2024 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 17 – Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City

450 Main

Justin Cooper got a great run off the gate, but Chase Sexton had the best line to take the holeshot and the early race-lead. Hunter Lawrence was in third place early on, but Cooper Webb got the better of Hunter to take that third place off the Australian. Jett Lawrence was down around tenth early on, but quickly worked his way up to sixth place.

Jason Anderson ran Hunter Lawrence wide and over the berm on the exit of a left-hander, relegating the Honda man to the back of the field. Jett Lawrence, though, got the better of Anderson to move up to fourth place but then had a big front-end lose, which allowed Anderson back through, while Justin Barcia then pushed Jett further back to sixth.

With five-minutes down, Chase Sexton led Justin Cooper by three seconds while his team-mate and championship contender Cooper Webb was 1.8 seconds further back. Jason Anderson fourth, Justin Barcia fifth, and Jett Lawrence sixth, with one-quarter of the race behind them.

Jason Anderson then started reeling in Cooper Webb, and was setting up to challenge for third place. Webb was struggling with that thumb injury, and perhaps the discomfort from that was wearing on Webb, but he dug deep to respond to the challenge from Anderson to start pulling away from the Kawasaki man again.

Jett Lawrence was playing it safe. When challenged for sixth place by Malcolm Stewart he gave the Husqvarna rider plenty of room and relented the position without putting up a fight. Jett only needed to finish 17th, even if Cooper Webb won the race, in order to take the title.

With five-minutes left on the clock, Chase Sexton led Justin Cooper by over three-seconds, with Cooper Webb another three-seconds further back in third place. Jason Anderson was right behind Webb, and three-seconds ahead of Justin Barcia.

While Hunter Lawrence was getting lapped by Jason Anderson, he tried to take some revenge on Jason Anderson, running the Kawasaki man high, but Anderson was ready for it. Anderson was right behind Cooper Webb and about to challenge for third position, before the altercation with Hunter Lawrence cost him more than two-seconds, and a chance at a podium finish. With Hunter doing that while getting lapped, there might be consequences from the officials. The two had words on the cool-down lap. The incident not only cost Anderson his chance at third place in this contest, but it also cost him fourth place in the championship.

With two laps to run, Chase Sexton still had three-seconds on Justin Cooper, with Cooper Webb a further three seconds behind. Jett Lawrence was seventh. And that was how they finished…

It took defending champ, Chase Sexton, a while to find his feet on the KTM, but he capped off the season with some really strong finishes, buoying his confidence heading into the motocross season. Third place in the championship for Sexton.

Justin Cooper also ends the season on a high, while his Yamaha team-mate Cooper Webb can hold his head high after taking the fight down to the wire. A mere 15 points the difference.

But the biggest winner of the day and the year so far, was 20-year-old Jett Lawrence, your 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 Champion. Despite his seventh-place finish in the final contest, Jett showed he had the speed to get it done by recording the fastest lap of the race.

Jett Lawrence

2024 AMA SX Champion

“I’m happy it’s finally over. It felt like a long season, but also kind of fast. I guess the emotions will probably set in tomorrow or Monday. I’m still super-happy about it, and especially happy for the team. The whole race, I was thinking, ‘Don’t mess up, don’t mess up, don’t mess up!’ Whenever there was any sketchiness, I just backed it down; we just had to bring it in with the points we needed. Honestly, this championship only really became a goal at the end of last year — once I got my outdoor title, I thought, ‘Okay, let’s try for it in Supercross.’ It’s definitely a dream come true.”

Unbelievably, racers now have only a two-week break before they line up on the gates at Fox Raceway for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. But Cooper Webb will not be one of those lining up on those gates. Likewise, after recent surgery, Eli Tomac will also miss the opening few rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Cooper Webb

“It’s not what you want, but as we can see, Jett’s a once-in-a-generation guy and he’s the real deal. So proud of my year, I’m proud of my team, proud of my family, you know, and I truly know, you know, what we’ve been dealing with these last few races and rounds. I don’t know if there’s many guys that would have finished this season, so I can hang my head high on that. And I know I’ll be back strong next year with some fight and we know what we need to work on, and congrats to Jett and the whole team. They killed it this year. Just want to give it up to my team. They really invested a lot into me this whole year and they believed in me from the start and I got back to championship form this year and probably the best version of myself. So I’m super proud of that. Super proud of the way I held myself in there all year. And man, it was going to be a great thing. We’ll get surgery Monday on this thumb and enjoy my second baby coming and some downtime. So yeah, we’ll be back next year though. I know that’s for damn sure.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Sexton KTM 24 Laps 2 J Cooper Yam +03.228 3 C Webb Yam +04.406 4 J Anderson Kaw +09.803 5 J Barcia GAS +11.957 6 M Stewart Hus +34.797 7 J Lawrence Hon +39.337 8 D Ferrandis Hon +44.568 9 M TX Hon +46.076 10 D Wilson Hon +47.179 11 C Nichols Bet +47.652 12 V Friese Hon 23 Laps 13 J Hill KTM +01.107 14 S McElrath Suz +07.950 15 H Lawrence Hon +10.270 16 K Chisholm Suz +22.129 17 J Hand Hon +23.076 18 G Harlan Yam +25.348 19 F Noren Kaw +27.376 20 A Cianciarulo Kaw +27.583 21 D Simonson Yam 22 Laps 22 K Moranz KTM +01.430

