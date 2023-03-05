2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Two – Mandalika, Indonesia

World Supersport Race Two

Nicolo Bulega led Federico Caricasulo and race one victor Can Oncu through the opening turns as the second 18-lap World Supersport contest of the weekend got underway at Mandalika on Sunday afternoon. Oli Bayliss got a good run off the line to move into tenth place early on the opening lap.

Oncu got the better of Caricasulo for second place while Stefano Manzi moved past Raffaele De Rosa to claim fourth place on lap two.

Can Oncu stole the lead from Nicolo Bulega at the start of lap three. Caricasulo then relegated Bulega to third place, Manzi then added further insult by pushing Bulega further back to fourth.

Further back there was a heady battle being waged over fifth place between Tuuli, Schroetter, De Rosa and Navarro at the halfway point of the race.

Can Oncu had built a handy lead but as the race entered its second half Manzi and Caricasulo started to close that gap.

With six laps to run Manzi took the lead from Oncu but there was now nothing separating the top three. Nicolo Bulega had also started to regain ground on that triumvirate as the race wore on.

Once in front though Manzi was able to start building a small buffer over Caricasulo. Oncu had now slipped to third and was coming under attack from Bulega. Oncu lost that third position to Bulega on the next lap.

Caricasulo challenged Manzi on the penultimate lap and then made a move stick on the final lap to steal the lead and take a hard fought win.

Bulega third and Oncu losing pace late in the race to finish fourth.

Marcel Schroetter broke away from Tuuli to claim fifth place.

Oli Bayliss crossed the stripe in 12th place to bag some points.

The championship now has quite a break before reconvening at Assen on the weekend of April 23.

World Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 28m51.984 257.1 2 S. Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.325 255.9 3 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +1.546 255.3 4 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.148 254.7 5 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +6.199 252.9 6 N. Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +8.453 256.5 7 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +10.365 253.5 8 J. Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +18.320 256.5 9 N. Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +22.487 254.7 10 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +28.997 257.1 11 J. Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +29.469 253.5 12 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +37.142 255.3 13 A. Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +53.175 248.8 14 T. Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +53.377 246.6 15 A. Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +53.663 253.5 16 H. Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +55.175 255.3 17 A. Mantovani Yamaha YZF R6 +1m04.761 252.9 18 T. Alberto Kawasaki ZX-6R +1m27.057 249.4 Not Classifie RET A. Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap 255.3 RET G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 17 Laps 253.5 RET V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 / 208.9

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 77 2 Stefano Manzi 59 3 Can Oncu 54 4 Federico Caricasulo 51 5 Niki Tuuli 46 6 Marcel Schroetter 46 7 John Mcphee 31 8 Jorge Navarro 29 9 Nicholas Spinelli 27 10 Valentin Debise 21 11 Glenn Van Straalen 18 12 Raffaele De Rosa 18 13 Oliver Bayliss 18 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 18 15 Tarran Mackenzie 15 16 Anupab Sarmoon 14 17 Adam Norrodin 9 18 Harry Truelove 5 19 Apiwath Wongthananon 4