put on a remarkable charge from the middle of the pack to finish third while another fast-finisher, Jayce Cosford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) crossed the line in P4. Budd finished fifth.

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brodie CONNOLLY Honda 28m34.760 2 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha +10.046 3 Noah FERGUSON Honda +16.833 4 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha +23.322 5 Rhys BUDD Husqvarna +24.865 6 Kayden MINEAR KTM +26.037 7 Jack MATHER Husqvarna +51.420 8 Rian KING Honda +54.766 9 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna +59.984 10 Kaleb BARHAM Yamaha +1m02.907 11 Chandler BURNS Honda +1m05.765 12 Thynan KEAN Other +1m08.120 13 Haruki YOKOYAMA Honda +1m17.802 14 Travis OLANDER Husqvarna +1m31.138 15 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha +1m35.085 16 Ben NOVAK Honda 1 Lap 17 George KNIGHT GasGas 1 Lap 18 Jai CONSTANTINOU GasGas +1m32.135 19 Mitchell NORRIS Kawasaki 1 Lap 20 Reid TAYLOR Kawasaki +1m46.201 21 Mackenzie O’BREE GasGas +1m55.884 22 Cambell WILLIAMS Yamaha 1 Lap 23 Wilson GREINER-DAISH GasGas 1 Lap 24 Connar ADAMS KTM 1 Lap 25 Wade THOMPSON Honda 1 Lap

Pirelli MX2 Points

Pos Rider M1 M2` Points 1 Brodie CONNOLLY 22 25 47 2 Noah FERGUSON 25 20 45 3 Ryder KINGSFORD 18 22 40 4 Jayce COSFORD 15 18 33 5 Rhys BUDD 12 16 28 6 Jack MATHER 13 14 27 7 Kayden MINEAR 10 15 25 8 Kaleb BARHAM 14 11 25 9 Byron DENNIS 20 20 10 Brock FLYNN 6 12 18 11 Rian KING 4 13 17 12 Alex LARWOOD 16 16 13 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 9 6 15 14 Haruki YOKOYAMA 7 8 15 15 Jai CONSTANTINOU 11 3 14 16 Chandler BURNS 10 10 17 Travis OLANDER 3 7 10 18 Thynan KEAN 9 9 19 Reid TAYLOR 8 1 9 20 Ben NOVAK 5 5 21 Jack KUKAS 5 5 22 George KNIGHT 4 4 23 Mitchell NORRIS 2 2 24 Wilson GREINER-DAISH 2 2 25 Ryley FITZPATRICK 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Race One

It was a dream start to the MAXXIS MX3 class season for WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing. After an unpredictable day of action, the team locked out all three podium spots. Koby Hantis came away from the opening round with the overall win, ahead of his team-mates Kobe Drew and Kayd Kingsford.

In the opening race, GASGAS rider Ky Woods led the full 40-rider MX3 gate through the first turn with the WP Holeshot and was never-headed as he powered to a seven-second win over Drew.

KTM rider Jet Alsop put in a great come-from-behind effort to finish the moto third.

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ky WOODS GasGas 23m09.366 2 Kobe DREW Yamaha +6.870 3 Jet ALSOP KTM +11.386 4 Koby HANTIS Yamaha +12.572 5 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha +28.805 6 Seth SHACKLETON Honda +30.460 7 Deacon PAICE KTM +46.876 8 Jackson FULLER KTM +47.639 9 Kayden STRODE Honda +57.045 10 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna +1m01.975 11 Max COMPTON GasGas +1m03.171 12 Reuben SMITH KTM +1m10.541 13 Patrick MARTIN Husqvarna +1m16.354 14 Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN Honda +1m18.788 15 Jack KENNEY GasGas +1m25.215 16 Frederick TAYLOR Yamaha +1m31.904 17 Jobe DUNNE Yamaha +1m41.431 18 Baylin TOWNSEND KTM +1m43.607 19 Cameron SHAW KTM +1m59.810 20 Casey WILMINGTON Husqvarna +2m00.726 21 Axel WIDDON Yamaha +2m02.869 22 Peter WOLFE Husqvarna +2m03.859 23 Matthew PELUSO KTM +2m06.999 24 Sonny PELLICANO Yamaha 1 Lap 25 Deegan ROSE Husqvarna 1 Lap

Maxxis MX3 Race Two

WBR riders ruled the roost in the second moto, with Hantis putting in a remarkable late-race charge past the front-runners to take an eight-second win over his team-mates Kingsford and Drew.

Moto one winner Woods crashed out of overall contention late in the race and recorded a DNF.

