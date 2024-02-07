Conor Cummins confirms 2024 plans

Conor Cummins will line up at the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races for the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team, having agreed a deal to ride with the Batley-based team for an eighth successive year.

The Manxman completes an impressive looking line-up alongside the returning Ian Hutchinson, with the pair riding Honda machinery in the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock, Milwaukee Senior and Monster Energy Supersport Races.

Cummins will be looking to increase his tally of twelve TT podiums, six of which have come with Clive Padgett’s team, with the ultimate aim of taking a much yearned for maiden victory.

The 37-year old first joined the Padgetts outfit in 2017 and enjoyed a string of podium results in the headline Superbike and Senior races from 2018 to 2022, only missing out on the rostrum on one occasion. 2022 also saw him take second in the Superstock Race, setting a personal best lap in the process at an average speed of 133.116mph. That lap speed sees Cummins as the fourth fastest rider in TT history, behind only Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop, and Dean Harrison.

Last year’s campaign was severely hampered by illness which saw him miss half of practice week and the opening Superbike and Supersport races, but he showed both his talent and resilience once more with a pair of fourths in the Senior and second Superstock races where more 132mph+ laps were chalked up.

Conor Cummins

“I’ve taken my time over the off-season to understand what I wanted to achieve in the year ahead and now that all the pieces of the jigsaw are in place, I’m delighted to be staying with the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team. I’ve had a bit of a reset, analysing everything both on and off track, and I want to go racing properly and be committed to try and win races with the TT being at the top of the list. I’m keen to get back racing and push for wins in 2024. The desire and passion are still very much there, and after discussing everything with Clive, he’s brought everything to the table so together we’ll be throwing the kitchen sink at the TT. I know what I want to do and that’s win. I made a good step forward in 2022 with the 133mph lap and was looking forward to doing more of the same last year only for a virus to scupper that. I missed a lot of track time and in the races I did, I could only really push hard on the first lap; after that the head and body were exhausted. Obviously, that was out of my control, but I’ll be doing everything possible to put in my best ever TT performances.”

Clive Padgett – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Team Principal

“Conor’s part of the Padgett family so it’s great to continue our relationship for an eighth year. The four Superbike and Senior podiums across 2018 and 2019 were incredible and the Senior and Superstock performances in 2022 were amazing, especially his 133mph+ lap in the latter. Last year was obviously affected by illness and I’m not sure people realised just how poorly Conor was, so for him to finish fourth in the Senior was nothing short of a miracle. That just goes to show how talented he is and with him and Hutchy on board for 2024, we’re very excited about the season ahead.”

Cummins and the team have several pre-season tests planned before contesting a number of British Championship rounds and the North West 200 prior to the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.