Ducati has scheduled the first leg of the journey towards #WDW2024 for Saturday 4 May. This day will be the result of the collaboration between Ducati dealers around the world and the 347 local Ducati Official Clubs, who are working together to create unique and personalized events in each city.

A set of activities and rides are planned throughout Australia, with over 16 events planned across Australia and three in New Zealand.

These events will be hosted across state borders, with rides planned for Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia.

New Zealand Ducatisti will also be able to share their Ducati passion with the Ducati Official Club in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Each event has been designed to build the Ducati community throughout the dealership network. To find out more about these events, please visit ducati.com/au/en/events-anz/we-ride-as-one