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 351 2 Cooper Webb 336 3 Chase Sexton 307 4 Eli Tomac 282 5 Jason Anderson 282 6 Justin Cooper 227 7 Ken Roczen 223 8 Justin Barcia 217 9 Hunter Lawrence 207 10 Malcolm Stewart 200 11 Aaron Plessinger 198 12 Dylan Ferrandis 147 13 Shane McElrath 132 14 Adam Cianciarulo 95 15 Benny Bloss 94 16 Dean Wilson 91 17 Justin Hill 71 18 Kyle Chisholm 66 19 Vince Friese 64 20 Colt Nichols 62 21 Mitchell Oldenburg 55 22 Jorge Prado 45 23 Christian Craig 39 24 Freddie Noren 38 25 Cade Clason 34 26 Derek Drake 33 27 Mitchell Harrison 25 28 Jeremy Hand 23 29 Ty Masterpool 19 30 Grant Harlan 13 31 Jerry Robin 10 32 John Short 8 33 Austin Politelli 7 34 Anthony Bourdon 7 35 Ryan Breece 6 36 Justin Rodbell 6 37 Devin Simonson 4 38 Carson Mumford 3 39 Aaron Tanti 3 40 Tristan Lane 3 41 Justin Starling 2 42 Josh Hill 2 43 Kevin Moranz 2 44 Robbie Wageman 1 45 Jason Clermont 1 46 Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 East/West Showdown

Haiden Deegan got away to an early lead over Romano, Smith, Hampshire, and Shimoda, when the 250 championship decider got underway after a weather delay in Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium. Levi Kitchen was down in eighth, Tom Vialle ninth.

Deegan took advantage of the clean air to break away from his pursuers. Two minutes in, the youngster already had more than three seconds on Romano, who, in turn, had a handy buffer over third-placed RJ Hampshire.

By the five-minute mark, Jo Shimoda was up to fourth, Nate Thrasher fifth, Levi Kitchen sixth, and Tom Vialle seventh, as fast-starter Romano drifted back to eighth.

As they reached the halfway mark, Jordon Smith was reeling in Deegan, and had started to get in a position to challenge for the race lead. RJ Hampshire was in third, Shimoda fourth, Kitchen fifth, Thrasher sixth, and Vialle seventh.

Haiden Deegan managed to stave off the advances of Jordon Smith. When Smith finally went to make his move with two minutes left on the clock, he went down after clipping Deegan’s back wheel. That promoted Hampshire up to second, and Shimoda to third, as Smith was shuffled back to fourth. Kitchen was fifth, Thrasher sixth, Hymas seventh, and Vialle eighth.

RJ Hampshire smelt blood and started reeling Deegan in over the course of the final laps. It looked as though he was shaping up to make a move for the race win, but instead played it safe to come home second and take out the 250 West Championship by five-points over fifth-placed Levi Kitchen.

Jordon Smith completed the Salt Lake City podium ahead of Jo Shimoda.

Tom Vialle was another one to play it safe with the championship on his mind. His eighth-place finish was enough for the 23-year-old Frenchman to secure the 250 East Championship over race victor Haiden Deegan.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deagan Yam 18 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire Hus +00.802 3 J Smith Yam +02.330 4 J Shimoda Hon +03.424 5 L Kitchen Kaw +05.125 6 N Thrasher Yam +13.800 7 C Hymas Hon +21.089 8 T Vialle KTM +25.771 9 J Swoll Tri +27.495 10 P Nicoletti Yam +28.624 11 C Schock Yam +30.433 12 P Brown GAS +31.570 13 R DiFrancesco GAS +36.955 14 S Hammaker Kaw +38.414 15 C Thompson Yam +41.122 16 M Anstie Hon +44.185 17 D Bennick Yam +51.692 18 A Bourdon Suz +55.586 19 N Romano Yam 17 Laps 20 M Miller Suz +00.335 21 P Boespflug Suz +01.965 22 J Beaumer KTM +17.474

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Rj Hampshire 208 2 Levi Kitchen 203 3 Jordon Smith 185 4 Jo Shimoda 181 5 Nate Thrasher 123 6 Garrett Marchbanks 121 7 Julien Beaumer 118 8 Anthony Bourdon 106 9 Phillip Nicoletti 105 10 Cole Thompson 89 11 Carson Mumford 88 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 88 13 Hunter Yoder 79 14 Robbie Wageman 71 15 Mitchell Oldenburg 67 16 Joshua Varize 54 17 Talon Hawkins 50 18 Matti Jorgensen 26 19 Max Sanford 25 20 Tj Albright 22 21 Maximus Vohland 20 22 Michael Mosiman 20 23 Max Miller 20 24 Lux Turner 17 25 Geran Stapleton 16 26 Slade Varola 10 27 Lance Kobusch 9 28 Devin Simonson 8 29 Deegan Hepp 5 30 Julien Benek 3 31 Preston Taylor 3 32 Billy Laninovich 3 33 Carter Stephenson 2 34 Guillaume St-Cyr 2 35 Ty Freehill 2 36 Brad West 1 37 Blaine Silveira 1 38 Alex Nagy 1 39 Dylan Walsh 0

