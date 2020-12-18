RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki has announced a three-year agreement with Füsport as title sponsor for the WorldSSP300 team and the IDM Supersport and IDM Supersport 300 teams.

Füsport Boots is producing high performance protective footwear for motorcycle use since 1998 with design, development and testing all done in Australia. They aim to meet all motorcycle boot needs from the serious racer to the Sunday rider and everyone in between.

The deal will see the team renamed FÜSPORT – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki, in both the World Championship and International German Championship (IDM).

WorldSSP300 race winner Tom Booth-Amos, Dorren Loureiro and Australian youngster Harry Khouri will line-up for the World Championship squad, while 2020 race winners Luca de Vleeschauwer and Marvin Siebdrath are confirmed for the IDM Supersport 300 team, together with Jorke Erwig and Australian Sharni Pinfold.

Bruce Collins

‘This association with Rob, Frank and the team from RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki is very exciting for me personally and the FÜSPORT brand. We will have a new race boot for 2021, which we have been working on for the last 3 years and are keen to showcase them on all team members.’ The FÜSPORT brand is still a baby and we watch it grow with a lot of nurturing and feeding. Check our homepage www.fusportboots.com and for any sales enquiries or distribution opportunities please contact us at bruce@bce.net.au ”

Next year will bring also a new challenger for FÜSPORT – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki in the IDM Supersport with Dino Iozzo.

The first WorldSSP300 race of 2021 is scheduled for 23-25 April at the TT Circuit of Assen in the Netherlands. The IDM championship will start one week later at the Lausitzring in Germany.

Rob Vennegoor – Team Manager

“I am, together with my co-owner Frank Krekeler, extremely proud of the three-year deal with FÜSPORT. We met each other for the first time at the EICMA exhibition in Milan last year and there was a click from that moment. The fact that FÜSPORT comes from Australia makes it even more special because of our special relationship with this fantastic country. Moreover, the starting point of FÜSPORT and us are exactly the same, so I look forward to a successful cooperation and we all are proud of our 2021 livery for all classes! Hereby I would like to thank Bruce Collins from FÜSPORT for the trust in our projects.”