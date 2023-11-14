2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Rounds 5 & 6
Balcary Park, Gunnedah, NSW
Images by RbMotoLens
The 2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) wrapped up at Gunnedah’s Balcary Park over the weekend, with 85 riders racing for line and championship honours as the six-round season came to a close.
It was Mick Kirkness claiming back-to-back Pro 450 titles, on a weekend that also saw returning international racer Tom Drane go undefeated in the premier class.
The Gunnedah oil track delivering some of the series’ best racing during the double header finale, with fans able to witness Max Whale’s Australian homecoming as well as Tom Herrick’s ascension.
It was all about the championship and obtaining his second ring for veteran Kirkness however.
Michael Kirkness
“It would have been great to win my second AFTN ring with some race wins at Gunnedah, but these young fellas had some pace this weekend! I knew what I had to do and with Tom and Max back, it was always going to be fast at the front, but the race for me was always with Wicksy. It was great to battle out a series win over 24 races where we all saw our strengths and weaknesses as riders came through, and I can’t thank everyone involved enough for creating a series like this.”
There was plenty of track time on offer for the opening day of racing, which also included an Open Women’s class for the very first time.
Dave Maddock – AFTN Organiser
“This was a real treat for AFTN to visit a dirt track heartland in rural New South Wales. It was a sensational way to finish the year, with Mick Kirkness taking his second championship ring, Molly Fairey switching from Clubman Open to win the Open Women’s class and of course, being able to catch the skills of Tom Drane and Max Whale up close after a year racing in the USA. I’d like to thank the clubs and our team of officials as well as the 122 riders and their families that have lined up at the AFTN this season. The racing has been incredible, and I can’t wait for 2024.”
Round Five – Flat Track
In the Pro 450 class, Tom Drane and Max Whale showed the crowd just what happens when you hone your skills on nineteen-inch wheels full time in America, with Drane blitzing Superpole by over half a second. With American Flat Track sparring partner Whale in third, the surprise of the day was Thomas Herrick.
“After the round in Brisbane, I realised just how important fitness was, so I’ve been working really hard in that area,” commented.
All three carried that form into the day of racing, with Drane taking every race win and Herrick taking the runner-up spot from Whale. Crucially, Mick Kirkness held out for fourth over his main title rival, Daniel Wicks
Katarna Robinson took pole in the Open Women’s event on Saturday, but it was Gunnedah local Molly Fairey who shone in the races, collecting three victories out of four.
Molly received her share of the $1300 prize pool in the form of sprocket diamond earrings as a reward for her efforts. “I don’t mind racing against the guys, but it’s a lot of fun having a women’s only event, definitely a lot less scary!” Fairey shared.
Other class winners in Saturday’s Flat Track included Anthony Dall with a clean sweep in Clubman. Sam Drane, who had also recently returned from the USA, took four wins from four starts in Junior Lites, while Jed Fyffe took out Junior 85s with three wins and a second place.
