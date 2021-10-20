Cameron Swain

Thirteen-year-old schoolboy sensation Cameron Swain from Bridgeman Downs, QLD, has dominated recent Oceania Junior Cup rounds. Races have been few and far between over the past two years due to Covid, but Cam has starred in the events that have taken place.

Cam’s racing career began after watching MotoGP on TV, and after a brief introduction to road riding at a kart track the young Queenslander had his first race with NCRR at the Grafton Christmas party in 2017. After improving all weekend, he found himself chasing down the championship leader in the last race of that same meeting and became hooked. He then continue with the NCRR and won the championship before joining MotoStars the next year, where he came second at his first attempt.

Cameron then joined the ranks of the Oceania Junior Cup and currently leads the 2021 championship by 51 points.

“I’m really happy with my race wins at Winton, as my pace there was the fastest an OJC rider has ever gone.

“I was also very happy with my results at Wakefield getting two race wins and third in the last race by a whisker.

“In looking back over the races, I have five wins from six races which is a scorecard I am happy with and a record haul for the category.

“I am so disappointed that this year and last year have been so badly effected by Covid as all I want to do is race.”

The 13-year-old attends Craigslea State High school and his immediate ambition is to race the Northern Talent Cup in Europe while also stepping up to the ASBK Supersport 300 Championship. As he was born in the UK, before coming to Australia as a three-month-old baby, Cam is eligible for entry to the Northern Talent Cup, which is normally reserved for Northern European competitors.

Cameron has built a special bond with sponsors Joe Salter from Ride-Dynamics and Caboolture Yamaha. Other sponsors that have helped Cam so far on his journey include LMA, Barry’s Dyno, Buddhas Spray Painting, Diesel Power Systems, Oakland Park, Stoppie Coffee, Forcite, Aluma-lite Racing, Race Art and Ricondi Race Apparel.

Cams parents have recently set up a fundraiser to help Cameron achieve his dream. If you would like to participate as a sponsor (tax deductible), or willing to contribute in any way, please follow the link here. Or if you want to get in touch directly, let us know and we will forward contact details.