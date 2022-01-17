2022 CFMOTO 300SR Tri-Colour
CFMOTO Australia’s first fully faired sports bike, the 300SR, will be arriving in a new tri-colour colour scheme, featuring orange, blue and white livery for 2022, while retaining the ultra competitive $5790 Ride Away price point the successful model is famous for.
The striking new design joins Nebula Black and the traditional CFMOTO Turquoise Blue in the Australian line-up.
A current special offer sees customers receive a free CFMOTO helmet and jacket valued at $349 with every 300SR purchase until February 28, 2022 includes the new tri-colour variant.
The CFMOTO 300SR runs a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder as part of its LAMS package with linear power and torque curves – great for learners and commuters.
With impressive styling, an underslung exhaust, 780 mm seat height, 37mm upside-down forks, J. Juan brakes, Continental ABS, TFT display, LED lights, switchable ride modes and mobile phone connectivity, it is a very impressive package for the money and tips the scales at a light 165 kg.
For further information on the 300SR and promotion head to www.cfmoto.com.au or contact your CFMoto Dealer.
2021 CFMOTO 300SR Specifications
|2021 CFMoto 300SR Specifications
|Engine
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, 4-valve, DOHC with balance shaft
|Capacity
|292.4 cc
|Bore & Stroke
|78 mm x 61.2 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:01
|Fuel System
|Bosch EFI
|Max Power
|21.4 kW @ 8750 rpm
|Max Torque
|25.3 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front Suspension
|37 mm USD telescopic fork
|Rear Suspension
|Single centre aligned rear shock
|Front Brake
|292 mm disc with four-piston opposed caliper
|Rear Brake
|220 mm disc with single piston floating caliper
|ABS
|Continental ABS braking system
|L x W x H
|2010 x 750 x 1080 mm
|Wheelbase
|1360 mm
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|12 L
|Weight
|165 kg
|Max. Payload
|150 kg
|Wheels Front
|17 x 3.50 alloy
|Wheels Rear
|17 x 4.00 alloy
|Tyres Front
|110/70 R17 CST
|Tyres Rear
|140/60 R17 CST
|Available Colours
|Nebula Black or Turquoise Blue
|Warranty
|Three-year, EXTENDED warranty
|Price
|$5,790 ride-away