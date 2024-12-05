2025 Vespa GTS 310

Vespa are introducing a new GTS 310 for 2025. The GTS 310 heralds the arrival of a new 310 cc engine, which replaces the old 278 cc version and bumps the grunt factor up to 25 hp.

The stroke is stretched from 63 mm to 70 mm to achieve the new capacity and the engine sports 70 per cent new components and greater torque from down low. Vespa are promising the GTS 310 is the most responsive and powerful of their offerings ever.

Included in the overhaul are new injectors, a titled cylinder, new starting system, and improved crankcase design for less mechanical and drive belt noise, while meeting Euro5+ emission standards.

Full steel bodywork – the Vespa trademark – wraps a chassis with a centrally mounted engine and rolling on 12 inch wheels. Traction control is featured alongside the standard inclusion of ABS.

Lighting is all LED, from headlight to taillight, while a keyless fob replaces the traditional key. There’s also a USB port to charge your devices.

The GTS 310 will come in three versions, the standard arriving in Beige Avvolgente, Nero Convinto and Verde Amabile colours, with grey seat and matched grips and rubber inserts, with grey wheels.

The GTS Super draws on the heritage of sports models and runs graphite-tone rims with diamond finish and a double-covered seat with piping, in either Bianco Innocente or Rosso Coraggioso colour options, with a metallic Nero Convinto option also available, all with blacked out rubber inserts, grips and front suspension spring.

The ultimate GTS is the SuperSport, and runs graphite-coloured rims with dedicated graphics and a range of black details, including the profile which runs around the edge of the bodywork. The front sheild badge gets a carbon-look finish, with fluorescent orange details, matched to the black seat with contrast double stitching in orange as well.

The GTS SuperSport will come in five colour options – Blu Eclettico, Bianco Innocente, Grigio Travolgente Opaco, Nero Convinto Opaco and Verde Ambizioso Opaco.

The SuperSport also offers the Vespa MIA multimedia system as standard, with phone syncing via the Vespa App, for call management and playing music.

The MIA system is available as an accessory on the regular and Super GTS models.

Australian pricing and arrival of the Vespa GTS 310 range is yet to be announced.

2025 Vespa GTS 310 Scooter Gallery