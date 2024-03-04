CFMOTO 450 LAMS website launched

CFMOTO Australia’s new LAMS microsite has gone live at cfmoto450.com.au, dedicated exclusively to their rapidly expanding 450 cc learner-approved motorcycle range.

The 450 range includes two sports variants (450SR & 450SR S), a naked bike (450NK), an adventure tourer (450MT), and the new eagerly awaited cruiser (450CL-C coming soon).

The microsite serves as a comprehensive hub for motorcyclists to explore the distinct features of each CFMOTO 450 cc model, delving into the specifications, performance, and aesthetic elements that make each bike unique.

The microsite includes build-your-own functionality, where through a user-friendly step-by-step process, riders can select their preferred model and customise it with additional accessories to their preferences. Once the customisation is complete, customers receive a personalised quote that can be forwarded directly to their nearest preferred CFMOTO motorcycle dealer.

Matt Reilly – Marketing Manager at CFMOTO Motorcycles Australia

“We are excited to introduce cfmoto450.com.au as a dedicated platform for our valued customers to explore and personalise their CFMOTO 450cc motorcycle experience. With our diverse range of models and customisation options, riders can truly make their CFMOTO their own, whether they’re hitting the track, cruising the open road, or embarking on an adventure.”

To learn more about CFMOTO’s 450 cc learner-approved motorcycle range and to start building your own personalised ride, head on over to cfmoto450.com.au today.