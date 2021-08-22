The Lap: A Live Ride for Young Lives

On September 10 father and son team; Weston Jackson and Joel Jackson, will set off on ‘The Lap; A Live Ride for Young Lives,’ a 45-day, 10,000km motorbike journey around the entirety of Western Australia to raise funds and awareness for Telethon Weekend 2021.

This adventure seeks to be a uniting cause to bring people together in support of young West Australians and their families. With 35 events across the state, The Lap will include live music events, visits and fundraising events at public schools, events at local gyms and visits to recognise local business who pledge donations.

All ticket sales, donations, merchandise sales and fundraising efforts will go to Telethon. But if supporters can’t make it to events they can donate online and be a part of the ride to save young lives.

Joel Jackson is a AACTA and Logie award winning actor, best known for his role as Peter Allen in ‘Not The Boy Next Door’ . A volunteer at Telethon since 2015, Joel’s recent collaboration in 2020 with the Moorditj Mob of Wesley College was the biggest performance of indigenous performers at a Telethon ever.

Joel is an Officer Cadet in the Australian Army Reserve, an ambassador for the Australian Children’s Music Foundation, Soldier On and previously Redkite. In 2011, Joel was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for the Pilbara region.

Weston Jackson is the current Principal at Millars Well Primary School, Karratha and has been an Educator for more than 40 years. In 2019, Weston was the recipient of a Harvard Fellowship from the WA Department of Education. An acknowledgement of his leadership and contributions in Public Education, including but not limited to; indigenous education, leadership and mentoring. In 2004 Weston received the award for Outstanding Aboriginal Educator from the Department of Education whilst Principal at Pannawonica Primary School.

Benelli Australia is proud to be a supporter alongside major sponsor Hawaiian, with MotoMax in Perth assisting in getting the boys on the road. The Lap is a registered Telethon fundraiser.