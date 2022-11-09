DustHustle 13

With Craig Mayne, Endorphin Media

Run since 2014, DustHustle was the brainchild of Leo Yip and Hughan Seary from Brisbane’s top custom motorcycle builder – Ellaspede, and over the years DustHustle has taken on a life of its own.

The event has morphed into more than a race, becoming an awesome day of motorcycling with your mates.

Riders turn up on myriad types of machines. From a BMW R 1800 C at one end and bespoke minibikes at the other. Many riders spend the entire year building custom offerings in a bid to get a listing on the honour role.

Notable Hustlers from past events include Toby Price, Chris Vermeulen, Harry Bink and Mr Motocross Steven Gall.

There are four classes of bikes, Small Bike Burners, Old Mates, Risky Road Bikes and the ‘Enduro & MX’ class.

The popularity of the event is evidenced by the fact that tickets for participation sell out in one minute of going on sale. DustHustle is the event to be at.

I still can’t actually can’t believe they let them do this, and I can’t believe these boys made it happen, but Dugald Moncrieff and Edward Homer put together the Fast Eddies Postie Chariots!

They transformed six Honda CT110 postie bikes into three ‘Roman Chariots’ and had a demo race at lunchtime.

Some of the legends who lined up for a run at this year’s North Brisbane DustHustle were:

Corey Creed: He’s won X-games gold medals, and is a stunt driver and moto quarter pipe. He’s usually about 100 feet high on a 450 but on Saturday he was super down to earth by piloting a little YCF Sunday Slider in the Small Bike Burners class. Plus he backed up at lunchtime in the MXStore 125 Cup.

Jaguar Jonze: DustHustle’s very own magical musician Jaguar Jonze was there, or as we know her the delightful Deena! She’s an experienced Hustler for a few years now and was back once again to wrangle a Royal Enfield in the Risky Road Bikes class. She literally just got back from a tour of the USA on Friday and also played a gig Friday night but couldn’t miss the Hustle!

Nigel Petrie: The man that is engineered to Slide! Nigel is a great inspiration for the custom side of things but also absolutely shreds on any bike with a motor or not. He built the rad R 18 with the gang from BMW to campaign.

Max Whale: Current Red Bull KTM Factory racer in the American Flat Track. Whale attended to put in laps before next month’s North Brisbane Cup. It was a real treat to have him there ripping around in the Enduro & MX class. Max also ran in the MX Store 125cc Cup finishing on the podium.

Michael Kirkness: Pro Flat Track racer. Off the back of just cleaning house at the Aussie Flat Track Nationals last weekend winning both days, his greatest win was obviously taking out a Best in Class at DustHustle a few years back. Riding for Young Henrys on a Honda XL500 he bought for $700, obviously most of the sponsorship goes towards the beer.

Emma McFerran: She’s an ex-Nitro circus freestyle beast, now turned Harley fanatic. She can ride anything, so no surprise to see her pass plenty on the big Gasoline Alley Pan America adventure bike. She also threw her hat in the ring for the 125 Cup!

Jarred Brook: Current Australian Dirt Track champ, Jared earned his stripes on the Gasoline Alley Harley Pan America last year and was thrown the keys to the Gasoline Alley Harley Tracker this time. Then went on to the 125. Jarred took out the three round 125 cc Cup wining in style in the 6, 8 and 10 lap events.

James Windsor: Pro wakeboarder, used to flipping around all over the place. James didn’t mind just jumping on a dirt squirter and absolutely going off as well. Riding for Fonzie Abbott he is always good for a wheelie.

DustHustle 13: North Brisbane Winners

BROOMY’S BEST ON GROUND ‘DT Dan’ Pinnington

SMALL BIKE BURNERS: BEST IN CLASS Kylie ‘Little Brooksy’ Brookes

SMALL BIKE BURNERS HONOURABLE MENTIONS Sam ‘Never Service’ Stewart Randall ‘The Deckson Ripper’ Tuxworth Naomi ‘Mad Scientist’ Amphlett

OLD MATES: BEST IN CLASS Tom ‘Conondales Son’ Kruger

OLD MATES HONOURABLE MENTIONS Josh Atkinson Russell ‘Disco’ McCullum Dale Lonie

RISKY ROAD BIKES: BEST IN CLASS Ricko ‘Luigi’ Levinson

RISKY ROAD BIKES HONOURABLE MENTIONS Aaron Lambe Cooper ‘The Trophy’ Ladd Ryan ‘Mario’ Chesney

ENDURO & MX: BEST IN CLASS Greg ‘Darth Vader’ Hawkins

ENDURO & MX HONOURABLE MENTIONS Miles ‘Riding Everything’ Roe Martin ‘The KDX’ Laurie Mal ‘Old Man Energy’ Dalton



DustHustle 13 Gallery