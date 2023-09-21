2023 CFMOTO 450NK

CFMOTO’s all-new 450NK mid-capacity naked bike will be joining the recently released 800NK in the second-generation NK series.

Styling includes a futuristic front face, winged front fender, and sharply carved tank. Colour options include Nebula Black or Nebula White.

At the heart of the 450NK is a 449 cc parallel-twin engine producing almost 50 horsepower (37 kW) at 9500 rpm and a claimed maximum torque of 39 Nm arriving at 7600 rpm. A slipper clutch is standard.

The double-balanced shaft design curbs vibrations, and 270° crankshaft angle delivers output characteristics akin to a V-twin. A 14 L fuel tank capacity promises a range of over 300 km.

The peg and bar positioning look to offer a relatively upright riding posture. 37 mm inverted front forks and single shock look after the bumps and CFMOTO tell is that the package is designed and tuned to a sporting bent.

A 795 mm standard seat height and narrow seat will help shorter folk and the inexperienced.

The 450NK is equipped with a single front 320 mm single floating disc paired with a J.Juan radial caliper, a 220 mm single rear disc. ABS is standard as is traction control.

The machine is claimed to tip the scales at just 165 kg fully fuelled.

The 450NK also features a five-inch curved TFT display supports navigation projection, and the innovative T-box enables vehicle-phone connectivity, bringing features like over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, security, and anti-theft functions, track recording, and real-time viewing of vehicle information through the CFMOTO RIDE app.

The CFMOTO 450NK is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $7,790 Ride Away (with six months rego) and is backed by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty program.

For more information, check out the CFMOTO Australia website: cfmoto.com.au.

*Ride Away price advertised includes 6 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.

2023 CFMOTO 450NK Specifications