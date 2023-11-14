2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Rounds 5 & 6

Balcary Park, Gunnedah, NSW

Images by RbMotoLens

The 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) wrapped up at Gunnedah’s Balcary Park over the weekend, with 85 riders racing for line and championship honours as the six-round season came to a close.

It was Mick Kirkness claiming back-to-back Pro 450 titles, on a weekend that also saw returning international racer Tom Drane go undefeated in the premier class.

The Gunnedah oil track delivering some of the series’ best racing during the double header finale, with fans able to witness Max Whale’s Australian homecoming as well as Tom Herrick’s ascension.

It was all about the championship and obtaining his second ring for veteran Kirkness however.

Michael Kirkness

“It would have been great to win my second AFTN ring with some race wins at Gunnedah, but these young fellas had some pace this weekend! I knew what I had to do and with Tom and Max back, it was always going to be fast at the front, but the race for me was always with Wicksy. It was great to battle out a series win over 24 races where we all saw our strengths and weaknesses as riders came through, and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for creating a series like this.”

There was plenty of track time on offer for the opening day of racing, which also included an Open Women’s class for the very first time.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Organiser

“This was a real treat for AFTN to visit a dirt track heartland in rural New South Wales. It was a sensational way to finish the year, with Mick Kirkness taking his second championship ring, Molly Fairey switching from Clubman Open to win the Open Women’s class and of course, being able to catch the skills of Tom Drane and Max Whale up close after a year racing in the USA. I’d like to thank the clubs and our team of officials as well as the 122 riders and their families that have lined up at the AFTN this season. The racing has been incredible, and I can’t wait for 2024.”

Round Five – Flat Track

In the Pro 450 class, Tom Drane and Max Whale showed the crowd just what happens when you hone your skills on nineteen-inch wheels full time in America, with Drane blitzing Superpole by over half a second. With American Flat Track sparring partner Whale in third, the surprise of the day was Thomas Herrick.

“After the round in Brisbane, I realised just how important fitness was, so I’ve been working really hard in that area,” commented.

All three carried that form into the day of racing, with Drane taking every race win and Herrick taking the runner-up spot from Whale. Crucially, Mick Kirkness held out for fourth over his main title rival, Daniel Wicks

Katarna Robinson took pole in the Open Women’s event on Saturday, but it was Gunnedah local Molly Fairey who shone in the races, collecting three victories out of four.

Molly received her share of the $1300 prize pool in the form of sprocket diamond earrings as a reward for her efforts. “I don’t mind racing against the guys, but it’s a lot of fun having a women’s only event, definitely a lot less scary!” Fairey shared.

Other class winners in Saturday’s Flat Track included Anthony Dall with a clean sweep in Clubman. Sam Drane, who had also recently returned from the USA, took four wins from four starts in Junior Lites, while Jed Fyffe took out Junior 85s with three wins and a second place.

Pro 450 Round Five Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Tom DRANE 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Thomas HERRICK 50 50 46 50 196 3 Max WHALE 46 46 50 46 188 4 Michael KIRKNESS 43 43 43 43 172 5 Daniel WICKS 40 40 38 38 156 6 Billy VAN EERDE 34 38 36 40 148 7 Rowan TEGART 36 32 32 36 136 8 Cyshan WEALE 32 30 40 32 134 9 Kye THOMSON 28 28 34 34 124 10 Kristian O’DONNELL 30 26 28 30 114 11 Ryan DOUGLAS 38 36 30 104 12 Dale BORLASE 19 34 19 24 96 13 Jordan DALL 22 24 22 26 94 14 Carter THOMPSON 15b 20 24 28 87 15 Mackenzie BOOTH 16b 22 17 22 77 16 Jack GRIFFIN 20 18 18 20 76

Clubman Round Five Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Anthony DALL 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Ryan NEW 50 46 46 43 185 3 Darren WEBB 46 50 50 36 182 4 Jason GRIFFIN 43 43 43 46 175 5 Luke TURNER 34 40 38 40 152 6 Craig HILL 32 34 36 38 140 7 Neil GIRDLER 38 28 40 34 140 8 Colin NELSON 40 36 50 126 9 Darryl MALLAM 30 32 34 28 124 10 Timothy HOLDUP 28 30 26 24 108 11 Rhys SANDOW 26 24 28 26 104 12 Lee HUNTER 38 32 32 102 13 William WHITEMAN 24 22 24 22 92 14 Lawrence FAIREY 22 30 30 82 15 Dane GRIFFIN 20 20 22 20 82 16 Ajay MUGGLETON 36 26 62

