CFMOTO 450SR S

Following on from the successful 450SR release last year, CFMOTO Australia have confirmed the imminent arrival of the new flagship 450SR S variant.

Delivering a premium option, the 450SR S adds traction control, adjustable front forks with compression and rebound, plus upgraded brakes, boasting a Brembo M40 front caliper and uprated 240 mm rear rotor/dual-piston caliper combo.

A new hidden exhaust also integrates with the rear of the bike, standard LED headlights and ESS emergency braking lights adding to the overall safety and aesthetics, alongside standard ABS.

The 5-inch TFT display supports MotoPlay, screen projection, music, navigation, and phone integration, ensuring riders stay connected while on the road, although you’ll want to be careful on that one due to Australian LAMS rules around using mobiles. The motorcycle also supports over-the-air (OTA) upgrades.

The core of the CFMOTO 450SR S lies the 449.5cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, pumping out 34.5 kW at 9250 rpm and torque of 39.3 Nm at 7750 rpm, for an impressive power to weight ratio.

The 272MQ engine runs a 270° crankshaft imitating the sound and feel of a 90º V-twin. In contrast to the 360° and 180° parallel twin variants, the 270° crank provides a compromise between rocking couple and inertial forces with better primary balance than the 360° and a lower rocking couple than the 180°.

Michael Poynton – General Manager at CFMOTO Australia

“The 450SR S represents CFMOTO’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-quality and high-performing products for riders. We’ve been delighted to witness the 450SR being well-accepted by the Australian market, and introducing the premium 450SR S variant allows us to offer our customers even more options to experience the thrill and unparalleled value for money that CFMOTO motorcycles are quickly becoming known for.”

The 450SR S is set to hit the market during the first quarter of 2024 in two liveries – Zircon Black or Tundra Grey for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9,290 Ride Away (including six months of registration). The 450SR S will be supported by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty program, extended from two-years if serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer.

For further information head to cfmoto.com.au to check out the entire range, or to find your local dealer, with the standard 450SR well worth checking out if you’re interested in the new S model.

CFMOTO 450SR S Specifications

2023 CFMOTO 450SR S ENGINE Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 270° crankshaft Capacity 449.9cc Bore & Stroke 72mm x 55.2mm Compression Ratio 11.5 : 1 Fuel System Bosch EFI (Euro 5) Maximum Power Output 34.5kW / 10,000rpm Maximum Torque Output 39.3Nm / 7,750rpm Transmission 6-speed with CF-SC Slipper Clutch CHASSIS Front Suspension Ø37mm USD separate function fork, compression, rebound adjustable, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Multi-link central single rear shock, adjustable spring preload, 130mm travel Brakes Brembo M40 4-piston radially mounted caliper, single 320mm floating disc, Rear: Single-piston caliper, 220mm disc Antilock Brake System (ABS) Continental ABS Front Tyre 110/70 R17, CST ADRENO HS Rear Tyre 150/60 R17, CST ADRENO HS Length x Width x Height 1990mm x 735mm x 1130mm Wheelbase 1370mm Seat Height 795mm Fuel Capacity 14.0L Wet Weight 179kg OTHER Available Colours Zircon Black or Tundra Grey Price $9,290 Ride Away

CFMOTO 450SR S Gallery