Pro 450 Round Five Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Tom DRANE
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Thomas HERRICK
|50
|50
|46
|50
|196
|3
|Max WHALE
|46
|46
|50
|46
|188
|4
|Michael KIRKNESS
|43
|43
|43
|43
|172
|5
|Daniel WICKS
|40
|40
|38
|38
|156
|6
|Billy VAN EERDE
|34
|38
|36
|40
|148
|7
|Rowan TEGART
|36
|32
|32
|36
|136
|8
|Cyshan WEALE
|32
|30
|40
|32
|134
|9
|Kye THOMSON
|28
|28
|34
|34
|124
|10
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|30
|26
|28
|30
|114
|11
|Ryan DOUGLAS
|38
|36
|30
|104
|12
|Dale BORLASE
|19
|34
|19
|24
|96
|13
|Jordan DALL
|22
|24
|22
|26
|94
|14
|Carter THOMPSON
|15b
|20
|24
|28
|87
|15
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|16b
|22
|17
|22
|77
|16
|Jack GRIFFIN
|20
|18
|18
|20
|76
Clubman Round Five Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Anthony DALL
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Ryan NEW
|50
|46
|46
|43
|185
|3
|Darren WEBB
|46
|50
|50
|36
|182
|4
|Jason GRIFFIN
|43
|43
|43
|46
|175
|5
|Luke TURNER
|34
|40
|38
|40
|152
|6
|Craig HILL
|32
|34
|36
|38
|140
|7
|Neil GIRDLER
|38
|28
|40
|34
|140
|8
|Colin NELSON
|40
|36
|50
|126
|9
|Darryl MALLAM
|30
|32
|34
|28
|124
|10
|Timothy HOLDUP
|28
|30
|26
|24
|108
|11
|Rhys SANDOW
|26
|24
|28
|26
|104
|12
|Lee HUNTER
|38
|32
|32
|102
|13
|William WHITEMAN
|24
|22
|24
|22
|92
|14
|Lawrence FAIREY
|22
|30
|30
|82
|15
|Dane GRIFFIN
|20
|20
|22
|20
|82
|16
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|36
|26
|62
Open Women Round Five Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Molly FAIREY
|55
|55
|50
|160
|2
|Emma SCOTT
|50
|50
|55
|155
|3
|Katarna ROBINSON
|5
|46
|46
|46
|143
|4
|Brittaney O’BRIEN
|43
|43
|43
|129
Junior 85 Round Five Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|50
|55
|55
|55
|215
|2
|Jake PAIGE
|55
|50
|50
|50
|205
|3
|Lenny DUGGAN
|5
|46
|43
|43
|43
|180
|4
|Hugo HOLMES
|43
|46
|40
|46
|175
|5
|Taylen HOWARD
|36
|40
|38
|40
|154
|6
|Oscar MIDDLEBROOK
|40
|36
|36
|38
|150
|7
|Lockie DUGGAN
|38
|34
|34
|36
|142
|8
|Archie RYMAN
|28
|38
|46
|24
|136
|9
|Jed LOUIS
|34
|30
|32
|34
|130
|10
|Theo AFEAKI
|26
|32
|30
|32
|120
|11
|William WIGGINS
|30
|28
|26
|28
|112
|12
|Jake STRANEY
|24
|26
|28
|26
|104
|13
|Jessie JOHNSTONE
|20
|22
|24
|30
|96
|14
|Logan TURNER
|22
|20
|22
|20
|84
|15
|Charlie NICHOLS
|32
|24
|22
|78
|16
|Jye FRENCH
|18
|19
|20
|19
|76
|17
|Beau JARVIS
|19
|18
|37
|18
|Koby HUNTER
|17
|19
|36
Junior Lites Round Five Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Sam DRANE
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|50
|46
|46
|50
|192
|3
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|43
|50
|43
|46
|182
|4
|Blake FAIREY
|40
|30
|38
|43
|151
|5
|Jayden HOLDER
|36
|34
|40
|40
|150
|6
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|34
|43
|32
|38
|147
|7
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|38
|32
|34
|36
|140
|8
|Nate JAEGER
|30
|38
|30
|34
|132
|9
|Michael PRICE
|28
|28
|28
|30
|114
|10
|Charlie DUFF
|24
|26
|26
|32
|108
|11
|Zac BRADY
|26
|24
|24
|28
|102
|12
|Neiko DONOVAN
|22
|40
|36
|98
|13
|Bodie PAIGE
|46
|50
|96
|14
|James WOOD
|32
|36
|68
Round Six – TT
Sunday’s sixth and final round of the series descended on the brand-new TT track, offering an extra challenge to the competitors, but it was Tom Drane who was again showing the way.
He took out Superpole before blitzing the races, with Herrick and Whale completing the podium at the end of the day.
For Kirkness, it was all about getting a ring on his finger, and he did that by finishing ahead of Wicks to wrap up the series.
Billy Van Eerde, who had a breakout round previously at Brisbane, found himself solidly in the top five all weekend but suffered a nasty crash in race three, ruling him out of the final moto.
