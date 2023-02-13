2023 Sepang MotoGP Test

Ducati

With eight Ducati riders completing a cumulative total of more than 1000 laps of Sepang, the Bologna based engineers now have a treasure trove of data to analyse ahead of the final pre-season tests that will take place at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal on March 11-12.

That’s more than 15,000 corners, braking points, turn-in points and acceleration traces to perlustrate on.

Luca Marini topped the octad of Ducati MotoGP riders who ranked 1-2-4-5-7-8-9-16 after three days of testing at the 5543 metre Sepang International Circuit.

In the slipstream of the strongest guys after the opening day, then fast in the wet on Saturday, Marini made a significant step forward on Sunday including a positive sprint race simulation. The 25-year-old Italian set the benchmark at the test on the GP22 at 1m57.889. Just short of the all-time 1m57.790 lap record set by Jorge Martin during qualifying for the 2022 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Luca Marini – P1

“A good start and a fantastic test: we followed the program and we fully done it. We made some good steps forward in terms of engine brake, traction and front feeling. If I had to describe it, but not only for the lap time, the perfect test! I also kept a good pace in the sprint race, low 59, and I also attempted some overtaking simulations. We needed to better understand how to deal with this type of distance because it will be a demanding race. The standings amazed me, there are 20 riders in 1 second of gap. The level is very high, anyone can win, but the important thing is to stay there.”

While the development of the GP22 ridden by Marini is already at its zenith, others on the GP23 are just starting to scratch the surface of the potential there to be unlocked.

Pecco Bagnaia tested new aero downwash ducts on Sunday instead of the ground-effect style side fairings that he tested on previous days and reportedly prefers the ducts he trialled on Sunday.

Francesco Bagnaia – P2

“I’m happy and proud of the work completed in this test. After the lunch break today, we made a modification to the new bike that allowed us to bring it up to the same level as last year’s. That was my goal, so we can only be satisfied. Of course, we have to continue working to improve other aspects of it and make it more rideable, but we still have two more days of testing in Portugal to do that. In Portimão, it will also be important to try the two aerodynamic solutions tested here again. I already have a preference, but I also want to try them on a different track. In Portimão, we will definitely focus on developing the GP23, and we will also have to try to simulate a Sprint Race, so the last two days of testing will be very important.”

Bagnaia’s new Ducati Lenovo team-mate Enea Bastianini had the new aero on both bikes but one with the downwash ducts and one with the ground-effect lower side fairings.

Enea Bastianini – P4

“It was a very demanding three days of work, but also very productive, and I am satisfied with the work completed over these three days. In the beginning, I struggled to adapt to the new bike, but this afternoon, we understood what needed improvement, allowing me to be fast on the time attack and the race pace. Pecco had the same feeling as me, making it easier to compare data and speak with the engineers. We still haven’t decided which fairing we will use this year from the ones we tried here at Sepang, and we will try them again at Portimão. It will be the last test before the opening race of the season so it will be crucial. We have yet to reach 100 per cent of our potential, but we’re very close to it“.

Ducati Lenovo Team Manager Davide Tardozzi was also pleased overall, but he did also stress that the details of the whole new bike will be decided in Portimão. He also reported that Bagnaia said there were good points to the ‘23 machine, but still “one weak point” compared to the GP22.

At Prima Pramac Racing, Jorge Martin was especially vocal about the step forward with the 2023 engine, and was fifth at the end of play. Team-mate Johann Zarco was also spending time evaluating the ground effect lower side fairings, and while he finished P16 the Frenchman was still less than a second from Marini’s benchmark.

Mooney VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi was eighth on Sunday, just 0.019 behind Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) on another GP22.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P7

“The step forward compared to last year is there and it is quite noticeable. The bike is less on the limit compared to the previous version and there is bigger margin for improvement, especially on corner exit where you can work to perfect the traction side of things. We worked well with the team and we focused on the race pace: not only to prepare for the race itself but also to understand how the bike behaves and how I behave with used tyres. We’re still haven’t hit our full potential, but it was a good start nonetheless.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P8

“I’m really happy with how much work we were able to do over the three days. Yesterday the rain changed our plans a bit, but today we were able to try many things on the bike. I have gathered important and meaningful information and I am happy. I found a good setup base and then I just made a few modifications to understand the sensations that came from the bike and that I could also exploit in other tracks. I didn’t do the simulation, it was scheduled, but in the end we preferred to avoid it.”

New Ducati rider Alex Marquez was less than half-a-second off Marini’s benchmark.

Alex Marquez- P9

“We working quite a lot on the bike and the set-up and we also did a time attack. It was important to understand which direction to take set-up wise especially considering my riding style: we’re still missing something, but generally speaking it was a very productive and constructive day. We understood a lot in these three days and at Portimao we’ll try to fine-tune some details in order to be ready for the first race.”

MotoGP riders have two more days of testing from 11th- 12th March at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão before tackling the first GP of the season at the same track from 24th-26th March.

MotoGP Sepang Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 L.Marini DUCATI 1’57.889 2 F.Bagnaia DUCATI +0.080 3 M.Viñales APRILIA +0.147 4 E.Bastianini DUCATI +0.260 5 J.Martin DUCATI +0.315 6 A.Espargaro APRILIA +0.418 7 F.Di Giannanto Ita DUCATI +0.455 8 M.Bezzecchi DUCATI +0.474 9 A.Marquez DUCATI +0.496 10 M.Marquez HONDA +0.777 11 R.Fernandez APRILIA +0.821 12 J.Mir HONDA +0.895 13 P.Espargaro GASGAS +0.908 14 B.Binder KTM +0.923 15 M.Oliveira APRILIA +0.950 16 J.Zarco DUCATI +0.963 17 F.Quartararo YAMAHA +1.008 18 J.Miller KTM +1.012 19 A.Rins HONDA +1.043 20 F.Morbidelli YAMAHA +1.097 21 T.Nakagami HONDA +1.646 22 A.Fernandez GASGAS +1.771 23 C.Crutchlow YAMAHA +2.034 24 S.Bradl HONDA +2.546 25 K.Nakasuga YAMAHA +3.350

MotoGP Sepang Test Day Three Best Speeds