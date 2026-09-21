CFMOTO MT Challenge 2026

CFMOTO’s MT Challenge heads from Australia to Spain for its second global final, with riders from nearly 20 countries and regions converging on Huelva over September 26–28. All finalists will compete aboard the 1000MT-X, tackling technical tests, navigation and teamwork.

The inaugural final brought more than 70 riders to Melbourne in 2025. This year’s qualifiers have again taken a variety of forms, including 45 obstacles in the Philippines and even a rowing challenge in El Salvador.

Romania offered four stages, Poland attracted nearly 30 entrants, and Guatemala used successive elimination rounds to choose its representatives.

The qualifiers have called for a broad range of skills: steep ramps, picking up an object while balancing a motorcycle, log obstacles and even getting a bike moving with a group effort. A fast rider still needs a steady hand.

Ten tests, then a 200 km adventure

Competition opens with the Venue Challenge at Monteblanco Circuit’s off-road facility, where 10 tests will assess control, technique and speed.

The second competition day brings the Adventure Challenge: approximately 200 km through southern Spain, with checkpoints, navigation and the clock adding to the demands.

Team and individual awards are on offer, and the event is pitched as bringing adventure riders together through friendly competition.

What our 1000MT-X test revealed

We have already put the 1000MT-X through a varied Australian workout. Wayne’s launch ride covered slippery clay, rocky hills and creek crossings around Lerderderg National Park and Wombat State Forest.

He adjusted front and rear preload for day two but left compression and rebound untouched, finding the KYB suspension well judged. The engine also impressed with useful, smooth drive from around 3000 rpm.

Wayne also found traction control too abrupt off-road, preferred the softer Off-Road throttle response to All-Terrain, and was still getting caught out by the switchgear after two long riding days.

Read our full CFMOTO 1000MT-X review.