In other classes, Anthony Dall took out Clubman with three wins out of four, despite never having raced a TT track previously.
Sam Drane was again outstanding in Junior Lites, taking maximum points ahead of Bodie Paige, with title winner Copper Archibald in third.
In Junior 85s, Jake Paige won the battle ahead with two race wins, getting the better of title winner Jed Fyffe.
Pro 450 Round Six Overall – Top 15
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Tom DRANE
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Thomas HERRICK
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|Max WHALE
|46
|46
|46
|46
|184
|4
|Michael KIRKNESS
|43
|38
|43
|43
|167
|5
|Daniel WICKS
|36
|40
|40
|38
|154
|6
|Marty MCNAMARA
|34
|36
|38
|36
|144
|7
|Kye THOMSON
|38
|43
|19
|40
|140
|8
|Cyshan WEALE
|32
|34
|34
|30
|130
|9
|Jarryd ORAM
|30
|18
|36
|34
|118
|10
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|28
|32
|22
|28
|110
|11
|Carter THOMPSON
|26
|28
|30
|26
|110
|12
|Thomas DONNELLY
|20
|20
|32
|32
|104
|13
|Dean TOLLEY
|22
|26
|28
|20
|96
|14
|Rowan TEGART
|24
|19
|26
|24
|93
|15
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|19
|24
|24
|19
|86
Clubman Round Six Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Anthony DALL
|5
|55
|46
|55
|55
|216
|2
|Jason GRIFFIN
|46
|55
|50
|43
|194
|3
|Neil GIRDLER
|50
|38
|46
|50
|184
|4
|Lawrence FAIREY
|40
|43
|43
|46
|172
|5
|Darren WEBB
|38
|50
|40
|40
|168
|6
|Colin NELSON
|34
|40
|36
|36
|146
|7
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|43
|36
|34
|26
|139
|8
|Luke TURNER
|36
|26
|38
|38
|138
|9
|Lee HUNTER
|32
|28
|32
|34
|126
|10
|Craig HILL
|28
|34
|26
|32
|120
|11
|Rhys SANDOW
|30
|32
|28
|28
|118
|12
|Timothy HOLDUP
|26
|30
|30
|30
|116
|13
|Brittaney O’BRIEN
|24
|24
|24
|22
|94
|14
|Dane GRIFFIN
|22
|20
|22
|24
|88
|15
|Molly FAIREY
|20
|22
|20
|20
|82
Junior 85 Round Six Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Jake PAIGE
|50
|50
|55
|55
|210
|2
|Jed FYFFE
|55
|55
|38
|50
|198
|3
|Taylen HOWARD
|46
|43
|46
|46
|181
|4
|Lockie DUGGAN
|5
|43
|38
|50
|40
|176
|5
|Lenny DUGGAN
|40
|40
|43
|43
|166
|6
|Hugo HOLMES
|38
|46
|40
|38
|162
|7
|Archie RYMAN
|36
|36
|36
|32
|140
|8
|Oscar MIDDLEBROOK
|34
|34
|34
|36
|138
|9
|William WIGGINS
|30
|30
|30
|34
|124
|10
|Jed LOUIS
|32
|24
|26
|28
|110
|11
|Jake STRANEY
|24
|26
|28
|30
|108
|12
|Charlie NICHOLS
|26
|28
|24
|26
|104
|13
|Theo AFEAKI
|28
|32
|32
|92
|14
|Jye FRENCH
|22
|20
|22
|24
|88
|15
|Logan TURNER
|19
|19
|19
|22
|79
|16
|Jessie JOHNSTONE
|20
|22
|20
|62
Junior Lites Round Six Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|P
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|1
|Sam DRANE
|5
|55
|55
|55
|55
|225
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|50
