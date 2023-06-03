Michael Dunlop on fire at TT 2023

With Ben McCook

For a generation Joey Dunlop has sat comfortably at the top of the Isle of Man TT tree on 26 wins… a figure few ever believed would be challenged. But in 2023 could Michael Dunlop be about to usurp his mythical uncle?

In normal circumstances few would even consider the record to be under threat (Michael needs five to draw level), but these are anything but normal circumstances… Michael has been busting lap records all week in practice and on Friday became the fastest ever man around the mountain course with a white-hot lap of 135.531 mph. Let us be clear- when the outright lap record goes at the TT it is big news. On the eve of race week, the island is rocking as a result; the fans can’t wait to see what comes next. But surely ‘the Bull’ isn’t about to become ‘the Goat’?

This week, Michael has portrayed a steely focus; one that is menacing and uncompromising. He jumps from bike to bike with barely a word; the Commentary team seem almost scared of him, such is his demeanour… they’ve rarely approached him for comment during practice, while Hickman et al freely offer soundbites to ‘Kinners’ and Beth Espey in gasoline alley.

After four years of total domination, Dunlop’s star faded somewhat post-TT 2017, while Hickman and Harrison’s ascended. As Michael struggled with injuries in the immediate aftermath of the tragic death of his brother William, some believed that perhaps the English riders had raised the bar to a level that Micky D could not reach. Today’s lap record put that school of thought to bed once and for all. ‘Cannot Compute’ was all John McGuinness could say on the matter… Dunlop is back.

In 1993 Joey Dunlop won the Ultra-lightweight TT and went clear of Mike Hailwood in the all-time TT winner’s list. That night ‘the greatest TT rider ever’ was called to the stage in the Villa Marina to accept the silver lady for the 15th time. A rapturous mob hugged and chanted ‘there’s only one Joey Dunlop’ as feet stamped, beer spilled and the folk made merry. It was a special moment for all who were there- the place was electric. It was history in the making and the assembled rabble knew it. If MD were to take that crown on the 30th anniversary of Joey’s coronation, there’s no telling what kind of madness would ensue… there will be tears of joy and disbelief and the local ale houses will surely require extra staff to cater for the furore.

So, what does Michael need to do? Win six races is the short answer- which is something that’s never been done before. Ian Hutchinson banked five in 2010 and that is the record- so we are entering into the realm of the impossible here… but let’s play Devil’s advocate.

For 2023, the schedule has been extended and there are now 10 solo races instead of 8, so immediately Hutchinson’s record is under threat.

It goes without saying that Peter Hickman will be the biggest obstacle to Dunlop’s quest. He has been unbeatable in recent years on Superbikes, when his machinery has held together. The FHO BMW man only has one gear and it’s GO when riding 1000cc bikes around here. He consistently torments the lap record throughout races and always seems to have the answer when the likes of Dean Harrison ask him difficult questions.

But say Hickman does have too much for MD in the Superbike classes and wins them both; that still leaves 6 chances for Dunlop to triumph. At this point I should clarify that we aren’t being naïve… it’s highly unlikely anyone will record a six-timer… It’s not just Hickman that Michael has to contend with- Dean Harrison is a massive threat also, never mind the rest of the cavalry. Plus, the island throws up so many knocks and bumps and unquantifiable uncertainties; what we are suggesting is almost out-of-the question. But it is possible.

Michael has won more Supersport races than any other rider around the island. Twelve months ago, he took the double on his MD racing r6. If he does the same this year, then he draws level with John McGuinness on 23 wins.

Last year he went head-to-head with Hickman in the Supertwins race. Each defied the laws of adhesion as they rode the rims off their beautiful little Patons… Dunlop’s bike eventually cried ‘enough’ and came to a halt in Ballaugh, leaving Hickman free to take the win a minute ahead of Lee Johnston in 2nd place.

This year Hickman has yet to qualify on his machine, while MD has taken 7s off the lap record. Of course, there are now two races for the Twins; another double in this class would have the Ballymoney man perched on 25 wins with two Superstock races to go.

Here, is possibly where the theory comes unstuck… Michael has been close to the Superbike lap record on his Fireblade stocker but it has been a while since we seen him challenge on the Stock bikes. Hickman, as ever, will be the main threat. But Dean Harrison, Davy Todd, James Hillier and Conor Cummins will be absolutely gunning for victory also and each are more than capable of climbing on top of the podium. But discount Dunlop at your peril. His bike is on song and if it lasts the distance, whoever beats him will need to doing something bloody special.

Whatever happens, it will be a fascinating week. Friday’s Shenanigan’s mean TT 2023 has already forged an important chapter in the history books before we’ve even seen a race. Outright lap records don’t come easy around here, they tend to be ‘where were you when…?’ moments; sometimes more memorable than races, as they occur so seldom. (Roughly twice a decade, give or take).

Make no mistake, Hickman and Harrison are only seconds back, and it’s often said that no-one ever won a TT during practice week. But it will be all out war once the serious business starts. The throngs of fans on the island are watering at the mouth thinking about what’s to come. Hailwood vs Agostini, Hizzy vs Foggy spring to mind; those classic duals when evenly matched riders extract the absolute maximum from themselves, from each other, from their machinery and the course. Titanic battles for the ages when the fans are kept guessing until the chequered flag, literally, anyone’s race. The only thing I can say with certainty is; you won’t want to miss it.