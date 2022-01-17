2022 CFMOTO 300SR Tri-Colour

CFMOTO Australia’s first fully faired sports bike, the 300SR, will be arriving in a new tri-colour colour scheme, featuring orange, blue and white livery for 2022, while retaining the ultra competitive $5790 Ride Away price point the successful model is famous for.

The striking new design joins Nebula Black and the traditional CFMOTO Turquoise Blue in the Australian line-up.

A current special offer sees customers receive a free CFMOTO helmet and jacket valued at $349 with every 300SR purchase until February 28, 2022 includes the new tri-colour variant.

The CFMOTO 300SR runs a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder as part of its LAMS package with linear power and torque curves – great for learners and commuters.

With impressive styling, an underslung exhaust, 780 mm seat height, 37mm upside-down forks, J. Juan brakes, Continental ABS, TFT display, LED lights, switchable ride modes and mobile phone connectivity, it is a very impressive package for the money and tips the scales at a light 165 kg.

For further information on the 300SR and promotion head to www.cfmoto.com.au or contact your CFMoto Dealer.

2021 CFMOTO 300SR Specifications