Open Women Round Five Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Molly FAIREY 55 55 50 160 2 Emma SCOTT 50 50 55 155 3 Katarna ROBINSON 5 46 46 46 143 4 Brittaney O’BRIEN 43 43 43 129

Junior 85 Round Five Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Jed FYFFE 50 55 55 55 215 2 Jake PAIGE 55 50 50 50 205 3 Lenny DUGGAN 5 46 43 43 43 180 4 Hugo HOLMES 43 46 40 46 175 5 Taylen HOWARD 36 40 38 40 154 6 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 40 36 36 38 150 7 Lockie DUGGAN 38 34 34 36 142 8 Archie RYMAN 28 38 46 24 136 9 Jed LOUIS 34 30 32 34 130 10 Theo AFEAKI 26 32 30 32 120 11 William WIGGINS 30 28 26 28 112 12 Jake STRANEY 24 26 28 26 104 13 Jessie JOHNSTONE 20 22 24 30 96 14 Logan TURNER 22 20 22 20 84 15 Charlie NICHOLS 32 24 22 78 16 Jye FRENCH 18 19 20 19 76 17 Beau JARVIS 19 18 37 18 Koby HUNTER 17 19 36

Junior Lites Round Five Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Sam DRANE 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Thoren OPENSHAW 50 46 46 50 192 3 Cooper ARCHIBALD 43 50 43 46 182 4 Blake FAIREY 40 30 38 43 151 5 Jayden HOLDER 36 34 40 40 150 6 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS 34 43 32 38 147 7 Lachlan RUSSELL 38 32 34 36 140 8 Nate JAEGER 30 38 30 34 132 9 Michael PRICE 28 28 28 30 114 10 Charlie DUFF 24 26 26 32 108 11 Zac BRADY 26 24 24 28 102 12 Neiko DONOVAN 22 40 36 98 13 Bodie PAIGE 46 50 96 14 James WOOD 32 36 68

Round Six – TT

Sunday’s sixth and final round of the series descended on the brand-new TT track, offering an extra challenge to the competitors, but it was Tom Drane who was again showing the way.

He took out Superpole before blitzing the races, with Herrick and Whale completing the podium at the end of the day.

For Kirkness, it was all about getting a ring on his finger, and he did that by finishing ahead of Wicks to wrap up the series.

Billy Van Eerde, who had a breakout round previously at Brisbane, found himself solidly in the top five all weekend but suffered a nasty crash in race three, ruling him out of the final moto.

In other classes, Anthony Dall took out Clubman with three wins out of four, despite never having raced a TT track previously.

Sam Drane was again outstanding in Junior Lites, taking maximum points ahead of Bodie Paige, with title winner Copper Archibald in third.

In Junior 85s, Jake Paige won the battle ahead with two race wins, getting the better of title winner Jed Fyffe.

Pro 450 Round Six Overall – Top 15

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Tom DRANE 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Thomas HERRICK 50 50 50 50 200 3 Max WHALE 46 46 46 46 184 4 Michael KIRKNESS 43 38 43 43 167 5 Daniel WICKS 36 40 40 38 154 6 Marty MCNAMARA 34 36 38 36 144 7 Kye THOMSON 38 43 19 40 140 8 Cyshan WEALE 32 34 34 30 130 9 Jarryd ORAM 30 18 36 34 118 10 Tyler O’DONNELL 28 32 22 28 110 11 Carter THOMPSON 26 28 30 26 110 12 Thomas DONNELLY 20 20 32 32 104 13 Dean TOLLEY 22 26 28 20 96 14 Rowan TEGART 24 19 26 24 93 15 Mackenzie BOOTH 19 24 24 19 86

