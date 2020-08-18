2020 WorldSBK calendar updates

An additional round has been added to the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship. The Circuito Estoril, situated just 30km from the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon, will host the WorldSBK class, along with the FIM Supersport World Championship and the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship from the 16th – 18th of October.

The event will replace the Riviera di Rimini Round at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” as the season-ending round and will be the first time in WorldSBK history that two rounds will be held in Portugal. The track has been on the WorldSBK calendar in the past: the first year of the Championship in 1988 and in 1993, the most recent occasion. The Estoril round has not yet decided about the presence of fans and on-site external media, but a decision will made at a more relevant time, in accordance to the protocols of the moment.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director

“The addition of a second round in Portugal on the calendar is very important for the growth of WorldSBK in the Iberian Peninsula and specifically Portugal. It will add a challenge to a lot of the paddock as most haven’t visited this track, bringing an extra dynamic to the Championship as the season readies for a spectacular round at this returning venue. I would like to thank the FIM and the circuit for their cooperation and desire to be part of the 2020 calendar.

“We tried very, very hard to bring WorldSBK action to Italy in 2020. A rescheduled date was pending but finally, the decision was not taken lightly to cancel the round for this year. However, the new agreement of three more years of WorldSBK racing at Misano will commence next season and it will be a privilege to step back into the grounds of a track that has a unique atmosphere like no other. The venue has so much history in motorcycle racing and is one of the most passionate places we visit in WorldSBK, and securing this until at least 2023 promises to be a positive step back to normality for all involved.”

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the Riviera di Rimini Round of the 2020 Championship at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” has been cancelled. 2020 was the final year of the current contract and despite the cancellation, a new three-year deal has been secured to bring the fastest production-based Championship in the world to the Adriatic Coast again. 2021 will mark the 30th year of WorldSBK’s presence at the track, with it being on the calendar in all but two years of racing.

