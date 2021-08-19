Ducati Desmosedici GP14.2 Racer

With Phil Aynsley

My work as a photographer rarely provides bad days but some days are definitely better than others! Such was the case when I had the opportunity to shoot this Ducati Desmosedici GP14.2.

The GP14 was Ducati’s first entry into the “Open” class of MotoGP. Open class bikes had to use supplied spec’ software but were able to use more fuel, had more engines available during the season, and most importantly to Ducati, were able to continue development of the motor, rather than it being frozen at the start of the season.

The GP14.2 was the result of that development and was first used at the 14th, Aragon, round of the championship. Newly appointed at the start of the year Racing General Manager Gigi Dall’lgna used the GP14.2 as a stepping stone to the GP15, which was the first of the Desmosedicis to be fully designed under his watch.

The GP14.2 had substantial changes to both the engine and chassis, but as is normal for MotoGP the details were not released. This bike is an ex-Iannone Pramac Team machine.

Andrea Dovizioso was the best of the GP14/14.2 riders, finishing the year in fifth place with two podiums. Iannone was 10th with three fifth places. The released GP14 (not 14.2) specifications detailed an output of over 235 hp, a dry weight of 160 kg and a top speed of over 330 km/h.