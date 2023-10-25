2024 Macau Grand Prix

FHO Racing BMW Motorrad is looking forward to being back on the Roads, where at this year’s Macau Grand Prix the team will have a formidable three rider line-up as it makes its debut appearance at the races, with former Macau GP winners Michael Rutter and Peter Hickman aboard the BMW M 1000 RR, alongside Josh Brookes who will make his debut at the event.

Brookes, a former two-time British Superbike Champion returned to the roads this year and impressed at the TT Races, where he finished fifth in the Senior TT.

Josh Brookes

“The Macau Grand Prix is going to be interesting, obviously I have a career of road racing with results at the North West and the Isle of Man TT, but Macau is different from those races, it’s more like a short circuit with walls, as opposed to a public road so to speak. The real true road racing event is the Isle of Man TT, and the absolute pinnacle of racing extremes you know what you can achieve from a motorcycle is achieved in short circuits, so having never ridden at Macau before that’s where my head’s at. I see it being more like a short circuit, let’s say a smoother more refined ground to ride on but obviously surrounded by walls.

“It’s a really different mindset to go to the event in, I can’t make too many predictions or have any ideas going forward because I’ve never been to the event, never watched the event or been there before, so I’m pleased to be able to be a part of the Macau Grand Prix. It’s Faye’s hometown and it means a lot to her, so I’m honoured that she would be happy to put a bike out for me to race. I’m looking forward to the experience, you know results wise I wouldn’t put any expectations on myself because having never been there before I can’t imagine what it will be like, but I certainly look forward to the challenge.”

This year’s race is a special homecoming for Team Principal Faye Ho, who after growing up in Macau has a long association with the races having sponsored many teams and riders over the years, but for 2023 Faye returns home with her own Superbike team ready to fight for victory.

Faye Ho – Team Principal

“I’m so excited to get back to Macau and especially now with my own team. I grew up watching the races and that’s where my passion for motorsport started. My dream was to always return one day with my own team and after some success sponsoring teams and riders, this year my dream will come true when FHO Racing makes its debut at the Macau Grand Prix.

We enjoyed fantastic results at the TT Races this year and I think heading to Macau we have a super-strong team with Michael and Peter, who have a wealth of experience and wins between them. For Josh, it’s his first time at the event, so of course there’s no pressure on him, but he’s shown his skill on the roads and I’m excited to see how he gets on.”

Aboard the BMW M 1000 RR and returning to Macau after a three-year hiatus is nine-time winner Michael Rutter. With nine Macau wins to his name Michael is the most successful bike racer ever at the event. He made his debut in 1994, celebrated his first podium in 1996 and took his first win in 1998, with his most recent win in 2019.

Michael Rutter

“I’m looking forward to going back to Macau, the last time I raced there was in 2019 which turned out to be a short race with just one lap. Heading back this year with FHO Racing is quite a big deal, they’re the biggest team in the UK and after their success at the Isle of Man TT Races, we should be in for some good results. I’m looking forward to being teammates with Josh [Brookes] and Peter [Hickman], I’ve raced against them so much in the past so although it’ll be highly competitive, the three of us will be a strong team.

“A huge thanks to Faye and the team for the opportunity, it’ll be great to be back racing at Macau with FHO Racing and with my long-term sponsors Bathams also onboard; it would be great to secure win number ten!”

A true Macau GP legend, and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the road race the Macau Government commissioned a lifelike waxwork of Rutter for the Macau Grand Prix Museum, where the sculpture stands next to motorsport wax royalty with Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and more.

After his sensational success at this year’s Isle of Man TT Races, ‘Hicky’ the world’s fastest road racer will be looking forward to getting back to the streets of Macau and hoping to add another victory to his tally. Making his debut in 2014, Peter took his first race win a year later in 2015 and enjoyed further wins in 2016 and 2018, making him one of the few riders to have won the race three times.

Peter Hickman

“I’m super excited to get back to Macau this year, the last time I raced there was in 2019, which was four years ago now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back out there. With the FHO Racing team it’s going to be a special one; it’s Faye’s home event and the first time the team has raced there, so it’s going to be really cool.

“It’s great to have Josh making his debut there, it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on with a brand-new circuit such as Macau, but after a few laps he’ll get his head around it. We’ve got a strong three-man team, and it’ll be fun having Michael with us too!”

The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad team is making its final preparations for the event, which is set to get underway with the first free practice on Thursday 16 November and the 12-lap Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition held on Saturday 18 November. Click here for the full 2023 Macau Grand Prix schedule.