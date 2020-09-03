Ducati Indiana 750

With Phil Aynsley

The mid ‘80s was an interesting period for the Italian motorcycle industry… and resulted in some equally interesting bikes being produced. At the forefront of this time was the urge to market factory ‘choppers’ mimicking the Japanese factories offerings.

Morini had their Excalibur and Moto Guzzi the Florida – and Ducati had the Indiana! All were memorable sales flops.

The Indiana was amongst the first new models developed after the Cagiva takeover in 1985. It was introduced in 1986 and was made in three capacities – 750, 650 and a 350cc version for the domestic market.

The square section full-cradle frame was similar to that of the Elefant, but newly designed for the Indiana and featured a rake of nearly 33º. The motor was based on the 650 Alazzura’s but with a wider spread of gear ratios and Bing constant-vacuum carburettors. The 750 version featured different exhaust headers and collector, head, tail lights and dash.

The Indiana was not a success (surprise!) with only about 2,250 of all models being built (1,800 being 650s). Police versions of the 650 and 750 were offered from 1988 through to 1990 but only 64 were produced. The 750 made 53 hp at 7000 rpm, with a dry weight of 180 kg.

This bike is one of two brought in for evaluation by the Australian importers Frasers.