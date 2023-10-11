WorldSBK 2024

Many riders have been expressing thoughts concerning the advantage enjoyed by Alvaro Bautista thanks to his low weight and the engine performance of the Ducati V4 R. The Spaniard responded to the news of the new combined rider/machine minimum weights coming in for season 2024 with great mirth.

The text released by Dorna is included below.

COMBINED WEIGHT

In 2024, a combined weight for rider and machine has been defined by FIM-DWO-MSMA agreement.

RPM LIMITS

In 2024, RPM limits will be set prior to the beginning of the 2024 season by FIM-DWO-MSMA agreement and will not be reduced during that season (with the exemption of FIM-DWO RPM reduction intervention in case of superconcession overshooting). Article 2.4.2.2 (balancing calculation) related to RPM reductions will be cancelled.

CRANKSHAFT AND THE BALANCE SHAFT

Crankshaft and balance shaft weight may be modified by +/- 20% from the homologated weight measured during the FIM homologation inspection and the corresponding parts ‘kit’ must be a listed part in the FIM eligible parts list.

FUEL TANK REDUCTION

In 2024, a new fuel tank maximum capacity will be set at 21.0 litres.

CHECKPOINT AND CONCESSION TOKEN CALCULATION

From 2024, this will be reviewed every two events instead of three as present.

SUPER CONCESSION AND CONCESSION PARTS

The outline approval will be one month prior to the event and final detailed approval 14 days prior to the technical control day of the event removing the necessity to describe the super concession parts in the FIM SBK regulations. A specific communication will be put in place instead.

FUEL FLOW CONTROL

To incentive the environmental guidelines and give a platform for manufacturers to increase their machine developments in these areas for the future, it has been decided that, from 2025, a fuel flow control system will be mandatory to use. Therefore, in 2024, two bikes from each manufacturer will be required to fit a fuel flow meter and log data during both practices and races to validate the concept and define the value for 2025.

On Saturday October 28th, a formal meeting of the SBK Commission will take place during the final round of the Championship. During this meeting, various sporting and disciplinary points will be raised and possible additional technical points could also be discussed.

The resolutions of this Superbike Commission have been approved by the Permanent Bureau.