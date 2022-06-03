Marc Marquez Surgery

Marc Marquez has completed surgery on his right humerus at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The medical team have deemed the operation a success as Marquez’s recovery begins.

Lasting three hours, Dr. Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo and his team performed a humeral osteotomy. The surgery was deemed a success without complications by Dr Sanchez Sotelo as Marc Marquez entered the post-operative stage of his treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

Marquez will remain in the US for the coming days to guarantee his immediate post-operative recovery before returning to Spain to continue his treatment plan.

Dr. Sanchez Sotelo

MD PhD, Chair of the Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Mayo Clinic.

“Today we had the opportunity to operate on the right humerus of Mr. Marc Marquez. The procedure was completed in approximately three hours.

“Despite the complexity of the procedure, the final outcome was satisfactory.

“Surgery consisted in removing the proximal two screws of the posterior plate previously placed by Dr. Samuel Antuña on December of 2020, followed by a rotational humeral osteotomy.

“Such procedure involves creating a transverse cut of the humeral bone to rotate the humerus along its long axis. The amount of rotation performed today was approximately 30 degrees of external rotation.

“The humerus was stabilised in the new position using an anterior plate with multiple screws. Surgery was completed uneventfully. We would like to wish Mr. Marquez a swift recovery and a successful return to his professional career.”