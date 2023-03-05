2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
Round Two – Mandalika, Indonesia
World Supersport Race Two
Nicolo Bulega led Federico Caricasulo and race one victor Can Oncu through the opening turns as the second 18-lap World Supersport contest of the weekend got underway at Mandalika on Sunday afternoon. Oli Bayliss got a good run off the line to move into tenth place early on the opening lap.
Oncu got the better of Caricasulo for second place while Stefano Manzi moved past Raffaele De Rosa to claim fourth place on lap two.
Can Oncu stole the lead from Nicolo Bulega at the start of lap three. Caricasulo then relegated Bulega to third place, Manzi then added further insult by pushing Bulega further back to fourth.
Further back there was a heady battle being waged over fifth place between Tuuli, Schroetter, De Rosa and Navarro at the halfway point of the race.
Can Oncu had built a handy lead but as the race entered its second half Manzi and Caricasulo started to close that gap.
With six laps to run Manzi took the lead from Oncu but there was now nothing separating the top three. Nicolo Bulega had also started to regain ground on that triumvirate as the race wore on.
Once in front though Manzi was able to start building a small buffer over Caricasulo. Oncu had now slipped to third and was coming under attack from Bulega. Oncu lost that third position to Bulega on the next lap.
Caricasulo challenged Manzi on the penultimate lap and then made a move stick on the final lap to steal the lead and take a hard fought win.
Bulega third and Oncu losing pace late in the race to finish fourth.
Marcel Schroetter broke away from Tuuli to claim fifth place.
Oli Bayliss crossed the stripe in 12th place to bag some points.
The championship now has quite a break before reconvening at Assen on the weekend of April 23.
World Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|28m51.984
|257.1
|2
|S. Manzi
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.325
|255.9
|3
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.546
|255.3
|4
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+3.148
|254.7
|5
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+6.199
|252.9
|6
|N. Tuuli
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+8.453
|256.5
|7
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+10.365
|253.5
|8
|J. Navarro
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+18.320
|256.5
|9
|N. Spinelli
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+22.487
|254.7
|10
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+28.997
|257.1
|11
|J. Mcphee
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+29.469
|253.5
|12
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+37.142
|255.3
|13
|A. Norrodin
|Honda CBR600RR
|+53.175
|248.8
|14
|T. Mackenzie
|Honda CBR600RR
|+53.377
|246.6
|15
|A. Sarmoon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+53.663
|253.5
|16
|H. Truelove
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|+55.175
|255.3
|17
|A. Mantovani
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1m04.761
|252.9
|18
|T. Alberto
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1m27.057
|249.4
|Not Classifie
|RET
|A. Wongthananon
|Yamaha YZF R6
|1 Lap
|255.3
|RET
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|17 Laps
|253.5
|RET
|V. Debise
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|208.9
World Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|77
|2
|Stefano Manzi
|59
|3
|Can Oncu
|54
|4
|Federico Caricasulo
|51
|5
|Niki Tuuli
|46
|6
|Marcel Schroetter
|46
|7
|John Mcphee
|31
|8
|Jorge Navarro
|29
|9
|Nicholas Spinelli
|27
|10
|Valentin Debise
|21
|11
|Glenn Van Straalen
|18
|12
|Raffaele De Rosa
|18
|13
|Oliver Bayliss
|18
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|18
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|15
|16
|Anupab Sarmoon
|14
|17
|Adam Norrodin
|9
|18
|Harry Truelove
|5
|19
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|4
2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSSP300
|24-26 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|3-5 Mar
|Mandalika
|X
|X
|21-23 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 May
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|30 Jun-02 Jul
|Donington Park
|X
|X
|14-16 Jul
|Imola
|X
|X
|X
|28-30 Jul
|Autodrom Most
|X
|X
|X
|8-10 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|22-24 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|29-Sep-01 Oct
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Oct
|San Juan Villicum
|X
|X