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom Vialle 172 2 Haiden Deegan 168 3 Coty Schock 132 4 Pierce Brown 131 5 Max Anstie 125 6 Cameron Mcadoo 120 7 Jalek Swoll 116 8 Chance Hymas 116 9 Daxton Bennick 111 10 Seth Hammaker 95 11 Henry Miller 83 12 Marshal Weltin 70 13 Nicholas Romano 69 14 Jeremy Martin 42 15 Preston Boespflug 40 16 Gage Linville 39 17 Austin Forkner 27 18 Guillem Farres 27 19 Trevor Colip 23 20 Hardy Munoz 23 21 Ryder Floyd 23 22 Casey Cochran 20 23 Bryton Carroll 17 24 Luca Marsalisi 14 25 Bryce Shelly 11 26 Kyle Peters 10 27 Izaih Clark 10 28 Jace Kessler 8 29 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 30 Jeremy Hand 7 31 Brock Papi 6 32 Marcus Phelps 5 33 Logan Leitzel 5 34 Michael Hicks 4 35 Vinny Luhovey 4 36 Tyler Stepek 3 37 Cullin Park 2 38 Levi Kilbarger 2 39 Crockett Myers 2 40 Dominique Thury 2 41 Thomas Welch 1 42 Garrett Hoffman 1 43 Luke Neese 0 44 Evan Ferry 0

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 J Lawrence Hon 9 Laps 2 J Barcia GAS +02.079 3 C Webb Yam +13.137 4 D Wilson Hon +19.223 5 J Hill KTM +25.838 6 S McElrath Suz +28.206 7 V Friese Hon +28.622 8 J Hand Hon +30.862 9 M Stewart Hus +33.915 10 G Harlan Yam +35.622 11 M Harrison Kaw +36.220 12 T Lane KTM +37.566 13 J Short Kaw +43.542 14 A Rodriguez KTM +48.562 15 H Schlosser KTM +50.442 16 B Hall Kaw +50.998 17 J Cartwright Kaw +55.042 18 L Kalaitzian Hon +58.155 19 C Copp KTM 8 Laps 20 A Politelli GAS DNF

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Sexton KTM 9 Laps 2 J Cooper Yam +06.926 3 H Lawrence Hon +08.966 4 J Anderson Kaw +13.391 5 D Ferrandis Hon +17.582 6 M Oldenburg Hon +21.633 7 C Nichols Bet +24.854 8 K Chisholm Suz +27.650 9 A Cianciarulo Kaw +29.481 10 D Simonson Yam +31.843 11 C Clason Kaw +33.904 12 F Noren Kaw +36.731 13 K Moranz KTM +47.235 14 J Starling Hon +49.876 15 C Harmon Yam +51.327 16 J Wightman Yam +52.356 17 J Robin Yam +55.904 18 J Rodbell KTM +57.687 19 A Nagy Hon 8 Laps 20 C Howell Yam +25.425

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 H Deagan Yam 8 Laps 2 D Beanick Yam +01.638 3 S Hammeker Kaw +03.473 4 J Swoal Tri +05.591 5 P Briwn GAS +06.879 6 N iomano Yam +10.259 7 M Anstia Hon +10.957 8 C Hyhas Hon +11.931 9 T Viallo KTM +13.388 10 M Waltin Yam +15.408 11 H Mileer Hon +19.178 12 P Brespflug Suz +22.540 13 R Floyd Hon +23.468 14 H Munaz Kaw +24.486 15 L Locurcio GAS +31.704 16 C Schook Yam +34.939 17 D ToThury Kaw +35.489 18 G Linvalle GAS +36.920 19 J Gaay Hus +46.315 20 N Laurie GAS 7 Laps

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 L Kitchen Kaw 9 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire Hus +00.470 3 N Thrasher Yam +03.154 4 J Smith Yam +03.525 5 J Shimoda Hon +10.403 6 P Nicoletti Yam +22.996 7 C Thompson Yam +24.172 8 J Beaumer KTM +24.904 9 R DiFrancesco GAS +27.705 10 R Wageman Yam +29.078 11 L Turner KTM +32.268 12 T Hawkins KTM +33.502 13 J Varize GAS +38.967 14 M Sanford Kaw +39.971 15 T Albright Yam +41.634 16 B West Yam +41.963 17 J Benek Kaw +42.946 18 M Miller Suz +44.809 19 A Bourdon Suz +45.777 20 P Taylor Kaw +59.023

2024 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross calendars