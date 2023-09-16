WorldSBK 2024

Petrucci stays with Barni Ducati

Danilo Petrucci will ride the Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R World Superbike again in 2024 after signing a one-year contract extension with the Italian team.

Back in the colours of the team that first launched him in the Superstock 1000 category back in 2011, Danilo is now adapting to the new tyres and new motorcycle in what is a very high-level championship. His WorldSBK career to date has brought three podiums, a third place in race 2 at Donington Park, and a third and second at Most, in race 1 and race 2 respectively.

In the championship standings, Danilo is currently second among the independent riders, and lies sixth in the general standings with 180 points.

Petrucci has set himself the goal of winning at least one Superbike World Championship race, to become the eighteenth rider to score a victory in both MotoGP and the production-derived series and bring Barni his first historic win in Superbike.

Danilo Petrucci

“I’m even happier than I was last year when I signed my first Superbike contract with Barni, if that’s possible. We were both keen to continue and I’m convinced that, with one more full year of experience, we can do even better next year. I have to thank Barni and his family, my manager Alberto Vergani and everyone who helps me back home. Our goal now is to round out this season in the best way possible.”

Marco Barnabò – Team Principal

“I’m very pleased to renew this contract. When our adventure with Danilo began, I was already thinking about carving a pathway with him. I knew it wouldn’t be easy at first, because the level of the championship is high – something that’s not always perceived from the outside – but I also knew that if we worked hard, we could do very well, and that has proved to be true. We’ve modified the bike to suit Danilo’s needs, he in turn has adapted too and, now that we’re competitive, the logical thing is to continue on together to try and reap the rewards of this work, during both what remains of this season and next year too. The work team will remain just as it is for this very reason. I want to thank the rider for putting his trust in us, the guys on the team who are all working so hard, Ducati and all the sponsors who have decided to support us to ensure that Danilo can also remain.”