Clubman Round Six Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Anthony DALL 5 55 46 55 55 216 2 Jason GRIFFIN 46 55 50 43 194 3 Neil GIRDLER 50 38 46 50 184 4 Lawrence FAIREY 40 43 43 46 172 5 Darren WEBB 38 50 40 40 168 6 Colin NELSON 34 40 36 36 146 7 Ajay MUGGLETON 43 36 34 26 139 8 Luke TURNER 36 26 38 38 138 9 Lee HUNTER 32 28 32 34 126 10 Craig HILL 28 34 26 32 120 11 Rhys SANDOW 30 32 28 28 118 12 Timothy HOLDUP 26 30 30 30 116 13 Brittaney O’BRIEN 24 24 24 22 94 14 Dane GRIFFIN 22 20 22 24 88 15 Molly FAIREY 20 22 20 20 82

Junior 85 Round Six Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Jake PAIGE 50 50 55 55 210 2 Jed FYFFE 55 55 38 50 198 3 Taylen HOWARD 46 43 46 46 181 4 Lockie DUGGAN 5 43 38 50 40 176 5 Lenny DUGGAN 40 40 43 43 166 6 Hugo HOLMES 38 46 40 38 162 7 Archie RYMAN 36 36 36 32 140 8 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 34 34 34 36 138 9 William WIGGINS 30 30 30 34 124 10 Jed LOUIS 32 24 26 28 110 11 Jake STRANEY 24 26 28 30 108 12 Charlie NICHOLS 26 28 24 26 104 13 Theo AFEAKI 28 32 32 92 14 Jye FRENCH 22 20 22 24 88 15 Logan TURNER 19 19 19 22 79 16 Jessie JOHNSTONE 20 22 20 62

Junior Lites Round Six Overall

Pos Rider P R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Sam DRANE 5 55 55 55 55 225 2 Bodie PAIGE 50 50 50 50 200 3 Cooper ARCHIBALD 46 46 40 46 178 4 Jayden HOLDER 43 43 46 40 172 5 Thoren OPENSHAW 40 40 38 43 161 6 Lachlan RUSSELL 38 36 43 38 155 7 Blake FAIREY 36 38 36 32 142 8 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS 34 30 34 36 134 9 Nate JAEGER 30 34 30 34 128 10 Neiko DONOVAN 32 32 32 28 124 11 James WOOD 28 28 28 30 114 12 Zac BRADY 24 26 26 24 100 13 Michael PRICE 22 24 22 26 94 14 Charlie DUFF 26 22 24 22 94

Pro 450 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Michael KIRKNESS 1104 2 Daniel WICKS 1027 3 Thomas HERRICK 998 4 Billy VAN EERDE 877 5 Cyshan WEALE 773 6 Rowan TEGART 718 7 Dale BORLASE 659 8 Jordan DALL 636 9 Tyler O’DONNELL 495 10 Rory MCQUALTER 462 11 Kristian O’DONNELL 458 12 Mackenzie BOOTH 453 13 Tom DRANE 450 14 Edward GRABHAM 429 15 Reid BATTYE 414 16 Jarred BROOK 384 17 Max WHALE 372 18 Dean TOLLEY 369 19 James SAWDY 356 20 Jack GRIFFIN 333

Clubman Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Darren WEBB 1110 2 Jason GRIFFIN 1038 3 Lee HUNTER 993 4 Neil GIRDLER 973 5 Luke TURNER 744 6 Rhys SANDOW 742 7 Darryl MALLAM 670 8 Lawrence FAIREY 560 9 Molly FAIREY 518 10 Timothy HOLDUP 487 11 Anthony DALL 441 12 Shane GALE 394 13 Dane GRIFFIN 382 14 Rory HUTCHINSON 359 15 Peter SMITH 338 16 Colin NELSON 272 17 Craig HILL 260 18 Michael CARUSI 220 19 David SCULLARD 218 20 Ajay MUGGLETON 201

Junior 85 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jed FYFFE 1276 2 Lenny DUGGAN 1099 3 Lockie DUGGAN 1038 4 Jake PAIGE 939 5 William WIGGINS 736 6 Charlie NICHOLS 734 7 Logan TURNER 659 8 Hugo HOLMES 641 9 Jye FRENCH 592 10 Oscar MIDDLEBROOK 586 11 Theo AFEAKI 444 12 Aiden DIPPELSMANN 384 13 Levi LAYTON 359 14 Taylen HOWARD 335 15 Zac BRADY 302 16 Beau JARVIS 299 17 Archie RYMAN 276 18 Jed LOUIS 240 19 Koby HUNTER 218 20 Jake STRANEY 212 21 Jessie JOHNSTONE 158 22 Cooper BLOWES 115

Junior Lites Standings