2020 CFMoto 300SR

CFMoto Australia have announced a new motorcycle to join the line-up in 2020, with the 300SR introducing the brand’s first sporty motorcycle in a LAMS friendly package.

Based around a 292.4cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder powerplant, the 300SR will produce 29.2 horsepower at 8750 rpm and 25.3 newton metres of torque at 7250 rpm, figures similar to those boasted by Honda’s CBR300R, which is no longer offered in Australia after being dropped for the excellent CBR500R that is also learner legal.

CFMoto are promising a quick revving nature alongside strong torque with a double-overhead camshaft design, low-friction coated pistons, and a balance shaft to reduce vibrations. Bosch provide the EFI.

Brakes consist of a four-piston caliper with 292 mm rotor, while a single-piston floating rear caliper grasps a 220 mm rotor, with both rotors featuring an unusual slotted design. Both are backed up by Continental ABS, ensuring high levels of safety for new riders.

Details on the suspension are sparse, but we do know it wears 37 mm upside-down forks, and single rear shock, with the only adjustability likely to be preload on the rear, representing the bare minimum normally found on bikes in the segment.

Lightweight wheels are also mentioned, alongside CST radial tyres as standard fitment, with a lightweight integrated frame design. A TFT display is also a standout feature along with LED lights.

The frame looks to be a trellis item by the photos, with no adjustability of the brake or clutch lever. A simple exhaust with belly mounted collector and exit keep weight centralised and low, while the tail looks a little Ducati inspired. Indicators also appear to be LED, which would be another nice premium touch.

CFMoto are also promising a range of accessories, with pricing yet to be released, but likely to be highly competitive based on CFMoto’s other offerings. The 300SR is due in Australia in May in Nebula Black and Turquoise Blue.