|50
|50
|50
|200
|3
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|46
|46
|40
|46
|178
|4
|Jayden HOLDER
|43
|43
|46
|40
|172
|5
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|40
|40
|38
|43
|161
|6
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|38
|36
|43
|38
|155
|7
|Blake FAIREY
|36
|38
|36
|32
|142
|8
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|34
|30
|34
|36
|134
|9
|Nate JAEGER
|30
|34
|30
|34
|128
|10
|Neiko DONOVAN
|32
|32
|32
|28
|124
|11
|James WOOD
|28
|28
|28
|30
|114
|12
|Zac BRADY
|24
|26
|26
|24
|100
|13
|Michael PRICE
|22
|24
|22
|26
|94
|14
|Charlie DUFF
|26
|22
|24
|22
|94
Pro 450 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Michael KIRKNESS
|1104
|2
|Daniel WICKS
|1027
|3
|Thomas HERRICK
|998
|4
|Billy VAN EERDE
|877
|5
|Cyshan WEALE
|773
|6
|Rowan TEGART
|718
|7
|Dale BORLASE
|659
|8
|Jordan DALL
|636
|9
|Tyler O’DONNELL
|495
|10
|Rory MCQUALTER
|462
|11
|Kristian O’DONNELL
|458
|12
|Mackenzie BOOTH
|453
|13
|Tom DRANE
|450
|14
|Edward GRABHAM
|429
|15
|Reid BATTYE
|414
|16
|Jarred BROOK
|384
|17
|Max WHALE
|372
|18
|Dean TOLLEY
|369
|19
|James SAWDY
|356
|20
|Jack GRIFFIN
|333
Clubman Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Darren WEBB
|1110
|2
|Jason GRIFFIN
|1038
|3
|Lee HUNTER
|993
|4
|Neil GIRDLER
|973
|5
|Luke TURNER
|744
|6
|Rhys SANDOW
|742
|7
|Darryl MALLAM
|670
|8
|Lawrence FAIREY
|560
|9
|Molly FAIREY
|518
|10
|Timothy HOLDUP
|487
|11
|Anthony DALL
|441
|12
|Shane GALE
|394
|13
|Dane GRIFFIN
|382
|14
|Rory HUTCHINSON
|359
|15
|Peter SMITH
|338
|16
|Colin NELSON
|272
|17
|Craig HILL
|260
|18
|Michael CARUSI
|220
|19
|David SCULLARD
|218
|20
|Ajay MUGGLETON
|201
Junior 85 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jed FYFFE
|1276
|2
|Lenny DUGGAN
|1099
|3
|Lockie DUGGAN
|1038
|4
|Jake PAIGE
|939
|5
|William WIGGINS
|736
|6
|Charlie NICHOLS
|734
|7
|Logan TURNER
|659
|8
|Hugo HOLMES
|641
|9
|Jye FRENCH
|592
|10
|Oscar MIDDLEBROOK
|586
|11
|Theo AFEAKI
|444
|12
|Aiden DIPPELSMANN
|384
|13
|Levi LAYTON
|359
|14
|Taylen HOWARD
|335
|15
|Zac BRADY
|302
|16
|Beau JARVIS
|299
|17
|Archie RYMAN
|276
|18
|Jed LOUIS
|240
|19
|Koby HUNTER
|218
|20
|Jake STRANEY
|212
|21
|Jessie JOHNSTONE
|158
|22
|Cooper BLOWES
|115
Junior Lites Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Cooper ARCHIBALD
|1120
|2
|Lachlan RUSSELL
|1090
|3
|Thoren OPENSHAW
|1078
|4
|Bodie PAIGE
|952
|5
|Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS
|847
|6
|James WOOD
|789
|7
|Blake FAIREY
|697
|8
|Jayden HOLDER
|616
|9
|Sam DRANE
|450
|10
|Cameron DUNKER
|413
|11
|Michael PRICE
|302
|12
|Nate JAEGER
|260
|13
|William SECOMB
|256
|14
|Neiko DONOVAN
|222
|15
|Zac BRADY
|202
|16
|Charlie DUFF
|202
|17
|Riley NAUTA
|190