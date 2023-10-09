Mick Doohan, Casey Stoner and Jack Miller at Crown on October 18

Two days out from the Australian MotoGP, five-time world champion Mick Doohan will take to the stage at Crown Melbourne for another legendary MotoGP event, when he sits down with fellow superstars Casey Stoner and Jack ‘Thriller’ Miller.

The exclusive October 18th event will bring together three of Australia’s greatest-ever riders for a “frank and fearless” discussion on the thrills and spills of motorcycle racing – including a unique chance to ask questions of the three mates.

In keeping with its legendary nature, Savic Motorcycles will be at the event, showcasing their 2023 production representative C-Series – little over a month before its commercial launch.

The evening promises a rare treat for motorcycling enthusiasts, as TV presenter Stephen Quartermain guides a mix of Doohan’s trackside tales with a candid discussion with his friends Stoner and Miller

Savic Motorcycles’ CEO Dennis Savic says he’s thrilled at the opportunity to showcase the company’s award-winning flagship vehicle, the 60kW C-Series Alpha, in such illustrious company.

“The world of motorcycling has seen many remarkable evolutions, and our C-Series is a perfect symbol of its future,” says Dennis. “We’re absolutely stoked to be part of an event that resonates with our philosophy – blending legacy, innovation, and the sheer joy of the ride.”

With a significant number of tickets already snapped up, enthusiasts are urged to book their slots via Crown Melbourne’s Event Page.