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 23m19.941 2 Kayd KINGSFORD Yamaha +8.723 3 Kobe DREW Yamaha +18.293 4 Deacon PAICE KTM +31.151 5 Seth SHACKLETON Honda +37.450 6 Kayden STRODE Honda +51.407 7 Jet ALSOP KTM +54.240 8 Jack DEVESON Husqvarna +1m02.847 9 Casey WILMINGTON Husqvarna +1m06.483 10 Max COMPTON GasGas +1m09.131 11 Reuben SMITH KTM +1m10.330 12 Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN Honda +1m30.617 13 Jackson FULLER KTM +1m35.280 14 Baylin TOWNSEND KTM +1m44.940 15 Jack KENNEY GasGas +1m45.522 16 Peter WOLFE Husqvarna +1m54.334 17 Axel WIDDON Yamaha +1m56.023 18 Sonny PELLICANO Yamaha +1m57.233 19 Travis LINDSAY Husqvarna +2m07.288 20 Frederick TAYLOR Yamaha +2m17.308 21 Wyatt DELANGEN KTM 1 Lap 22 Auston BOYD GasGas 1 Lap 23 Dylan McDONALD Yamaha 1 Lap 24 Cameron SHAW KTM 1 Lap

Maxxis MX3 Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Koby HANTIS 18 25 43 2 Kobe DREW 22 20 42 3 Kayd KINGSFORD 16 22 38 4 Jet ALSOP 20 14 34 5 Deacon PAICE 14 18 32 6 Seth SHACKLETON 15 16 31 7 Kayden STRODE 12 15 27 8 Ky WOODS 25 25 9 Jack DEVESON 11 13 24 10 Jackson FULLER 13 8 21 11 Max COMPTON 10 11 21 12 Reuben SMITH 9 10 19 13 Phoenix VAN DUSSCHOTEN 7 9 16 14 Casey WILMINGTON 1 12 13 15 Jack KENNEY 6 6 12 16 Baylin TOWNSEND 3 7 10 17 Patrick MARTIN 8 8 18 Frederick TAYLOR 5 1 6 19 Peter WOLFE 5 5 20 Jobe DUNNE 4 4 21 Axel WIDDON 4 4 22 Sonny PELLICANO 3 3 23 Cameron SHAW 2 2 24 Travis LINDSAY 2 2

EziLift MXW Race One

She might be with a new manufacturer, but SCT Logistics Honda Racing’s Charli Cannon has again established herself as the rider to beat in the EZILIFT MXW class, dominating both races to take the overall from Husqvarna rider Taylor Thompson and young off-road racing star Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off-Road Team).

When the gates dropped on the season-opening MXW moto it was Taylor Thompson (Husqvarna) with the WP Holeshot, but defending champion Cannon powered quickly into the lead and set sail.

Cannon went on to comfortable win by more than 17-seconds over Thompson.

McDonald finished third after capitalising on a last-lap mistake from GASGAS Elliott Brothers Race Team’s Madison Healey.

EziLift MXW Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Honda 18m18.405 2 Taylor THOMPSON Husqvarna +17.865 3 Danielle McDONALD Yamaha +31.993 4 Madison HEALEY GasGas +32.637 5 Karaitiana HORNE Kawasaki +45.119 6 Tahlia O’HARE KTM +53.737 7 Emma MILESEVIC Honda +1m08.170 8 Leah RIMBAS Honda +1m13.097 9 Mia TONGUE Honda +1m46.316 10 Emily LAMBERT GasGas 1 Lap 11 Bella BURKE GasGas 1 Lap 12 Amy BARTSCH KTM 1 Lap 13 Sheva ARDIANSYAH Honda 1 Lap 14 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 1 Lap 15 Kaylee CAMERON KTM 1 Lap 16 Holli GEEVES GasGas 1 Lap 17 Teagan WILKIN-THOM Yamaha 1 Lap 18 Madi SIMPSON Honda 1 Lap 19 Issy BARKER Honda 1 Lap 20 Abbey MORRICE Husqvarna 1 Lap 21 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 1 Lap 22 Samantha MACARTHUR Husqvarna 2 Laps

EziLift MXW Race Two

Cannon scored the holeshot in the second race and put in a ruthless charge to pull away and dominate the final contest, taking victory by 20-seconds.

Thompson again finished second, while McDonald fended off a fiery battle from Emma Milesevic (Nutrien Honda Racing) to take a hard-earned third place.

EziLift MXW Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charli CANNON Honda 18m19.046 2 Taylor THOMPSON Husqvarna +19.867 3 Danielle McDONALD Yamaha +21.274 4 Emma MILESEVIC Honda +22.319 5 Madison HEALEY GasGas +53.193 6 Tahlia O’HARE KTM +56.561 7 Madi SIMPSON Honda +1m15.394 8 Karaitiana HORNE Kawasaki +1m18.659 9 Emily LAMBERT GasGas +1m42.578 10 Leah RIMBAS Honda +1m42.897 11 Amy BARTSCH KTM +1m50.898 12 Bella BURKE GasGas +2m01.999 13 Mia TONGUE Honda +2m11.337 14 Sheva ARDIANSYAH Honda 1 Lap 15 Teagan WILKIN-THOM Yamaha 1 Lap 16 Holli GEEVES GasGas 1 Lap 17 Kaylee CAMERON KTM 1 Lap 18 Holly VAN DER BOOR Yamaha 1 Lap 19 Abbey MORRICE Husqvarna 1 Lap 20 Issy BARKER Honda 1 Lap 21 Sienna GIUDICE KTM 1 Lap 22 Samantha MACARTHUR Husqvarna 2 Laps

EziLift MXW Points